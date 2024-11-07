The 8 Best Low-Calorie Chick-fil-A Orders, According to a Dietitian

Chick-fil-A is known for its fried chicken sandwiches, but it also offers plenty of lower-calorie options that keep calories in check without sacrificing flavor. With grilled choices and customizable sides, it's easier than ever to make balanced, low-calorie selections at Chick-fil-A.

Whether you're counting calories, watching portions, or just looking for lighter options, knowing which items to pick can help you stick with your goals. To cut calories further, consider skipping dipping sauces or condiments, which can quickly add 60 to 140 calories to your meal.

In this article, we'll review the eight best low-calorie Chick-fil-A orders and provide additional suggestions to lower the calorie content of popular menu items. For more healthy menu items at this chicken chain, check out 12 Healthy Chick-fil-A Orders, According to Dietitians.

Grilled Nuggets

Nutrition (Per 8-count serving) :

Calories : 130

Fat : 3 g (Saturated Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 440 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 25 g

The lowest calorie option on this list is the Grilled Nuggets, which offers eight pieces for just 130 calories. However, you only get the nuggets for this low of calories. Dipping sauces boost the calorie content, with each sauce ranging from 25 to 140 calories per packet.

If you want to add a side to the Grilled Nuggets, go with the fruit cup for 70 calories or the Kale Crunch Side or Chicken Noodle Soup, both of which have 170 calories. Unlike the Kale Crunch Side — which is just curly kale, cabbage, and roasted almonds — the Side Salad contains cheese and vegetables tossed with oil, contributing to its total of 470 calories.

Woman Who Lost 250 Pounds Swears by This Chick-fil-A Order Hack

Chick-fil-A Nuggets

Nutrition (Per 8-count serving) :

Calories : 250

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 1,210 mg

Carbs : 11 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 27 g

The Chick-fil-A Nuggets are available in five-, eight-, 12, and 30-count servings. For an individual portion, stick with the five or eight-count servings. An eight-count serving contains 250 calories. The seasoning and breading add flavor to the chicken nuggets, perhaps minimizing the need for dipping sauces. If you're craving a dipping sauce, pick the Zesty Buffalo Sauce, which has 25 calories per packet.

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Muffin

Nutrition (Per sandwich) :

Calories : 300

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 780 mg

Carbs : 28 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 16 g

A classic breakfast sandwich, the Bacon, Egg & Cheese Muffin sandwiches folded egg, smoked applewood bacon, and American cheese between toasted English muffin halves. Opt for egg whites instead of regular eggs for a 30-point calorie reduction.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

This breakfast sandwich is sauceless. While you can add ketchup, mustard, or hot sauce to the sandwich, it will up the calorie content. Choose your sauce wisely: Chick-fil-A's Honey Mustard Sauce contains 50 calories per packet, and its Zesty Buffalo Sauce has 25 calories per serving.

I Tried Chick-fil-A's Entire Breakfast Menu & One Item Blew Me Away

Chick-n-Strips

Nutrition (Per 3-piece serving) :

Calories : 310

Fat : 14 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 870 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 29 g

Three of the Chick-n-Strips provide 310 calories and 29 grams of protein. By themselves, the Chick-n-Strips are a low-calorie option. But rarely are they eaten plain. As Chick-fil-A highlights, the Chick-n-Strips are "made for dipping." Adding sauces increases the calorie content. Both the Signature Chick-fil-A sauce and the Garden Herb Ranch contain 140 calories per packet. Other popular sauces like the Polynesian Sauce and Honey Roasted BBQ Sauce contain 110 and 60 calories per packet, respectively.

When ordering the Chick-n-Strips, be mindful of the calories in the sauces. Try to eat the strips plain, if possible.

Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Minis

Nutrition (Per 4-piece serving) :

Calories : 360

Fat : 13 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 1,060 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 8 g)

Protein : 20 g

A mix between plain chicken nuggets and a sandwich, the Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Minis are bite-sized nuggets in a yeasted roll brushed with honey butter. A four-count serving contains 360 calories and provides 20 grams of protein. Dietitians recommend consuming 20 to 30 grams of protein per meal for muscle health, satiety, and weight management goals. Although the four-piece serving may seem small, it contains an appropriate amount of protein and calories. A larger portion of ten pieces exists, but it is no longer a low-calorie option, at a whopping 910 calories.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

Nutrition (Per sandwich) :

Calories : 390

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 770 mg

Carbs : 44 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 28 g

The Grilled Chicken Sandwich is a lower-calorie alternative to the classic Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich. It has a similar protein content but with 390 calories, 30 calories less than the classic Chicken Sandwich. The grilled chicken is served on a multigrain brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, and honey-roasted BBQ sauce. Swap the multigrain brioche bun for an unbuttered regular bun to lower calories. Reduce calories even more by ditching the 60-calorie honey-roasted BBQ sauce to lower the calorie content to 330, making this sandwich a suitable low-calorie option.

I Tried Every Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich & Ranked Them By Taste

Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich

Nutrition (Per sandwich) :

Calories : 420

Fat : 18 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 1,460 mg

Carbs : 41 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 6 g)

Protein : 29 g

The classic Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich places fried, breaded chicken and pickles in a buttery bun for a sandwich with 420 calories. Ask for an unbuttered bun to reduce the calorie content by 30 calories further, or consider ordering the Grilled Chicken Sandwich for a lower-calorie option. Leave the pickles on the sandwich—pickles add tang and flavor while providing almost no calories.

Market Salad

Nutrition (Per salad serving) :

Calories : 550

Fat : 31 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 1,010 mg

Carbs : 42 g (Fiber: 5 g, Sugar: 26 g)

Protein : 28 g

Salads may seem the healthier choice, but they can often be calorie-laden, packed with crunchy, fried ingredients, or loaded with sauces. If you're looking for a salad at Chick-fil-A, go with the Market Salad. Although it is higher in calories than other options on this list, it has the best nutrition profile of all of the salads offered at Chick-fil-A, with 550 calories, 5 grams of fiber, and 28 grams of protein per serving.

Ask for the dressing and Harvest Nut Granola on the side, and go with the cold filet to keep calories low. Consider getting the Light Italian Dressing on the side instead of the Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette. The Light Italian Dressing has just 25 calories per serving compared to the 230-calorie-per-serving Zesty Apple Cider Vinaigrette.

The Best & Worst Fast-Food Salads