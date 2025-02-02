8 Grocery Chains With the Best Produce Departments

Not all sections of the grocery store are created equal. The meat counter comes on a bit strong. The freezer aisle is stark and cold. And the shelf-stable aisles? A little stale. But the produce department? That's a tranquil Eden of lushness and bliss.

Typically positioned right at the entrance (and for good reason), this vibrant section greets shoppers with misting waterfalls cascading over an abundant wall of leafy greens and crisp vegetables. The colors are more vivid here than anywhere else in the store, and the air carries the unmistakable scent of freshness. But that's just the tip of the iceberg. Beneath the peels, rinds, and husks lies a wealth of nutrition and flavor—if you know where to look.

Some grocery stores treat produce as an afterthought, offering a lackluster selection that leaves much to be desired. Others turn this section into a destination where quality is king. These standout markets prioritize fresh, organic, and sustainably sourced fruits and vegetables, ensuring that shoppers have access to non-GMO, pesticide-free options from trusted suppliers. Since variety is also the spice of life, at these produce hotspots you can also pick up your weekly bag of potatoes and a cluster of snakefruit in one fell swoop.

As more consumers prioritize fresh, organic, and environmentally responsible foods, grocery stores with top-tier produce departments will continue to lead the charge and we're highlighting 8 of the best below.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods has come a long way since its Amazon acquisition in 2017. The market has worked to erase its "Whole Paycheck" image by lowering costs and offering more sales. But, among these price chops, it certainly hasn't sacrificed on quality and the market continues to boast one of the best produce departments in the country.

Whole Foods claims to be not just the first but the only certified organic natural grocer, filling its bins and displays with peak-season picks from local farmers. Shoppers can find a diverse medley of vegetables from everyday selections like cucumbers and carrots to unique finds like jicama root or red curry squash. Fruits include apples, bananas, dragonfruit, persimmons, Buddha's hands, and everything in between. The store's private label 365 brand also offers convenient pre-packaged produce like salad kits and pre-sliced and diced veggies. Plus, items with the "Sourced for Good" label hide among the troves. These products help to support the workers, communities, and environmental stewardship where they are sourced.

Wegmans

The Northeastern region of the United States has Wegmans to thank for its access to a wide array of fruits and vegetables. The grocer is known for its endless produce selection but also its product freshness. If you're wondering how it's able to achieve both, it's through a rotating door of inventory. Wegmans turns over its produce about 100 times a year compared to 18-20 times per year at your average supermarket. Since the store controls its own distribution process it's also able to keep prices low across the board. That means shoppers can enjoy seasonal and year-round fruits, vegetables, and herbs for less–just one more feature that justifies Wegmans' cult-like following.

Fresh Thyme Market

With a name like Fresh Thyme, it's implied that you will find only the crispest, brightest foods within the store's four walls–if not, it seems like grounds for false advertising. Luckily, Midwest-based Fresh Thyme Market lives up to its name and is additionally committed to leading with transparency so shoppers know exactly what they're getting. The market partners with nearby farmers who embrace natural, organic, and clean farming. A few examples are Michigan's Todd Greiner Farms and the Wisconsin Food Hub Cooperative.

During a grocery run at Fresh Thyme, you may not even know where to begin when faced with hundreds of fruit and vegetable options all gleaming in rainbow colors. But, you can lean on the store's sign and label system to help you. These indications disclose products that are non-GMO and USDA-certified organic, give nutrition info, and help you differentiate a kohlrabi from a turnip.

Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee's fresh produce promise dates back to its inception in the 1930s. In those days, cofounder David Vredenburg personally rounded up picks like potatoes, tomatoes, apples, and more from surrounding Midwest farms in his own truck. Since then, the operation has burgeoned to 285 retail stores which engage 250 regional farmers (way too many stops for any one man and his pickup truck). But, even now, many distributors remain within 200 miles of Hy-Vee's storefronts. Products from these growers can always be identified by their "Homegrown" label.

As if you need even more reasons to shop the market, you can also employ one of its in-store dieticians. These professionals are at your disposal for complimentary consultations that focus on revamping eating habits and setting achievable wellness goals.

Central Market

In a 2019 Consumer Report survey, Central Market's produce section ranked highest out of 96 total chains nationwide–and not much has changed since. Like Wegmans, the Texas chain is often recognized for its extensive and diversified produce selection. Much of the supply is sourced locally from Lone Star State growers, but the store also calls upon suppliers from all around the world to give its shoppers a sundry taste. Staples such as berries, bananas, and oranges sit next to loquats, mamey sapote, and Brown Turkey Figs. On the veggie side of things, picks like Hungarian wax peppers, yellow Chanterelle mushrooms, okra, and Red Belgian endive promise to engage your taste buds in a nutritious kind of way.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Gelson's

In the flooded grocery market of SoCal, it can be difficult to stand out. But, Gelson's has managed to make a name for itself in many areas including its produce department. The store specializes in both premium and organic fruits and vegetables, all of which it hand selects and buys six days a week. Altogether, Produce Report discloses that produce makes up for about 20% of the chain's total sales and organic products are responsible for about one-fourth of that. Local growers are to thank for the fresh finds, but you will also find more exotic choices thrown into the mix like satsuma mandarins, Manzanillo mangos, and watermelon radishes. The produce section is just one part of the elevated Gelson's experience full of spacious aisles, wine and tapas bars, unique offerings, and the occasional celebrity sighting. You may pay a bit more for your haul, but the juice is always worth the squeeze.

Natural Grocer's

Natural Grocer's doesn't mess around, nor does it beet around the bush. The company comes right out and tells you that every single piece of produce sold in its stores from broccoli to cherries is 100% organic. It actually went organic before it was cool and before there was even an official "organic" designation. All fruits and vegetables are free from Apeel and Organipeel–plant-based coatings that are applied to produce to extend its shelf life. Synthetic pesticides and herbicides are also stripped from the equation, leaving just naturally-grown produce ripe for the picking.

The chain's sustainability efforts don't stop at the food either. For example, you won't find any single-use plastic bags in the produce department to round up your apples or herbs. Instead, compostable BioBags® or recyclable and compostable paper bags made from 100% recycled paper take their place. These kinds of sustainable swaps can be seen all throughout the store.

Sprouts Farmers Market

"Where goodness grows." Sprouts' mantra speaks to its pledge to bring natural foods to the masses, and fresh produce is at the heart of it all–both figuratively and literally as the produce section often takes up residence at the center of Sprouts stores. The chain brings your typical farmer's market indoors, making it more accessible and more affordable. Here, baskets are filled with organic and minimally processed products, and items free from artificial flavors, food coloring, preservatives, and synthetic ingredients. Every bushel, batch, and bundle is also inspected by hand to check for freshness, color, size, shape, and taste–only the cream of the crop make the cut. Lastly, an abundant variety is just the cherry on top that introduces shoppers to new tastes like Manzano apple bananas and goldenberries while providing options like 15 different kinds of tomatoes.