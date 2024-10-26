7 Best High-Protein Subway Orders, According to a Dietitian

Subway may be known globally as the iconic "Eat Fresh, Feel Good" fast-food chain, but this motto only holds true if you know what to pick. There are some menu options that dietitians suggest avoiding, and a few of Subway's sandwiches are ranked among the highest-calorie fast-food sandwiches in America; however, there are also a variety of better-for-you choices to eat healthier on the go. And for those looking to boost protein intake, Subway's menu includes high-protein options ranging from breakfast flatbreads to lunch salads to handheld sandwiches.

Protein is a great nutrient to prioritize in fast-food orders. The macronutrient helps with appetite control and food cravings, and Subway has a variety of options that pack well over 20 grams of protein per serving. Plus, Subway stands out from other fast-food chains with its range of vegetarian and plant-based options—like salads and "No Bready Bowls"—that include more veggies than typical burgers or grilled chicken sandwiches you'd find at McDonald's.

Of course, protein is just one part of a balanced meal, and it's not the only nutrient you need to be focusing on. For a nutritious, high-protein choice that contains fiber-rich veggies while being low in unhealthy fats and sodium, we took a closer look at Subway's menu to help you make the best selections. And if you're interested in high-protein options elsewhere, check out 20 Best High-Protein Fast-Food Meals.

How To Order Healthy, High-Protein Options at Subway

Aim for 20 or more grams of protein per meal. Protein is essential for keeping you full and supporting your muscle maintenance and growth. While the recommended dietary allowance for most adults is 46 to 56 grams, this amount only covers the essential needs, and many dietitians recommend a range closer to 1 to 1.4 grams per kilogram of body weight—meaning, for example, a 150-pound person may need 68 to 95 grams daily. Targeting 20 grams per meal, with additional protein at snacks, helps meet these needs. Research also shows the body can effectively use 27 to 37.5 grams of protein at once, so exceeding this may lead to extra calories being stored as fat.

Focus on fiber. Fiber helps keep you fuller for longer, minimizing mindless munching between meals. Unfortunately, even the salads don't pack a substantial amount of fiber at Subway. But, every gram counts. Plus, you can add additional veggies to every menu option! Lean into that and add a serving of avocado which packs 2 additional grams of fiber.

Limit saturated fat intake to no more than 10 grams per order. The Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend limiting saturated fat intakes to no more than 10% of your daily calories, or 22 grams per day. Selecting menu choices that are lower in saturated fat by choosing leaner cuts of meat, like turkey and chicken, and omitting the cheese will help you stay under 7 to 10 grams of saturated fat.

Slash the salt. The Dietary Guidelines also recommend limiting sodium intake to no more than 2,300 milligrams per day, about 1 teaspoon. Given Subway sandwiches and salads are prepared with higher sodium ingredients, like bread and deli meats, keeping your sodium in check is going to be challenging at Subway. This makes it crucial to plan your other meals and snacks more wisely if you're dining out at Subway that day.

RELATED: Best Subway Order for Weight Loss6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The Best High-Protein Subway Orders

Black Forest Ham, Egg & Cheese Flatbread, 6-inch Grilled Chicken Sandwich, 6-inch Roast Beef Sandwich, 6-inch Homestyle Chicken Salad Wrap Steak Salad with American Cheese Grilled Chicken Protein Bowl Tuna Protein Bowl

Black Forest Ham, Egg & Cheese Flatbread

Nutrition (Per 6-inch flatbread) :

Calories : 400

Fat : 22 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 900 mg

Carbs : 28 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 21 g

Save this hack the next time you find yourself on the go at breakfast! Subway has a variety of choices to start your day, but the flatbreads tend to be more calorie conscious than the wraps. For example, the 6-inch Black Forest Ham, Egg, & Cheese Flatbread has 400 calories and 21 grams of protein whereas the wrap option has 750 calories and 40 grams of protein. Remember, your body can only utilize so much protein at one time, meaning more isn't necessarily better here.

Plus, your sodium intakes can soar to well over 1500 milligrams in one meal. Instead, stick with the flatbread and opt for the ham, bacon or steak on it. All three are fairly comparable in calories, saturated fat, sodium, and protein, meaning you should lean into what you prefer the most when it comes to your breakfast meats. And, consider adding a side of avocado and extra veggies to add 2 plus additional grams of fiber to your meal.

Every Subway Breakfast Item, Tasted & Ranked

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Nutrition (Per 6-inch sandwich) :

Calories : 300

Fat : 5 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 570 mg

Carbs : 40 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 26 g

One of the best calorie-conscious yet protein-packed options at Subway are their classic 6-inch sandwiches with their lean poultry picks piled high. The 6-inch Grilled Chicken Sandwich is an excellent high-protein choice with 26 grams of protein, 4 grams of filling fiber, and just 570 milligrams of sodium. Plus, you can amp up the protein even more by swapping the bread for the Multigrain or Honey Oat (two of the higher fiber bread choices) and adding avocado.

Roast Beef Sandwich

Nutrition (Per 6-inch sandwich) :

Calories : 300

Fat : 4 g (Saturated fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 780 mg

Carbs : 42 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 25 g

Similar to the Grilled Chicken, the 6-inch Roast Beef Sandwich at Subway is also a powerful protein pick with 25 grams of high quality protein per serving. While there is a little more sodium with this pick over the chicken sandwiches, it's still a better-for-you option that remains lower in saturated fat and sugar (with just 5 grams of added sugar in the entire meal.) Plus, given this is a leaner cut of beef, you're reaping the benefits of protein and essential nutrients, like zinc, choline, and iron, without adding a significant amount of saturated fat to your diet.

12 Healthiest Deli Meats, And 9 To Avoid

Homestyle Chicken Salad Wrap

Nutrition (Per wrap with fresh vegetables and footlong meat portion) :

Calories : 670

Fat : 36 g (Saturated fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 1250 mg

Carbs : 53 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 35 g

While this is certainly the highest sodium and saturated fat choice I've included in the mix, it's also one of the highest protein picks with 35 grams of protein. Plus, the Homestyle Chicken Salad Wrap has a decent amount of carbohydrates at 53 grams, making it a welcomed addition to the diets of active individuals who are looking for a quick bite after a tough training session. The welcomed calories and carbs from the wrap in this handheld can fit in a balanced diet of fitness enthusiasts. Plus, if you order this choice and find yourself full halfway through, it's easy to store in the fridge for later when your afternoon hunger strikes again.

10 Healthiest Subway Sandwiches

Steak Salad with American Cheese

Nutrition (Per salad) :

Calories : 210

Fat : 9 g (Saturated fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 740 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 4 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 22 g

While the menu option appears to be quite low in calories, keep in mind the salads and bowls on Subway's menu don't factor in their dressings or sauces. Yes, the protein in the Steak Salad with American Cheese at 20 grams is great, but to make this a satisfying meal, you need to add a dressing. Remember, fat keeps you fuller for longer, as well as helps absorb those fat-soluble vitamins from the vegetables in your salad mix. Steer clear of the BBQ, Honey Mustard, and Sweet Teriyaki dressings that tend to pack more added sugar, and opt for the oil and vinegar for a no-sodium option or the Baja Chipotle if you have a little more wiggle room in your sodium allotment for the day.

10 Best Fast-Food Options for a Post-Workout Meal

Grilled Chicken Protein Bowl

Nutrition (Per bowl) :

Calories : 200

Fat : 4 g (Saturated fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 480 mg

Carbs : 9 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 5 g)

Protein : 35 g

Just like the salads, Subway's protein bowls pack the protein but don't add a dressing, meaning you still need to factor that into the total nutrient content of your meal. But, the good thing about the protein bowls is that they too pack a variety of produce picks, like lettuce, spinach, onions, tomatoes, green peppers, cucumbers and olives, meaning you're not just getting meat topped with meat. While the fiber content is always welcomed to be increased, meaning there's no shame in adding a serving of avocado that packs 2 filling grams, you still can sleep easy knowing the Grilled Chicken Protein Bowl pick is contributing 3 grams of fiber to your diet. Just be sure you get more in throughout the rest of your day choosing high fiber fruits and vegetables to snack on.

Tuna Protein Bowl

Nutrition (Per bowl):

Calories: 550

Fat: 47 g (Saturated fat: 8 g)

Sodium: 690 mg

Carbs: 8 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 4 g)

Protein: 26 g

It's recommended to eat at least two servings of seafood per week, meaning stepping up and ordering Subway's Tuna Protein Bowl will help you mark this off your to do list too! With 26 grams of high quality protein, this protein bowl has staying power. Plus, the healthy fats contained in tuna, like those omega-3 fatty acids, may help keep you sharper and more focused throughout the day. Since the tuna is prepared with mayo, you may find yourself just needing a small bit of oil and vinegar to dress the salad. Keep this in mind before you douse the salad in dressing.

And, yes, if you're craving a sweet treat to go with your meal, there's always an applesauce. But, I get it! You're an adult and the new dessert offerings at Subway may be calling your name. If that's the case, enjoying a footlong Cinnabon inspired Churro off the Subway menu adds 190 calories, 4 grams of saturated fat, and 8 grams of added sugar. While the protein content is just one gram, you can still enjoy this on occasion without guilt when you fill your diet with other high-protein, balanced options throughout your week.