The 11 Best Sam's Club Deals You Can Score In January

The new year has finally arrived, and Sam's Club is celebrating the start of 2024 by offering members a myriad of exciting new ways to save.

The warehouse club just dropped its latest collection of deals, all of which last through Jan. 21 and will be applied automatically at checkout. Per Sam's Club, this month's deals total up to more than $9,000 in instant savings and include a range of exciting items, from food to beauty products to kitchen appliances.

We've rounded up some of the best and most tantalizing deals at Sam's Club this month to help those who are on the hunt for the absolute best prices. But just take note that these are only a sampling of all the promotions available to customers this month. Shoppers should make sure to check out the Sam's Club website if they want to peruse the full list.

Not a Sam's Club member? Well, if you're interested, it's a good time to sign up. First-timers can join right now for only $25, according to CNET—that's half off the usual fee of $50 annually.

In the meantime, read on for the 11 best deals you can score at Sam's Club this January!

Dunkin' Donuts Medium Roast K-Cup Coffee Pods

Your morning mugs of coffee could be a little cheaper in the near future thanks to this tempting Sam's Club deal. The retailer is knocking $6 off the original $39.98 price for boxes of Dunkin's Original Blend K-Cups. This means that members will only have to pay $33.98 for 72 coffee pods. Sam's Club is also selling several other popular K-Cup brands at a $6 discount right now, including Folgers, Café Bustelo, and Community Coffee.

Hefty Ultra Strong Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags

Hefty fans, rejoice! Sam's Club members can currently score a box of Hefty's 13-gallon Ultra Strong Kitchen Drawstring Trash Bags for $14.98, a $3.50 discount off of its original price of $18.48. Hefty's Fabuloso-scented trash bags and 33-gallon bags are also discounted by $3.50 right now.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kraft Original Macaroni and Cheese

Per serving (about 1 cup) : 350 cal, 11 g fat (4 g saturated fat), 710 mg sodium, 50 g carbs (2 g fiber, 10 g sugar), 10 g protein

There are plenty of boxed macaroni and cheese brands on the market nowadays, but few are quite as iconic as Kraft. In good news for fans of Kraft's classic cheesy pasta, Sam's Club members can now score a pack of 18 boxes for $12.46. That's $3 less than the original price of $15.46.

Premier Protein shakes

Per shake (chocolate flavor) : 160 cal, 3 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 180 mg sodium, 5 g carbs (3 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 30 g protein

If Premier Protein shakes make regular appearances on your shopping list, there's no better time to hoard a couple of boxes. Sam's Club has marked down 15-count packs of the shakes to $20.74, which is $5.50 off the usual price of $26.24. The discount applies to all Premier Protein flavors that are available at Sam's Club right now, from Chocolate to Caramel to Cake Batter Delight.

Hot Pockets

Per serving (1 sandwich) : 310 cal, 14 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 840 mg sodium, 35 g carbs (1 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 10 g protein

Looking to load your freezer with quick, convenient snacks? Sam's Club has your back. The retailer is selling massive 20-count boxes of Hot Pockets for $12.88, a $3 discount off the original price of $15.88. The deal applies to both the Premium Pepperoni Pizza and Hickory Ham & Cheddar flavors.

Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder

Sam's Club's new deal on Vital Proteins Collagen Peptides Powder may be one of the standout promotions of the whole month. The retailer is knocking $9 off the original price of $31.98, so members will only end up paying $22.98. The popular powder—which is meant to support healthy hair, nails, skin, bones, and joints—can be dissolved in both hot and cold drinks.

Nature Valley Oats 'n Honey Crunchy Granola Bars

Per serving (1 package) : 190 cal, 7 g fat (1 g saturated fat), 140 mg sodium, 29 g carbs (2 g fiber, 11 g sugar), 3 g protein

Oats 'n Honey is one of the quintessential Nature Valley granola bar flavors. And luckily for fans of the popular sweet snack, Sam's Club is currently offering 49-count boxes for just $12.94. That's a $3 discount off the original price of $15.94.

Vita Coco Coconut Water

Per serving (8 fluid ounces) : 45 cal, 0 g fat, 35 mg sodium, 11 g carbs (0 g fiber, 10 g sugar), 0 g protein

Your coconut water could taste a little sweeter this month thanks to a significant markdown from Sam's Club. Members can currently snag a pack of Vita Coco Coconut Water for $14.98 after a $5 discount. That's roughly 25% off the original price of $19.98.

Bounty Select-A-Size Paper Towels

If you're going to stock up on a household staple like paper towels, you might as well do it while they're on sale. Sam's Club usually sells 12-packs of Bounty Select-A-Size Paper Towels for $23.48. But, this month, members will only have to pay $19.48 for the same product—a $4 discount.

Chobani Non-Fat Greek Yogurt Fruit On The Bottom

Per container (strawberry flavor) : 110 cal, 0 g fat, 55 mg sodium, 15 g carbs (less than 1 g fiber, 14 g sugar), 11 g protein

If indulging in healthier, wholesome snacks was one of your New Year's resolutions, Sam's Club has the deal for you. The retailer is selling Chobani Non-Fat Greek Yogurt with Fruit on the Bottom for $9.58, a $4 discount off the original price of $13.98. The packs come with 16 yogurt cups in four flavors: blueberry, peach, strawberry, and black cherry.

Three Bridges Ham and Gruyere Egg Bites

Per serving (1 tray) : 240 cal, 18 g fat (10 g saturated fat), 480 mg sodium, 6 g carbs (less than 1 g fiber, 2 g sugar), 17 g protein

Breakfast can be both convenient and affordable for Sam's Club shoppers who reach for a pack of Three Bridges Ham and Gruyere Egg Bites this January. The bites—which only have to be heated in the microwave—are currently available with a $3 discount off the original price of $11.98. So, members will only end up paying $8.98 for a pack.