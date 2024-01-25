Skip to content

The #1 Best Fruit To Eat After a Workout for Muscle Recovery

Satisfy your post-workout cravings with a dietitian's top-recommended fruit.
Alexa Mellardo
By Alexa Mellardo
Published on January 25, 2024 | 11:00 AM

After you finish an invigorating workout, there's nothing better than rewarding yourself with a treat. Sometimes it can be challenging to make the healthier option rather than indulging in something a little bit more sinful. However, to keep yourself on the best track as you're working toward your fitness goals, it's important to have just the right foods and meals on deck that'll fully support your efforts. That's why the next time you're craving something to eat post-workout, consider grabbing a fresh piece of fruit! We spoke with Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD, a registered dietitian and certified specialist in sports dietetics who sits on our Medical Expert Board, who shares with us the #1 best fruit to eat after a workout, so listen up.

Keep reading to learn more, and when you're finished, be sure to check out I Tested 5 Popular Workout Leggings & There's One Clear Winner.

What is the #1 best fruit to eat after a workout?

cutting banana slices, concept of can bananas help you lose weight
Shutterstock

Drumroll, please! According to Goodson, the best fruit to reach for after a workout is a banana. "Eating a banana after a workout can offer various health and recovery benefits, making it a popular and convenient choice for a post-exercise snack," Goodson tells us. So the next time you're headed to the grocery store, be sure to stock up on some bananas!

RELATED: 12 Essential Rules To Get Back Into Shape After a Long Break

Here are a few of the top benefits bananas offer:

  • They're a quick source of energy. Bananas are chock-full of carbohydrates, namely natural sugars such as sucrose, fructose, and glucose. "These sugars provide a quick and easily digestible source of energy," Goodson explains. "Consuming a banana post-workout helps replenish glycogen stores in muscles, which can become depleted during exercise."
  • They replenish your body with potassium. A banana is one of the absolute best dietary sources of potassium. "Potassium is an electrolyte that plays a crucial role in maintaining fluid balance, regulating muscle contractions, and supporting nerve signals," says Goodson. "Exercise, especially sweating, can lead to potassium loss, and consuming a banana helps replenish these electrolyte levels."
  • They decrease muscle cramping. The potassium in bananas could help lower your risk of muscle cramping—especially following a more vigorous workout. "Potassium is essential for proper muscle function, and its replenishment can contribute to muscle relaxation and prevent cramping," Goodson points out.
  • They provide natural antioxidants. Bananas also provide natural antioxidants like dopamine and vitamin C. These compounds help ward off oxidative stress that's caused by working out. "Oxidative stress can lead to inflammation and cell damage, and antioxidants play a role in mitigating these effects," Goodson explains.
  • They're convenient. Who doesn't love a tasty, convenient snack? Especially when you're looking for something quick to consume after your workout, bananas fit the bill. "Bananas are a convenient and portable snack, requiring no preparation," says Goodson. "This makes them a practical choice for individuals looking for a quick and easy post-workout option."

RELATED: 9 Lazy Ways to Lose Weight All Month Long

How is fruit in general a beneficial post-workout snack?

bowl of fruit
Shutterstock

Stocking up on some fresh fruit to have at the ready whenever you're hungry for a snack is always a good idea. According to Goodson, fruit is filled to the brim with essential vitamins and minerals that boost your overall health and aid in the post-workout recovery process. Many fruits boast a high water content as well, which can help you rehydrate after losing water through sweat during a workout. In addition, fruits are easily digested, which makes them an ideal choice for a quick snack to savor after exercise.

Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is the Mind + Body Deputy Editor of Eat This, Not That!, overseeing the M+B channel and delivering compelling fitness, wellness, and self-care topics to readers. Read more about Alexa
Filed Under
// // //
Sources referenced in this article
  1. Source:
More in Mind + Body
  • fruit basket, concept of the #1 best fruit to eat after a workout

    The #1 Best Fruit To Eat After a Workout for Muscle Recovery

  • fit woman doing a cable row, concept of the best exercises to lose belly fat and slow aging

    The 13 Best Exercises To Lose Belly Fat & Slow Aging

  • man doing pushups, concept of muscle-building exercises for beginners

    10 Best Muscle-Building Exercises for Beginners

  • fitness man checking watch, concept of exercising for 30 minutes

    8 Side Effects of Exercising Just 30 Minutes a Day

  • reverse lunge exercise, concept of #1 daily strength workout for slimmer waist

    The #1 Daily Strength Workout for a Slimmer Waist

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.