I Tried 10 Popular Costco Cheeses & Several Blew Me Away

There are many exciting things about Costco, but perhaps one of the most exciting is the cheese section. On any given day, you'll find over a dozen cheese selections, from bricks to crumbles, from various brands, including many excellent options from the chain's Kirkland Signature brand. If you're lucky, you'll even find specialty gems like Mad River Reserve and Cyprus Grove Humboldt Fog, which you don't often find outside of artisanal cheese shops.

We've previously rounded up the best Kirkland Signature cheeses, which often rank among the best options and are sometimes co-branded with well-known cheesemakers across the country.

I embarked on a little taste test, to find the absolute best cheeses worth your attention. I picked ten options available at my local Costco, including Kirkland Signature varieties, shopper favorites, and other interesting cheeses that caught my eye. There actually wasn't a cheese I didn't enjoy, so it was difficult to rank them, but here they are, from my least favorite to the absolute favorite pick.

Dutch Tradition Gouda Cheese

Nutrition : (Per 1 Ounce Serving):

Calories : 110

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 0 g

Protein : 7 g

Imported from Holland, this pasteurized cow's milk cheese weighs in at over two pounds. This is a good gouda that would be a crowd-pleaser if added to a cheese board. It's just a big chunk of cheese, and I am not sure I would use it all without a bigger gathering. But if I was looking to feed a crowd, the price point of $13.96 is unbeatable for that much great quality cheese.

The look: You'll notice it right away for its signature red rind. The cheese itself is a nice-looking lighter yellow.

The taste: This creamy cheese is mild for a gouda and would make an incredible melting cheese. It's soft-ish and has a very mild flavor, so it should appeal to most palates.

Emmi Le Gruyere

Nutrition : (Per 1 Ounce Serving):

Calories : 110

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 0 g

Protein : 8 g

Coming from Switzerland, this Gruyere was a love-it or hate-it situation in my house. This particular cheese, made specifically for Costco, is different from what you may see from Emmi at the grocery store. This version is made with five select AOP Gruyere creameries across Switzerland and aged for eight months. It'll cost you $11.99 per pound at the warehouse.

The look: A light yellow cheese with a bit of aging to it with a traditional non-edible rind.

The taste: The kids weren't fans of the strong flavor; it was the "stinkiest" cheese we tried. My husband and I appreciated the nuttiness. This would certainly qualify as a love-it or leave-it cheese for most.

Kirkland Signature Fresh Mozzarella

Nutrition : (Per 1 Ounce Serving):

Calories : 90

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 75 mg

Carbs : 1 g

Protein : 6 g

One of the newest Kirkland Signature cheeses, the fresh mozzarella replaced what was a similar Bel Gioso version of sliced fresh mozzarella. It comes in a 2-pack (2 pounds, 4 ounces) for $7.59. Keep in mind it is fresh mozzarella so it won't last in your fridge forever like some of the other picks.

The look: It's hard not to have fresh sliced mozzarella look like a mess in the package. It's necessary to have a little liquid to keep the moisture but it looks like a milky mess. The slices themselves are big, plain, white ovals.

The taste: I'd say this mozzarella is a great utility cheese, making it convenient for pizzas, quick Caprese salads, and summer sandwiches. It doesn't have a ton of flavor but is perfect for fast entertaining. If I ate it plain, I'd likely opt for fresh mozzarella balls for something a little more elevated.

Kirkland Signature Isigny Ste Mere Brie

Nutrition : (Per 1 Ounce Serving):

Calories : 101

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 200 mg

Carbs : 0 g

Protein : 5 g

This French brie is always a Kirkland Signature favorite, and it's available for $9.99. It would make the ideal baked brie and is perfect for slicing up for a charcuterie board or brie and jam sandwiches.

The look: This looks like your typical French brie, a white edible rind with a soft, gooey double cream center perfect for spreading.

The taste: The kids, again, were not fans, but for us adults with a more mature palate, this was a spectacular cheese. Wrap it with puff pastry and jam and bake it or eat as we did, spread on a cracker with a bit of jam. Delish!

Kirkland Parmigiano Reggiano

Nutrition : (Per 1 Ounce Serving):

Calories : 110

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 1 g

Protein : 9 g

If you survey anyone who frequently shops at Costco, this Parmigiano Reggiano is likely on their shopping list. It is real Parmigiano Reggiano from Italy, which means it goes through quite the process to ensure quality, unlike some other parmesan cheeses you might find at the grocery store. It's aged 24 months and also comes at an amazing price of $16.29 for an average weight of 1.5 pounds. This is a staple in my house, and we even throw the rind in soups and sauces to infuse them with some umami goodness.

The look: For real parmigiano reggiano, it's important to look at the rind, which should be stamped with a wheel number and the cheese's name—and this one definitely was. The cheese itself is hard and crumbly, with a little bit of crystallization throughout.

The taste: This parmigiano reggiano is a little fruitier if you are taking a chunk to eat as is, and it's perfect to grate into pastas, Caesar salad, and more. You can't go wrong if stocking this cheese in the fridge at all times.

Kirkland Signature 6 months Manchego D.O.P. Cheese

Nutrition : (Per 1 Ounce Serving):

Calories : 130

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 8 g)

Sodium : 200 mg

Carbs : 0 g

Protein : 7 g

It had been a while since I bought a Manchego cheese, and I was excited by its deliciousness. The sheep's milk Spanish cheese is often a crowd-pleaser and one I will remember to add to our next grazing board. Our piece was $19.78 ($11.99 per pound.)

The look: The manchego has a dark brown textured rind with a softer, lighter, almost-white cheese in the middle.

The taste: The taste of this Manchego is mild but supremely delicious. It's the perfect snacking cheese as is or with crackers and fruit.

Dodoni Feta Cheese in Brine

Nutrition : (Per 1 Ounce Serving):

Calories : 70

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 4.5 g)

Sodium : 280 mg

Carbs : 0 g

Protein : 5 g

This was the cheese that surprised me the most. It's beloved by Redditors but it was the first time I purchased it to try for myself. It is an excellent feta. Most American-made feta cheese at the grocery does not taste like the real thing from Greece. Well, this is the real stuff from Greece. It would have ranked higher if I had a reason to buy over three pounds of feta on a regular basis—otherwise, it's just a little too big for the average household. It has no preservatives, and as a soft, fresh cheese, it won't last quite as long as other cheeses. You can get the big container for $13.99.

The look: This feta comes in slabs bathing in brine, so it doesn't dry out like the pre-crumbled stuff.

The taste: Salty and tangy, just like top-notch feta should be. Soft but sturdy on the tongue. I would eat it simply with a drizzle of olive oil and bread; it's that good.

Kirkland Signature Coastal West Country Farmhouse Cheddar

Nutrition : (Per 1 Ounce Serving):

Calories : 120

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 200 mg

Carbs : 0 g

Protein : 7 g

I'd liken this cheese to Trader Joe's iconic Hall-of-Famer Unexpected Cheddar. It is a cheddar with a bit of a Parmigiano bite. It's a great cheese to snack on and pairs really well with apples and wine. It also makes a good grilled cheese and is an all-around family favorite. It costs $13.30 (about $6.95 per pound.)6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: Looks like your traditional English white cheddar. The aging adds a little ruggedness to the block and a small amount of crystallization.

The taste: The cheese is more flavorful than your average cheddar due to the aging. It also has more of a bite (again, like a parm) than your typical cheddar, but it still melts well and has all the characteristics you'd want in a good cheddar.

Kirkland Parmigiano Reggiano Stravecchio

Nutrition : (Per 1 Ounce Serving):

Calories : 110

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 1 g

Protein : 9 g

I am not sure if this cheese is new to Costco, new to my Costco, or just new to me, but this 36-month-aged Parmigiano Reggiano Stravecchio was on sample a few weeks ago, and I knew it had to be a part of this taste test. If the regular Kirkland Parmigiano Reggiano is a great cheese, this is an excellent one. It is slightly more expensive per pound, and my piece, which was about 2 pounds, cost $17.86.

The look: The look is very similar to the classic 24-month aged Parmigiano Reggiano but with greater crystallization. Again, crumbly and sturdy like a good parm should be, but still easy to grate.

The taste: Whereas I got strong fruity flavors from the 24-month Parmigiano Reggiano, this 36-month-old version had a more developed, less sweet, and more savory flavor. The crystallization added a fun texture to the bite. All in all, a stellar cheese that's worth the higher price.

Kirkland Sartori Bellavitano Cabernet Cheese

Nutrition : (Per 1 Ounce Serving):

Calories : 110

Fat : 9 g (Saturated Fat: 5 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 0 g

Protein : 7 g

Costco shoppers go ga-ga for this cheese, and with good reason. It is a rare supermarket cheese that you can say is truly special, and it's only $7.99 per pound—a steal! Sartori Bellavitano, out of Wisconsin, makes a variety of infused rind cheeses, but this is the one you'll find at Costco most often. The Cabernet rind adds good flavor and a pop of color.

The look: The purple (edible) rind adds a pop of color to any cheeseboard. The cheese itself is a pale yellow, and the wedge has a bunch of indentations and imperfections, giving it a rustic look.

The taste: This is a special cheese, or, as my 9-year-old exclaimed, "the best cheese in the universe!" It has a really good flavor, another cheddar-meets-parm but with a twist. Flavored cheeses are generally eh, but this rind imparts flavor in a unique way that's appealing to most.