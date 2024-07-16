15 Best New Hy-Vee Items to Score In July

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Midwesterners have a great thing going with Hy-Vee. The regional grocery chain boasts a wide selection of products, with new items arriving every month. Not to mention, the chain is about to get bigger in Indiana, after acquiring a local grocery brand in the state, which means that even more shoppers will get to experience the delight of shopping those iconic products.

This summer, in particular, Hy-Vee shoppers are benefitting from a wide variety of new items, with grocery must-haves ranging from frozen foods to snacks perfect for entertaining at your next summer barbecue.

These new products include several store-brand goods, which allow shoppers to save even more while enjoying top-notch quality. National brands are also well represented, with familiar flavors and options that will surely please everyone in your family. Here are some of the best Hy-Vee deals to snag right now.

Hy-Vee 5 Cheese Garlic Bread

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 180

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 320 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 3 g

Enhance your next pasta night with a loaf of Hy-Vee 5 Cheese Garlic Bread. Found in the freezer aisle, it's the perfect food to stock up on and have on hand when guests are coming over. Serve it as an appetizer or a side dish to a giant casserole or pasta. An 11.75-ounce package is $3.99.

Hy-Vee Air Fryer Oil Spray

Nutrition information unavailable

Air fryers are still all the rage in home cooking and are helpful in preparing a variety of meals in minutes. This Hy-Vee Air Fryer Spray will help prevent food from sticking, allowing you to clean more easily between uses. A 5-ounce bottle goes for $4.49.

Old Bay Seasoning (30% Less Sodium)

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 0

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 95 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

Old Bay Seasoning goes with just about anything, especially if you live in the Mid-Atlantic region of the United States. If the sodium count on the regular Old Bay is a bit too high for your taste, you can stock up on this low-sodium Old Bay Seasoning at Hy-Vee where it's selling for $4.39 a pop.

Red Lobster Honey Butter Biscuits

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 160

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 460 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 2 g

Red Lobster restaurants may be starting to vanish nationwide, but that doesn't mean you can no longer enjoy those legendary biscuits they serve. The Red Lobster brand sells a variety of products in the freezer aisle, and Hy-Vee now carries the Honey Butter Biscuits. A pack of 8 is selling for $6.99.

Totino's Breakfast Snack Bites, Sausage & Cheese Scramble

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 340

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 640 mg

Carbs : 49 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 11 g

You may be familiar with Totino's Pizza Rolls, but did you know the brand also makes a breakfast snack? These Sausage & Cheese Scramble Snack Bites are a quick and easy way to fuel up in the morning before heading to work or school. There's also a Cheesy Chorizo Scramble variety available in the freezer aisle at Hy-Vee. A box of 40 pieces costs $8.99.

Hy-Vee Honey Vanilla Greek Yogurt

Nutrition information unavailable

Greek yogurt is not only a nutritious stand-alone snack, but consumers use it as a healthier substitute for sour cream or other sugar-laden yogurts. If you prefer yours to come with a little extra built-in flavor, Hy-Vee sells its own Honey Vanilla variety. Other flavors available include Honey Greek Yogurt as well as Plain Greek Yogurt. A 32-ounce tub sells for $5.99.

Orville Redenbacher's Buffalo Wild Wings Buffalo Popcorn Seasoning

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 0

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 45 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

Why settle for popcorn that tastes boring? Orville's Popcorn Seasoning comes in a variety of flavors to enhance your next homemade bowl, including the interesting Buffalo Wild Wings Buffalo Flavor available at Hy-Vee. Some other seasoning from the brand available at Hy-Vee include Cinnamon Roll, Ranch, and Nacho Cheese. The 3.5-ounce container goes for $3.49.

Fannie May Sea Salt Almond Dark Chocolate

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 130

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 90 mg

Carbs : 14 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 2 g

Packed with antioxidants, many turn to dark chocolate for a guilt-free snack. Those who prefer dark chocolate will enjoy this bar of Sea Salt Almond-flavored chocolate from Fannie May, available at Hy-Vee. Other Fannie May chocolates available at your local Hy-Vee include Mint and Cookie Bits, Pecan Brittle, and Butterscotch with Sea Salt. The 3.5-ounce bar goes for $3.49.

E Frutti Movie Gummi Candy

Nutrition information unavailable

Remember those gummies from childhood that were shaped like everyday food items like french fries and cheeseburgers? You can take a trip down memory lane by picking up a package of E Frutti Movie Gummi Candy available at Hy-Vee, which features adorable gummies shaped like popcorn, hot dog, licorice, and more. The pack goes for $1.99.

Raindrops Gummy Poke Bowl Candy

Nutrition information unavailable

Raindrops Gummy Poke Bowl takes the vibrant colors of a poke bowl and turns it into a sweet gummy treat. All of the fixings, from the pickled onions to the fish and shrimp, have been turned into gummies to munch on when you have a sugary craving. One pack is selling for $4.99.

Meiji Vanilla Hello Panda Snacks

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 160

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 90 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 9 g)

Protein : 2 g

Japanese candy brand Meiji has found its way into many American grocery store chains, including Hy-Vee. Customers can stock up on these treats with a crunchy shell and creamy vanilla filling, available in the snack aisle. Hy-Vee now sells a Strawberry variety as well. This pack sells for $1.99.

Hy-Vee Original Sparkling Water

Nutrition information unavailable

Nothing says "summer" like sipping on a refreshing beverage, like the Hy-Vee Sparkling Water, available in a 12-pack. Like other popular sparkling water brands, Hy-Vee also offers Lemon, Lime, and Black Cherry flavors, to name a few. A 12-pack goes for $4.

IHOP Tres Leches Cold Foam Iced Latte Mix

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 120

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 40 mg

Carbs : 22 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 2 g

Coffee comes in numerous flavors these days, with many inspired by desserts. Hy-Vee shoppers can purchase a Tres Leches Cold Foam Iced Latte Drink Mix from IHOP to bring a little sweetness to their morning cup of joe. A pack of six mixable packets costs $8.99.

Kinder's Caramelized Onion Butter Seasoning

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 0

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 0 g

Kinder's has grown rapidly in popularity among condiment aficionados thanks to its variety of tasty sauces and seasonings. Hy-Vee's most recent addition to this lineup is the Caramelized Onion Butter Seasoning, perfect for your next summer cookout. The 6.2-ounce container goes for $5.99.

Siete Traditional Botana Sauce

Nutrition : (Per Serving):

Calories : 0

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 50 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 0 g

Popular health brand Siete sells several bottled sauces in a variety of Mexican flavors. The Traditional Botana Sauce, however, is as versatile as it gets, perfect for drizzling on top of your breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The flavor is mildly-spiced and tangy, great for the entire family. Hy-Vee now sells Siete Botana Sauce in Creamy Jalapeño, Chamoy, and Habanero varieties, too. The 8.5-ounce bottles cost $6.99.