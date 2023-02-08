Skip to content

6 Grocery Chains With the Best Cheese Departments

The supermarket is your new specialty cheese shop.
Olivia Bria
By Olivia Bria
Published on February 8, 2023 | 10:00 AM
FACT CHECKED BY Chris Shott

America's cheese business is booming. According to Statista, 6.35 million metric tons of cheese were produced in the United States in 2022, making it the highest recorded number since 2013. Unsurprisingly, Wisconsin—nicknamed America's Dairyland—leads the states in total cheese production with California close behind.

Many of the nation's top grocery chains are putting increased emphasis on their cheese offerings, too, with companies like Whole Foods hiring a global cheese expert and Kroger purchasing the famous New York City cheese shop Murray's Cheese.

That's why we rounded up six grocery chains with top-tier cheese departmentsso that your weekly charcuterie board is always on point.

RELATED: 6 Grocery Chains With the Best Bakery Departments

1

Wegmans

wegmans exterior
Tada Images / Shutterstock

Wegmans sources artisanal cheeses from around the world and even has its own 12,300-square-foot cheese aging-facility with seven "ripening rooms" to properly nurture the selections before they hit store shelves, according to the grocer's website. The effort is getting results: Wegmans' unique washed-rind cheese, Sake 2 Me, made with Japanese rice wine, won a bronze medal at the World Cheese Competition in 2019. "Best cheese I ever had," one Redditor raved of the grocer's selection, describing it as "reasonably priced" and "a great assortment."

2

Whole Foods

whole foods market exterior
Philip Arno Photography / Shutterstock.

Whole Foods has 300 certified cheese professionals in stores, not even counting the hired cheesemongers. According to the grocery store's website, customers are allowed to sample the cheese, cut any size needed, and can custom order a cheese platter. The site Cheese Professor ranked the Cypress Grove Midnight Moon and Roth Buttermilk Blue are some of the chain's best offerings.

3

Aldi

ALDI
George Sheldon / Shutterstock

Aldi cheeses have somewhat of a cult following. The discount grocer developed its own store-brand Happy Farms, which provides cultured dairy products without added hormones, according to National Milk Producers Federation's Real Seal site. Reddit users are big fans of the chain's grated gouda, vintage Irish cheddar, and cranberry white cheddar. Aldi offers dozens of selections, and you can grab many of the specialty items on Instacart.

4

Trader Joe's

trader joe's storefront
BCFC / Shutterstock

If you're a regular Trader Joe's shopper, then you probably know all about the specialty grocer's tasty cheese section. One noted cheese expert commended the grocery chain for its vast sheep's milk cheese selection, according to Business Insider. Trader Joe's has carried innovative products from pizza bread cheese to a triple cream brie cheese with green peppercorns in addition to the classics, including burrata, blue cheese, cheddar, and more. America's Test Kitchen also rated the store's best cheeses, with a customer favorite being the Unexpected Cheddar.

5

Stew Leonard's

Stew Leonard's
Miro Vrlik Photography / Shutterstock

Anyone who lives in New England knows about Stew Leonard's. The regional supermarket chain creates its own line of dairy products, such as milk, yogurt, and the most important of them all—specialty cheeses. Stew Leonard's makes fresh, house-made mozzarella daily at its location in Norwalk, Conn., which carries the title of "world's largest dairy store," awarded by Ripley's Believe It or Not!

6

Kroger

kroger storefront
Joni Hanebutt/Shutterstock

Kroger partnered with New York City's renowned Murray's Cheese shop for years before fully acquiring the company in 2017. The grocery chain now operates over 1,000 in-store cheese shops under the Murray's banner, each offering over 150 styles of cheese. "Went to a new grocery store and found heaven I think," one Redditor gushed after stumbling upon one of the Kroger-Murray's cheese counter and posting a photo, adding: "this isn't even a 1/3 of the entire selection."

Olivia Bria
Olivia has a bachelor’s degree in communications and political science from the University of Connecticut. She is a foodie, traveler, journalist, and celebrity interviewer. Read more about Olivia
Filed Under
// // // // //

Is this content interesting for you?
Join our FREE Daily Newsletter

Get the best food tips and diet advice every single day

Something went wrong, please try again.
More in Mind + Body
  • middle-aged man lifting dumbbells in bright room, concept of how to get stronger after 40

    Weight Training Tips for Getting Fit and Strong After 40

  • woman doing bicycle crunches exercise, part of core workout

    In Your 30s? This Core Workout Is the Best Way To Start Your Day

  • happy older couples in bright kitchen, cooking, having dinner party concept of how to feel younger than your age

    A Doctor's 10 Habits To Feel Younger After 60

  • active couple performing quick five-minute cardio workout in the morning

    The 5-Minute Cardio Workout To Do When You Wake Up

  • mature man at home doing side lunges couch potato workout

    The 5-Minute Couch Potato Workout That’ll Get Your Body Moving