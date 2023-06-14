Father's Day is fast approaching, and to say that many Americans plan to take part in this special day would be a major understatement. According to a new survey from the National Retail Federation, three-quarters of consumers plan to celebrate Father's Day this year. Additionally, each plans to spend a record $196.23 on average, while total spending for the holiday is expected to exceed a whopping $22.9 billion.

In other words, Father's Day is an exceptionally pricey holiday. Luckily, several major restaurant chains are offering some special meal deals and promotions this weekend that will help you celebrate dad without spending too many of your hard-earned dollars or get more bang for your buck. These deals include special offers at one higher-end chain, plus promotions at several beloved fast-food brands so you can make your Father's Day celebrations as elegant or low-key as your desire.

Just take note that some of these deals are only valid at participating locations, so you might want to check with your local restaurants beforehand to make sure you can take advantage of their offers.

From a popular steakhouse to several pizza joints, here are the 10 restaurant chains with the best Father's Day deals to consider for this Sunday.

1 The Cheesecake Factory

Still looking for a Father's Day gift? If your dad happens to be a major Cheesecake Factory fan, you can take advantage of the restaurant chain's Father's Day gift card offer that will give you extra cash to spend in stores with certain purchases.

Customers who visit Cheesecake Factory's website from June 8 through June 30 can get a $5 bonus card with the purchase of a $25 gift card, a $10 bonus card with the purchase of a $50 gift card, and a $20 bonus card with the purchased of a $100 gift card. Those bonus cards will be redeemable from July 1 through July 28, so you can feel content knowing your dad has a nice restaurant meal in his future, and hopefully, you can tag along, too!

2 White Castle

White Castle customers can get a free dessert on a stick with any purchase throughout Father's Day weekend (June 16 through June 18). So while anyone can take advantage of this deal, fathers especially should remember to ask for that extra treat they deserve (think Strawberry Cheesecake, Fudge Dipped Brownie, and Gooey Buttercake desserts served on sticks) if they happen to stop by the slider chain this weekend.

3 Carvel

Nobody should ever outgrow Carvel's adorable Fudgie the Whale ice cream cakes, and fathers are no exception to this rule. Get Father's Day dessert at a bargain price by stopping by your local Carvel, which is offering $5 off Fudgie the Whales through June 25.

4 Pieology

If pizza is the move for Father's Day dinner this year, you can get some extra bang for your buck by ordering from Pieology Pizzeria, a chain specializing in stone-fired custom pizzas with 130 locations throughout the United States. Customers who order a thin-crust Pieology pizza can get a second pie for 50% off by using the DAD23 code at checkout on Father's Day, or using the SUMMERBOGO code if you're ordering before Father's Day. This offer is valid in stores and online.

5 Jollibee

Filipino fast-food chain Jollibee will cover dinner and dessert for your family this Father's Day at a discount with a special offer available now through Sunday. Customers can get $5 off one of Jollibee's Bucket Treats–which can include a fried chicken bucket, another entree, and several of the chain's famous Peach Mango Pies depending on which meal they choose–when they order through Jollibee's official website or app and use the promo code TREATDAD.

6 TCBY

Frozen yogurt chain TCBY, which has more than 350 locations nationwide, is celebrating dads this year by giving out their first 6 oz. of the frozen dessert free of charge. This offer is only available on Father's Day at participating locations, so make sure to call ahead to your local store to confirm the offer is valid there.

7 Ruth's Chris Steak House

Not only can you treat your dad to the delicious steak dinner he deserves on Father's Day this year, but you can get extra money to put toward his next dinner out at participating Ruth's Chris Steak House locations. When you dine in at a Ruth's Chris restaurant this Sunday, the chain will give you a $25 gift card that can be redeemed starting June 19 all the way through December 31 this year.

Zaxby's

Zaxby's, a chicken chain primarily concentrated in the South, will give out free orders of its Chicken Bacon Ranch Loaded Fries with a purchase of $15 or more on Father's Day.

This loaded side dish features crinkle-cut fries with seasoning salt, breaded chicken, shredded cheese, hardwood-smoked bacon, and creamy buttermilk ranch dressing. This offer will be available through the Zaxby's app at participating locations while supplies last.

9 California Pizza Kitchen

If you choose to dine in at a California Pizza Kitchen this Saturday or Sunday, the casual dining chain will set your dad up with a whole pizza and a draft beer for $22, which is nothing to balk at considering that certain pizzas can already cost nearly $20 just by themselves. Those who cash in on this deal can choose between the Original BBQ Chicken, Pepperoni, Mushroom Pepperoni Sausage, or Sicilian pizzas, as well as pick between Blue Moon and Sam Adams for their draft beer.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Additionally, all dads who dine in on Father's Day weekend will get a $10 bonus card that they can redeem the next time they dine in, though the offer is only valid from June 19 through June 25.

10 IHOP

If you want to treat your dad to Father's Day breakfast at IHOP or get him an IHOP-themed gift, make sure to take advantage of the pancake house chain's gift card deal that will provide an extra $5 bonus card with the purchase of a $25 Dads & Grads gift card. Those bonus cards will be eligible to redeem all the way through August 20 at participating restaurants while dining in. Select location will also allow customers to redeem the cards through the IHOP website or mobile app.