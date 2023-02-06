These Are the 25 Worst Beers in the World

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Americans drink a lot of beer, to the tune of about 28 gallons per person per year, according to Beer Info. And while microbreweries abound—and more are opening all the time—many beer drinkers tend to stick to their tried-and-true brews, whether they are actually tasty or not. BeerAdvocate, a peer-review platform that combines real-life ratings of almost every beer that's ever popped up in the world, has a list of the worst beers in the world based on real-time ratings. While the platform is generally used to rate craft beer and share rare finds, it's no surprise that the slighted beer drinkers are as passionate about what they dislike as they are about what they like.

We gathered the bottom 25 beers to see what people really think about these dubbed "worst beers in the world." What's interesting about this list is that it's comprised of (mostly) big national brands that nearly everyone has a story about. Read on for some hilarious and candid descriptions of the most terrible beers people have brought to their lips in the past year (and to see if your own most-despised pick made the list). Plus, if you're looking for a good beer, check out 12 Expensive Beers That Are Never Worth the Price.

25 Budweiser Select, Anheuser-Busch—4.30 % ABV

Budweiser Select claims to have "the same great taste as Budweiser" with fewer calories and carbs—99 calories and 3.1 grams of carbs per 12 ounces.

Most reviewers don't seem to hate this beer. One writes, "This one's got some noble hops in the nose, plus a little caramel. The flavor has a hint of toast with pilsner malt. It's got a bit of flavor but is watery…" Another says, "This is a good beer. An 'Awful rating' just isn't accurate or appropriate. This beer tastes good…. light …. crisp… sessionable … and great with family and friends."

24 Keystone Ice, Molson Coors Canada—5.5% ABV

Keystone Ice is a beer that is brewed at below freezing to impart a smooth flavor at a higher alcohol level. As such, it is a popular beer at colleges and for relatively young drinkers. Sadly for those folks, it was one of the beers that Molson-Coors discontinued in 2021. Though, it sounds like many will not miss it.

"It smells of sweet, sugary corn mash, a sort of grape-flavoured vodka essence, and musty, dusty, um, 'hops,'" said one reviewer. "The taste is somewhat bready generic cereal malt, fake fruity grape candy, a slightly phenolic alcohol note, sans any real accompanying heat, and a very slight nondescript dryness—not a normal tasting metric, but it's hardly fair to drag the innocent hop through any more mud at this point."

23 Sleeman Clear, Sleeman Breweries Ltd.—4.00% ABV

Sleeman Clear is a low-carb beer brewed in Canada, and even though its low-carbohydrate count may be appealing to some, it still makes the list of worst beers in the world. The consensus with this beer seems to be that it doesn't have much flavor but it is inoffensive. This review sums up this beer fairly accurately: "There's nothing off here, but there's just well nothing here at all. Tastes light water, with a slight lagery additive."

22 Red Dog, Miller Brewing Co.—4.80% ABV

Based on the feedback, Red Dog appears to be another beer that is cheap and thus a foray into the world by young college students. Reviewers don't have much good to say about it besides it being cheap and somewhat "beer-like."

"Better than a lot of ice beers. That is not saying much, this is still awful in almost every way shape and form," mused one BeerAdvocate reviewer. "The only thing that separates this is that it actually tastes somewhat like beer."

21 Coors Light, Coors Brewing Company (Molson-Coors)—4.20% ABV

This beer needs no introduction. No one is expecting a dynamic craft beer experience from this ubiquitous light beer, and the reviews reflect that. "From a bottle, pours as a clear yellow with lots of carbonation and a thin white head. Adjunct aromas with corn. Light and fleeting malt flavor with a metallic hop bite at the back end," one BeerAdvocate summed it up. "Its best qualities are its carbonation and ability to drink cold on a hot day."

20 O'Doul's – Anheuser-Busch – 0.05% ABV

O'Doul's is what many consider to be the original non-alcoholic beer. (Any beer that has 0.50% alcohol or less is considered to be non-alcoholic). Reviewers don't love this beer, but they don't hate it either. Essentially, it is what it is. However, there are now many better non-alcoholic brews out there if you're looking for a tastier experience.

"The taste isn't pronounced but is balanced with what little grain taste is there. There is no hop aroma. The feel is loose and not well complimented with carbonation. Overall it is simple and straightforward," said one reviewer on BeerAdvocate.

19 Keystone Lager, Molson Coors Canada—4.90% ABV

Keystone is a cheap beer that really isn't looking to win any awards. It gets low ratings and most reviewers note that it doesn't taste like much.

One said, "There's both a metallic and hard water taste to this one that permeates the entire brew. It's subdued though, but then again so are all the other flavours. Some brief sweet corn and straw and… that's it. I honestly wish there was something more I could say. There's nothing too offensive, but there just is so little here."

18 Carlton Cold, Carlton & United Breweries, Ltd.—4.90% ABV

Carlton Cold is a beer brewed by a subsidiary of the Foster's group and it is not well-received. "It tastes rather bland, in fact there isn't much to taste at all. Didn't get any better towards the end," one BeerAdvocate reviewer said. "The drinkability factor is rather low, I'll give it a 1.5 because there are worse beers out there, but this certainly isn't anything special. If you're really thirsty and you don't have access to water then try a Carlton Cold, the taste is about the same."

17 Corona Light, Grupo Modelo S.A. de C.V.—4.10% ABV

If you love Corona with a lime and you want to drink a light beer, this is the beer for you. One reviewer sums it up perfectly, "Let's be honest here, this is one of the best LIGHT beers you can get, so don't judge this beer off of the best pilsner you have had; judge it for what it is. Garnish this beer with a lime & go get in the pool or mow your lawn & you won't be disappointed."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

16 Keystone Premium, Coors Brewing Company (Molson-Coors)—4.40% ABV

This beer is another one of those beers that seems to disappear if you look too closely at it. Most reviews note its lightness and lack of flavor. One drinker referred to this beer as "clean. almost too clean. a basic staple. nothing past a simple beer."

15 Bud Light & Clamato Chelada, Anheuser-Busch—4.20% ABV

This brew is what happens if Bud Light and a Bloody Mary had a baby. This beer is for people who love Micheladas, which is beer doctored up with Clamato or tomato juice, Worcestershire sauce, lime juice, and hot sauce. Not surprisingly, people who aren't a fan of the combo don't like this brew.

14 Michelob Ultra, Anheuser-Busch—4.20% ABV

This ultra-low-carb beer doesn't have a lot going for it, and for some, that's the point. It is easy to drink without being much of anything else. As for the taste, one reviewer sums it up, "Very watery, but not really in a bad way. Wet hay, corn flakes. Hint of sweetness. No bitterness."

13 Busch Light, Anheuser-Busch—4.10% ABV

This is a light beer that is also supremely light in color, reviewers note. This is a beer for a hot day and nothing more. Most reviewers note its complete lack of flavor like, this one that states, "It almost literally tastes like ice water. I know what the ingredients are, but when consumed ice cold, nothing really stands out at all."

12 Bud Ice, Anheuser-Busch—5.50% ABV

The ice-style beer isn't something you crack open at a party, it's an affordable beer that serves a purpose. One reviewer describes it as "light and grainy, honestly it's exactly what you'd expect. It's sweet grainy malts with very faint bitterness. There's not much to say, it's just an inoffensive cheap ice lager."

11 Busch Ice, Anheuser-Busch—5.90% ABV

The ice-style beers have their lovers and haters, but the reviews for this one are overall not kind. One was more diplomatic than the others, stating "This is certainly NOT good, but it's honestly not as bad as I thought it could be. It's not as skunky as it could be, with just very little flavor to it overall—a mild sweetness and a decent crispness on the back end is about all I get."

10 Bud Light, Anheuser-Busch—4.20% ABV

Bud Light isn't just the most popular light beer in the U.S., it's one of the most popular beers, period. But like anything at the top of its game, it has its detractors. Again, this is the type of beer that isn't supposed the be flashy. It's easy to drink without a lot to say. One reviewer described the taste as "corn flakes, barley, and an almost mineral flavor. Not really much else. On the sweeter end of the spectrum."

9 Milwaukee's Best Light, Miller Brewing Co.—4.20% ABV

While the flavor of this light beer leaves most reviewers flat, the texture isn't bad. One reviewer called it "almost champagne-like in a Miller High Life kinda way. Excellent carbonation retention all the way through, contributing to that clingy head. No slick oily finish, as you get with Busch or Keystone."

8 Miller64, Miller Brewing Co.—2.80% ABV

This beer has, you guessed it, 64 calories. Even though the calorie count is attractive to some, most reviews consider this beer extremely light to the point of almost tasting like a seltzer, and believe it deserves a spot as one of the worst beers in the world. Though, of course, there are some people that praise it for that quality.

One reviewer called it "a shadow of traditional Miller. The nutty-like characteristic is present, but very diluted." Another echoed that sentiment but ultimately found it to be disappointing, saying, "this is so light it's barely beer. Very light scent and taste, badly burned corn and maybe an ethereal kiss of hops, like you can tell they're there but you're not actually smelling or tasting them. This is a bust."

7 Beer 30 Light, Melanie Brewing Company—4.00% ABV

Somehow the light offering from this small brewery in Wisconsin got lumped in with the big dog breweries. The reviewers are funny, but not very kind. "Smell is of subtle grain, sugar, and metal," one coherent review states. "There is also a weird fruitiness that I am picking up in the smell. Taste is of sugary water and slight grain flavors."

6 Natural Ice, Anheuser-Busch—5.90% ABV

Some people love this ice beer for what it is rather than for what it is not. It's a cheap, moderately-high alcohol beer that is best served very, very cold. One reviewer said the taste was "not nearly as terrible as I thought it would be." And another added, "This beer is a winner for what it is…. multinational budget strong lager."

5 Keystone Light, Coors Brewing Company (Molson-Coors)—4.10% ABV

Most of the reviews for this light lager are not kind, but there are some that praise the low price and lack of flavor as a plus. One reviewer states that it "tastes like beer-flavored mineral water," while another says "I really don't get the 'awful' rating, it's actually pretty good. If you like Micheladas, this is perfect."

4 Sharp's, Miller Brewing Co.—0.40% ABV

This is a non-alcoholic beer and the majority of people do not like it, which is why it's #4 on the list of worst beers in the world. Many of the reviews say that O'Douls is way better than this very watery brew. "There are much better NA brews out there. This has virtually nothing to it except water and some bubbles," one reviewer says. Another says simply, "Water, with color. barely any aroma or flavors."

3 Natural Light, Anheuser-Busch—4.20% ABV

This light, easy-drinking lager is both beloved and despised. People who love it praise its low price and inoffensiveness. Those who despise it, truly abhor it. The rating probably comes from more of the detractors logging in to state their case. Lovers of this beer amid the BeerAdvocate reviews call it "an underrated mass-produced American brew." Haters think it "literally tastes like what a damp basement smells like."

2 Budweiser Select 55, Anheuser-Busch Lager—2.40% ABV

Reviews are not forgiving of this ultra-low-calorie, low-carb brew, with one drinker saying, "It's thin, flavorless and odd smelling." Another named it "possibly the worst beer I have ever had. The look is light and not very frothy. The taste is sour and actually made me feel on the queasy side." More recently, an additional reviewer posted, "Alright, so this isn't a great beer. But make no mistake, this isn't a good beer either."

1 Miller Genuine Draft 64

Reviewers certainly didn't hold back when it came to their distaste for this Miller Brewing Co. light lager. One drinker said, "Look, any beer that has its caloric intake in its name wasn't made to be good." Another added that it's "pretty much indistinguishable from Miller Lite." While this one only has 64 calories (just like the Miller 64) and may fit in with some of your dietary goals, you're probably better off just trying one of the light beers that's higher up on the list. Or, if you can, find a light lager that isn't even on the list of worst beers in the world at all.

