The #1 Best Fruit To Eat After a Workout for Muscle Recovery

After you finish an invigorating workout, there's nothing better than rewarding yourself with a treat. Sometimes it can be challenging to make the healthier option rather than indulging in something a little bit more sinful. However, to keep yourself on the best track as you're working toward your fitness goals, it's important to have just the right foods and meals on deck that'll fully support your efforts. That's why the next time you're craving something to eat post-workout, consider grabbing a fresh piece of fruit! We spoke with Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD, a registered dietitian and certified specialist in sports dietetics who sits on our Medical Expert Board, who shares with us the #1 best fruit to eat after a workout, so listen up.

What is the #1 best fruit to eat after a workout?

Drumroll, please! According to Goodson, the best fruit to reach for after a workout is a banana. "Eating a banana after a workout can offer various health and recovery benefits, making it a popular and convenient choice for a post-exercise snack," Goodson tells us. So the next time you're headed to the grocery store, be sure to stock up on some bananas!6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Here are a few of the top benefits bananas offer:

They're a quick source of energy. Bananas are chock-full of carbohydrates, namely natural sugars such as sucrose, fructose, and glucose. "These sugars provide a quick and easily digestible source of energy," Goodson explains. "Consuming a banana post-workout helps replenish glycogen stores in muscles, which can become depleted during exercise."

They replenish your body with potassium. A banana is one of the absolute best dietary sources of potassium. "Potassium is an electrolyte that plays a crucial role in maintaining fluid balance, regulating muscle contractions, and supporting nerve signals," says Goodson. "Exercise, especially sweating, can lead to potassium loss, and consuming a banana helps replenish these electrolyte levels."

They decrease muscle cramping. The potassium in bananas could help lower your risk of muscle cramping—especially following a more vigorous workout. "Potassium is essential for proper muscle function, and its replenishment can contribute to muscle relaxation and prevent cramping," Goodson points out.

They provide natural antioxidants. Bananas also provide natural antioxidants like dopamine and vitamin C. These compounds help ward off oxidative stress that's caused by working out. "Oxidative stress can lead to inflammation and cell damage, and antioxidants play a role in mitigating these effects," Goodson explains.

They're convenient. Who doesn't love a tasty, convenient snack? Especially when you're looking for something quick to consume after your workout, bananas fit the bill. "Bananas are a convenient and portable snack, requiring no preparation," says Goodson. "This makes them a practical choice for individuals looking for a quick and easy post-workout option."

How is fruit in general a beneficial post-workout snack?

Stocking up on some fresh fruit to have at the ready whenever you're hungry for a snack is always a good idea. According to Goodson, fruit is filled to the brim with essential vitamins and minerals that boost your overall health and aid in the post-workout recovery process. Many fruits boast a high water content as well, which can help you rehydrate after losing water through sweat during a workout. In addition, fruits are easily digested, which makes them an ideal choice for a quick snack to savor after exercise.