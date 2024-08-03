9 Best Mocktail Brands to Try This Summer

This post contains affiliate links. If you use these links to buy something, we may earn a commission.

Only a few years ago, finding a tasty non-alcoholic beverage at a restaurant or grocery store was downright difficult. But gone are the days of resorting to a plain old can of sparkling water. Now, a plethora of brands are churning out excellent mocktails that taste like the real thing–but without the ill effects.

It's a hot category: between 2019 and 2023, the no- and low-alcohol market grew by a whopping 25% in the United States, according to a report by drinks data and analytics firm IWSR. The American non-alcoholic drink market is currently valued at over $1.8 billion.

A few factors help to explain the runaway success of the ready-to-drink mocktail. Alcohol consumption is declining as Gen Z and Millennial consumers opt for non-alcoholic options instead. At the same time, the rise of wellness culture has led to a bevy of new products entering the market. In 2021, a NielsenIQ survey indicated that 22% of consumers were drinking less alcohol, which signifies a shift in drinking behavior around the time of the Covid-19 pandemic.

It's no wonder that mocktail brands are aiming to fill a market gap with all kinds of zero-proof takes on classic cocktails. The convenience of sipping them out of a can is just the cherry on top. So, whether you're looking to stock your bar fridge with non-alcoholic options for friends, you're sober-curious yourself, or maybe just looking to taste test a thoughtfully made, pre-packaged drink, here are nine mocktail brands to try out this summer.

Recess

Nutrition :

Classic "Cosmo" (Per 1 Can)

Calories : 35

Fat : 0 g

Sodium : 15 mg

Carbs : 8 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 0 g

Recess makes adaptogen-infused mocktails of all kinds, including zero-proof takes on popular cocktails like cosmos, spritzes, margaritas, palomas, and mojitos. Beyond just tasting like well-known cocktails, the non-boozy libations are made with good-for-you ingredients like stimulative guayusa. Notably, these zero-proof mocktails contain less than five grams of sugar in each 12-ounce can.

$41.88/12-pack at Amazon Buy Now

De Soi

Nutrition :

Purple Lune (Per 8-oz. Can)

Calories : 70

Fat : 0 g

Sodium : 20 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 0 g

A celebrity-founded drink brand could be hit or miss, but Katy Perry's De Soi is definitely worth trying. The Los Angeles-based non-alcoholic aperitif brand makes attractively packaged mocktails that leverage natural adaptogens as ingredients. Since it launched in 2022, De Soi has released four different non-alcoholic aperitifs, including Spritz Italiano (bittersweet mediterranean citrus), Très Rosé (subtly floral lychee and grapefruit), Golden Hour (crisp, zesty, herbaceous) and Purple Lune (forest berries and vanilla oak.) These come in 8-ounce cans making them ideal for beach days, park hangs, cookouts, and beyond.

$38.93/4-pack at Amazon Buy Now

Mocktail Club

Nutrition :

Bombay Fire (Per 12-oz. Can)

Calories : 90

Fat : 0 g

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 23 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 21 g)

Protein : 0 g

Mocktail Club is all about non-alcoholic drinks packaged in slim 12-ounce cans. Its line includes innovative creations like Bali Breeze (coconut, lychee, lemongrass), Havana Twist (lime, cucumber, mint), Manhattan Berry (blackberries, pear, ginger), and the Italian-inspired Capri Spritz.

$59.99/12-pack at Amazon Buy Now

Mingle Mocktails

Nutrition :

Blackberry Hibiscus Bellini (Per 12-oz. Can)

Calories : 60

Fat : 0 g

Sodium : 15 mg

Carbs : 15 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 15 g)

Protein : 0 g

Inspired by classic boozy drinks, Mingle took your favorite cocktails and made them low-calorie and alcohol-free. Mingle offers a bunch of canned mocktail options, like Blood Orange Elderflower Mimosa, Cranberry Cosmo, Key Lime Margarita, and Blackberry Hibiscus Bellini, among others.

$39.99/12-pack at Amazon Buy Now

Figlia

Nutrition :

Fiore Frizzante (Per 8.4-oz. Can)

Calories : 45

Fat : 0 g

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 11 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 10 g)

Protein : 0 g

Founded in 2020, Figlia is a non-alcoholic aperitivo brand that has really taken off. The New York-based company is known for its fruity and ginger spiced aperitif, Fiore, which can be mixed into mocktails. However, the brand also makes a picnic-perfect can with its bottled non-alcoholic spirit at center stage: Fiore Frizzante, a single-serving sparkling drink that boasts fizzy, lemony goodness. This is great for those looking for a floral mocktail with a little bite; ingredients include chamomile and ginseng root. It's not too sweet and perfectly crackable, thanks to its on-the-go, 8-ounce canned format.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

$72.00/12-pack at DrinkFiglia Buy Now

St. Agrestis

Nutrition :

Phony Negroni (Per 3.4-oz. Serving)

Calories : 44

Fat : 0 g

Sodium : 2.5 mg

Carbs : 11 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 11 g)

Protein : 0 g

This Brooklyn, N.Y.-based brand has churned out hand-made natural spirits for more than a decade. St. Agrestis is known for its negroni, and in 2022, it decided to fill a gap in the market by offering a non-alcoholic negroni. The result, Phony Negroni, is a balanced and bittersweet take on a classic cocktail—without the booze. Remarkably, St. Agrestis managed to nail that bitter bite and complex taste that's familiar to spirits drinkers. The 6.8-ounce cans are perfect for on-the-go consumption. There's also a canned mezcal flavor.

$55.99/12-pack at St.Agrestis Buy Now

Curious Elixirs

Nutrition :

Curious No. 1 (Per 7.5-oz. Can)

Calories : 55

Fat : 0 g

Sodium : 10 mg

Carbs : 13 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 0 g

An early purveyor of non-alcoholic concoctions, Curious Elixirs sells a great mini can of booze-free beverages, including a Pomegranate Negroni Sbagliato and a Sicilian Spritz, with ingredients like pomegranate juice, bitter orange, organic fennel, and rhodiola.

$69.00/12-pack at Curious Buy Now

Ish

Nutrition :

Paloma (Per 8-oz. Can)

Calories : 100

Fat : 0 g

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 21 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 21 g)

Protein : 0 g

Ish is a Copenhagen-based purveyor of non-alcoholic wines, spirits, and canned mocktails. With tons of offerings based on well-known cocktails, including paloma, gin and tonic, spritz, daiquiri, and mojitos, this brand has something for everyone. The Paloma flavor in particular, with vibrant citrus and refreshing grapefruit, scored 95 out of 100 points in this year's International Wine and Spirits Competition.

$19.96/4-pack at ZeroProof Buy Now

Ghia

Nutrition information unavailable

Founded in 2019, Ghia is a widely acclaimed beverage brand known for its non-alcoholic aperitifs. Among its best-selling offerings is Le Spritz, a line of booze-free spritzed aperitivo, packaged in slim cans. With four varieties—including Ghia Soda (earthy, citrusy and bright), Ghia Ginger (gingery with a touch of sweetness), Lime & Salt (tart citrus with a dash of sea salt), and Sumac & Chili (spicy, tangy, sour)—there's an 8-ounce can to suit your preferred flavor profiles.