11 Best Fiber Supplements, According to a Dietitian

Between supporting healthy digestion, heart health, and weight management, as well as being linked to a reduced risk of stroke, certain cancers, and diabetes, fiber plays some impressive roles in the body. As an indigestible carbohydrate, fiber plays an important role in our overall health. However, since approximately 95% of all American adults and children don't consume the recommended amounts of fiber, supplementation is sometimes needed to bridge the gap.

Most adult women should try to consume between 21 to 25 grams of fiber a day, and most men should shoot for an intake between 30 to 38 grams. Some foods that include fiber include fruits, vegetables, beans, and nuts. Inadequate intake of fiber can result in constipation, weight gain, and blood sugar spikes, but overall outcomes will vary from person to person.

You'll find different types of fiber in fiber supplements.

Fiber supplements come in diverse forms, each offering unique benefits and applications. Some fibers that are found in fiber supplements include:

Psyllium husk , derived from the seeds of the Plantago ovata plant, is renowned for its ability to soften stool and alleviate constipation.

, derived from the seeds of the Plantago ovata plant, is renowned for its ability to soften stool and alleviate constipation. Inulin , extracted primarily from chicory root, doubles as a prebiotic, fostering a healthy gut microbiome.

, extracted primarily from chicory root, doubles as a prebiotic, fostering a healthy gut microbiome. Methylcellulose is a synthetic option that resists fermentation in your gut, reducing the likelihood of bloating or gas.

is a synthetic option that resists fermentation in your gut, reducing the likelihood of bloating or gas. Acacia powder, derived from the sap of the Acacia senegal tree, is a soluble fiber that helps improve digestive health by promoting regular bowel movements.

As is the case when choosing any supplement, your fiber supplement should be third-party verified. This ensures that the product has undergone rigorous scrutiny and testing by an independent entity, offering reassurance regarding its purity, safety, and the accuracy of its ingredient labels.

If your healthcare provider told you to include a fiber supplement in your diet, here are 11 that are worth considering.

The 11 best fiber supplements you can buy:

NOW Organic Fiber 3

This fiber supplement contains 4 grams of fiber, with half being soluble and the other half being insoluble. Soluble fiber dissolves in water and forms a gel-like substance in the digestive tract, potentially helping lower blood cholesterol and glucose levels, which can be beneficial for individuals with diabetes and heart disease. Insoluble fiber does not dissolve in water, and it adds bulk to the diet, aiding in the prevention of constipation. This balanced blend is made with organic golden flax meal, organic acacia, and organic inulin.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bonus? This supplement also gives the body a boost of omega-3 fatty acids, a "healthy" fat that supports many aspects of our health, including our brain health.

Fiome Fiber Bites

These bites are pill and powder-free, made from ingredients like banana, dates, and chia seeds. Each bite provides 5 grams of fiber and only 2 grams of sugar. For those looking for a fiber supplement that is free from preservatives, gums, added sugars, and anything artificial, these bites will fit the bill.

OLIPOP

Who says you can't get your fiber fix and drink a soda at the same time? OLIPOP is a unique soda that isn't made with loads of added sugars or anything artificial (unlike many of the OG soda varieties). And when it comes to fiber, OLIPOP has an impressive 9 grams of prebiotic fiber per can, helping support a healthy gut microbiome.

Herbaland Prebiotic Fiber Gummies

If you are a gummy supplement aficionado, Herbaland is a perfect choice for you. This sugar-free, non-GMO, and vegan-friendly supplement choice is made with fibersol, a highly concentrated form of fiber, potentially helping minimize bloating after consumption.

Himalaya Orange Psyllium Husk Powder

This delicious daily soluble fiber supplement that's made with organic psyllium husk and no artificial colors or sweeteners can be easily mixed with water and juices to help fuel the body with fiber. Himalaya's Orange Psyllium Husk Powder is gluten-free, sugar-free, and vegan.

Regular Girl

For people who live life on the go, Regular Girl is provided in pre-portioned sachets, ready to be added to liquid for a fiber boost. This prebiotic fiber and probiotic blend contains 5 grams of fiber. This blend is low FODMAP Certified, Glyphosate Residue Free Certified, Non-GMO Project Verified, Organic Certified, Gluten Free, Vegetarian, and Kosher.

Whole Foods Acacia Fiber

This fiber supplement contains 5 grams of soluble fiber per serving. It is certified organic, vegan-friendly, and easy to add to liquids.

Metamucil Fiber Thins

Metamucil is a go-to for bowel movement support. But did you know the brand has snack thins to nosh on and help you when you have to "go," too? Each thin contains 4 grams of fiber, made from psyllium fiber for bowel movement support. And with only 100 calories per serving, snacking on them may help curb hunger pangs, too.

Love Wellness Sparkle Fiber

This veggie-forward fiber blend is made with psyllium fiber to promote healthy bowel movements, along with surprising additions like organic broccoli and spinach to support detoxification. This is a non-GMO option that is free from artificial dyes or fragrances.

Culturelle Kids Probiotic and Fiber

Kids can experience constipation, too. And this option can help offer some relief in certain situations. This formulation provides 3.5 grams of fiber along with live probiotics to support a healthy gut microbiome. The product is flavorless, making it easy to add to yogurt, drinks, and more. This option is appropriate for children over the age of one and should be taken under a health care provider's supervision.

Patience Sour Cran Candies

This option isn't a supplement, per se. But it can be used as one, thanks to the whopping 14 grams of fiber each serving provides. These "candies" are made from real dried cranberry fruit surrounded by a sour coating. So, by eating these, you aren't only getting a boost of fiber, but you are also sneaking some real fruit into your diet, too!