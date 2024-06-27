The 6 'Healthiest' Types of Alcohol to Drink, According to Dietitians

Many people enjoy a cocktail or glass of wine with a meal, but it's important to choose your alcoholic drinks wisely for better health. While alcohol isn't inherently good for you, it can still be part of a balanced diet when consumed mindfully. However, not all alcoholic drinks are created equal. Some can be shockingly high in calories and sugar, so finding the healthiest alcohols to drink requires being aware of your options and making informed choices.

When incorporating alcohol into your diet, there are several key characteristics of healthier options. First is sugar content, as some mixed drinks can contain as much sugar as a can of soda or even more. The second is calorie content; alcohol is not an ideal source of calories and can contribute to weight gain if consumed excessively. Third is the type of alcohol you are drinking; some options are inherently healthier than others due to their lower sugar and calorie content.

If you choose to drink alcohol, there are healthier ways to include it in your diet. For instance, drinking water alongside alcohol can help offset its dehydrating effects. You should also limit your intake to no more than one drink per day for women and two for men. Additionally, being mindful of your drink choices can make a significant difference.

It's important to note that while alcohol can be part of a healthy lifestyle, it is still not an ideal source of calories. A massive 2023 meta-analysis that reviewed over 107 studies encompassing over 40 years' worth of data suggested that no amount of alcohol is completely safe. Therefore, moderation and careful selection are key to incorporating alcohol into a healthy diet.

Light Beer

Nutrition (Per 12 oz.) :

Calories : 103

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 14 mg

Carbs : 6 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 1 g

Alcohol by Volume (ABV) : 3.5-5%

Some may frown upon ordering a light beer and compare it to water, but this drink is one of the healthiest alcohols to drink. With no added sugar and only 6 grams of carb, this drink can satisfy your craving without derailing your goals. Additionally, it has one of the lowest ABVs, which means it contributes fewer calories from alcohol. Just don't go overboard in your portion. While one or two light beers can work for your health goals, having several at a time is less healthy.

Red Wine

Nutrition (Per 5 oz.) :

Calories : 125

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 6 mg

Carbs : 4 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 1 g)

Protein : 0 g

Alcohol by Volume (ABV) : 12-15%

Red wine is made from grapes, which leads it to containing antioxidants. Alcoholic drinks are generally not a concentrated source of antioxidants, but the polyphenols in red wine makes it a healthier option than other wine and alcohol varieties. Additionally, red wine generally does not contain any added sugar and comes in at just over 100 calories per 5 ounce pour. The higher ABV makes it higher in calories than light beer, but you may also be satisfied with just one glass, making it a healthy choice if you want an alcoholic drink.

Hard Seltzer

Nutrition (Per 12 oz.) :

Calories : 99

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 21 mg

Carbs : 2 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 2 g)

Protein : 0 g

Alcohol by Volume (ABV) : 4-6%

You've seen this alcoholic beverage type explode in popularity over the last several years. Although there are many brands and varieties to choose from, they all share a few commonalities. Generally, hard seltzers are a combination of carbonated water, flavorings, and alcohol. This simple ingredient list that does not include added sugar makes hard seltzer one of the healthiest alcohol options. Its low ABV content is also a perk, and you can find some options made with real fruit.

Ranch Water

Nutrition (Per order) :

Calories : 64

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

Alcohol by Volume (ABV) : 9%

An average margarita can have over 30 grams of sugar, making it far from healthy. While there are many different margarita recipes out there, and some may have less sugar, others may have even more. Instead, order a ranch water.

A typical ranch water recipe may contain 1.5 ounces of tequila, one ounce of lime juice, and a few ounces of sparkling water. This gives you the same limey kick as a margarita with no added sugar. Add a salt rim to help it resemble a margarita even more. There are even canned ranch water cocktails with fewer than 120 calories and zero grams of added sugar!

Vodka Soda

Nutrition (Per 1 oz vodka) :

Calories : 64

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

Alcohol by Volume (ABV) : 40-95%

This simple drink is made with only vodka and sparkling water. This allows it to contain no carbs or sugar, and pack fewer than 75 calories. You can add a little flavor with a squeeze of lemon or lime, and use an unsweetened flavored sparkling water in place of plain club soda. A traditional vodka soda may only contain about 4 ounces of bubbly water, but increase this amount to create a more hydrating drink.

Tequila on the Rocks

Nutrition (Per 1 oz) :

Calories : 64

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 0 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

Alcohol by Volume (ABV) : 35-55%

Coming in as the simplest option on our list, a shot of tequila over ice makes for a healthy option. While this doesn't have the same hydrating factor as a vodka soda, it keeps calories and carbs low, and contains no added sugar. Additionally, drinking the alcohol straight may lead you to drinking your beverage slower over time, keeping you from having additional drinks. You could also serve your tequila with club soda to make for a larger volume, more hydrating option.

