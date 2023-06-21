6 Best Frozen Yogurts On Grocery Store Shelves

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Frozen yogurt has long been a popular alternative to ice cream—anyone else remember obsessively checking the flavors at your local TCBY back in the day? While popular chains like Pinkberry have brought fro-yo into modern times, you don't have to hit up a soft serve shop to get delicious frozen yogurt. These days, the grocery store shelves are well stocked with plenty of fro-yo options to satisfy any taste.

As to whether frozen yogurt is a healthier option than ice cream, that really depends on the sugar content of the product. While fro-yo generally has less fat and calories than ice cream, some brands may compensate for the tangy taste by adding loads of sugar—making it more of a treat food than a health food.

If you like the taste of frozen yogurt, it can be a fantastic summer dessert or afternoon treat. Some brands like Yasso, which uses Greek yogurt, lean into the tangy fro-yo flavor, without trying to be an ice cream substitute. Others will make you think you're eating ice cream—except with fewer calories!

Here are the products you'll want to toss in your cart if you're a fro-yo fan or even if you're just fro-yo curious!

1 Noosa Honey Vanilla Bean Frozen Yoghurt Gelato

Per Serving (2/3 cup) : 220 cal, 10 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 35 mg cholesterol, 50 mg sodium, 28 g carbs, 28 g sugar (22 g added sugar)

This wonderful fro-yo is made with whole milk yogurt and contains real vanilla bean specks and a wildflower honey ribbon. The product is kosher and gluten-free and contains 28 grams of sugar per serving and 10 grams of fat. "This Noosa honey vanilla gelato is roarin' good!" wrote one reviewer. "It's loaded with vanilla bean 'specs,' and there are beautiful swirls of not-too-sweet honey. This is my first purchase. I'm afraid it won't be my last. THIS IS DELICIOUS!"

2 Signature Select Frozen Yogurt Black Cherry Fudge Chip

Per Serving (2/3 cup) : 130 cal; 1 g fat (1 g saturated fat); 0 mg cholesterol, 80 mg sodium, 27 g carbs, 19 g sugar, 4 g protein

When you're craving a sweet treat, this low-fat fro-yo made with cultured non-fat milk is the perfect choice. You'll be mining for the dark cherries and dark fudge flakes that are speckled throughout and at only 1 gram of fat and 19 grams of sugar, you could even go back for seconds. "This black cherry chocolate chip frozen yogurt is the best frozen yogurt I've ever had," wrote one reviewer. "A serving in the evening completely satisfies my snacking urge!"

3 Yasso Chocolate Fudge Bars

Per Serving (1 bar) : 80 cal; 0 g fat, 55 mg sodium, 15 g carbs, 12 g sugar (8 g added sugar), 5 g protein

If you dream of fudgesicles from childhood, these Greek yogurt bars will satisfy your taste for nostalgia. Made with no artificial flavors, each bar has zero grams of fat and just 12 grams of sugar. The Greek yogurt makes these bars very creamy, and fans are devoted. "Smooth and creamy taste," wrote one reviewer. "Simply great."

4 Ben & Jerry's Half Baked Fro Yo

Per Serving (2/3 cup) : 230 cal; 3.5 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 25 mg cholesterol, 85 mg sodium, 45 g carbs, 30 g sugar (24 g added sugar), 6 g protein

A pint of this frozen yogurt is made with chocolate and vanilla fro-yo, gobs of chocolate chip cookie dough and fudge brownies. A serving contains 3.5 grams of fat and 30 grams of sugar, but what did you expect with all those delicious add-ins? Fans say this is a great dupe for regular ice cream. "I can't get over how good this is," wrote one reviewer. "You truly wouldn't know you aren't eating ice cream. I love that the frozen yogurt varieties offer the same great flavor and consistency without the extra fat and calories. My only wish is that Ben & Jerry would make more froyo flavors!"

5 Kemps Moose Tracks Frozen Yogurt

Per Serving (2/3 cup) : 210 cal; 9 g fat (4 g saturated fat), 15 mg cholesterol, 85 mg sodium, 30 g carbs, 23 g sugar (18 g added sugar), 3 g protein

Kemps is a master at making creamy delicious fro-yo, and its Moose Tracks flavor is sure to be a hit among both kids and adults. Here you'll find artificially flavored vanilla frozen yogurt dotted with peanut butter cups and moose tracks fudge. The product is made with skim milk and contains nine grams of fat per serving and 23 grams of sugar. It contains live and active cultures.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

6 Halo Top Strawberry Yogurt Pops

Per Serving (1 pop) : 110 cal; 3 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 10 mg cholesterol, 35 mg sodium, 17 g carbs, 15 g sugar (13 g added sugar), 4 g protein

These new yogurt pops made with Icelandic-style Skyr yogurt are brand new on store shelves and oh-so-yummy. They contain real strawberries and granola and each bar has three grams of fat and 15 grams of sugar. "Very yummy," said one reviewer. "Tastes like a strawberry milkshake. The granola gives it a nice texture. I was worried the granola would get soggy but it did not. My kids loved it too."