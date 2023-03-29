7 Best New Trader Joe's Snacks To Try ASAP

Trader Joe's has become synonymous with viral-worthy snacks. Think: Chili Lime Rolled Tortilla Chips, PB&J Snack Duos, and Everything but the Bagel-seasoned, well, everything—chips, crackers, nuts, and the like.

Here's the thing, though: before they were mainstream must-haves, these best-selling products were probably first discussed deep in the recesses of superfan social-media channels, just waiting to be discovered by hungry, TJ's loyalists.

Now what's actually worth the hype is ultimately up to you, the customer, but social media is a good place to suss out your soon-to-be favorites.

Here's what Trader Joe's snacks you should try in 2023, according to superfans.

1 Triple Ginger Pretzels

If the description on the package isn't enough to sell you—"[t]eeny tiny pretzels covered in a ginger candy coating and topped with crystallized ginger and triple ginger snaps"—then maybe this will: One fan on Reddit dubbed the new Triple Ginger Pretzels the "answer to all my prayers." So, that's saying something.

"Triple ginger pretzels are amazing, you guys!" another user chimed in. "It is like Trader Joe's went to the crevices of my brain and identified what will be my ideal snack."

2 Cinnamon Bun-Inspired Joe Joe's

If you're already a fan of TJ's Joe-Joe's (who isn't?) then you're going to want to try these. The newly released Cinnamon Bun-inspired Joe-Joe's taste "just like Dunkaroos," according to one Reddit user. Now that's a selling point.

"I bought a box today, and while eating one I thought it reminded me of something, then it clicked…Dunkaroos," the fan wrote. "The vanilla variety! They are good, very sweet, but a nice adult version of Dunkaroos, lol, with a mild hint of cinnamon."

The retail chain also introduced a Coffee & Dark Chocolate flavor this month, too. According to one Redditor who claimed to be a TJ's employee, they're brand new and limited availability. You might want to stock up while you still can.

3 Hot Cocoa Cream Cheese Spread

If you're a fan of Trader Joe's Cannoli Dip then you should add the new Hot Cocoa Cream Cheese Spread to your grocery list. Of course, you could (and should!) douse your bagel with the spread, but Reddit users also suggested adding a schmear to TJ's equivalent of the Vanilla Wafer, a crumpet, or the Chocolate Cat Cookies.

4 Perfectly Pickled Pups

I'm sorry, but a pigs in a blanket-pickle mashup? Sold. Earlier this year, Trader Joe's released its Perfectly Pickled Pups—which feature uncured beef franks wrapped in a dill pickle-flavored batter and breading—to rave reviews. Oh, and pro tip: pair your pups with a dill pickle mustard, as one Redditor suggests. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

5 Strawberries & Cream Gelato

TJ's freezer aisle is a fan-favorite for a reason. The frozen desserts are no joke. The brand's latest pint release is no exception. The Strawberries & Cream Gelato features vanilla bean and strawberry gelato that's brimming with candied strawberry pieces. "Very tasty!" one fan said on social media. "The best Gelato at TJ's so far… a real Italian taste!"

6 Cheddar Jalapeño Pull Apart Bread

Ready for your next obsession? TikTok's @Traderjoestalia spotted this soon-to-be bestseller in the bakery section: the Cheddar Jalapeño Pull Apart Bread. Reddit users agree: "Just bought and tried this bread today and my wife and I love it," one fan wrote. "Definitely has vibes of cheesy bread from Dominos (in a good way for us, at least!)" Another shopper called it "the real deal."

7 Super Seedy Cheese Snack Bites

If you're looking for an easy-to-grab snack that's not only gluten free (yay, health) but also includes quinoa (double yay, health), well, this is for you. The Super Seedy Cheese Snack Bites are the talk of social media right now. "It's the seeds and the pepper that makes this the best cheese crisps I've ever had. I need to find a similar recipe for when these inevitably disappear," one shopper wrote. "Love cheese. Love peppercorn," another added.