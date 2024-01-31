15 Best Sam’s Club Deals to Score In February

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Getting through January, which some jokingly refer to as the "Monday of the year," is reason for celebration in and of itself. But, if you need another reason to get excited about the end of the month, look no further than the latest set of deals about to drop at Sam's Club.

A slew of exciting discounts will become available at a Sam's Club near you starting tomorrow, Feb. 1. The warehouse club said that this month's deals, which run through Feb. 25, total up to more than $9,700 in instant savings for members. The markdowns apply to a wide range of items, from snacks to cleaning supplies, so we've rounded up the absolute best deals you won't want to miss at Sam's Club in February.

Just be aware that even though Sam's Club has already announced all of its February deals, the final discounted prices for these items won't be listed until Feb. 1. So, make sure to check out your local Sam's Club or the retailer's website tomorrow once the sale prices have taken effect.

In the meantime, read on for the 15 best deals you can score at Sam's Club this February. And if you want to see the complete list of discounted items this month, the retailer's Instant Savings Book is available online now.

Pop-Tarts

Frosted Strawberry Flavor (2 pastries) : 370 cal, 9 g fat (3 g saturated fat), 320 mg sodium, 70 g carbs (1 g fiber, 30 g sugar), 3 g protein

Pop-Tart fans, rejoice! Not just one, but several varieties of the toaster pastries will be discounted by $2 at Sam's Club this February. The markdown applies to Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts, the Pop-Tarts Variety Pack, and the Pop-Tarts Chocolate Variety Pack.

RELATED: 11 Best Costco Deals To Score in February

Hidden Valley Original Ranch Dressing

Per serving (2 tbsp) : 130 cal, 13 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 260 mg sodium, 1 g carbs (1 g sugar), 0 g protein

The lead-up to the Super Bowl is already a great time to stock up on ranch dressing, the perfect pairing for all sorts of game-day foods. However, Sam's Club members may find the condiment extra enticing this February, thanks to a special new deal.

The warehouse club will sell Hidden Valley's Original Ranch Dressing with a $2.50 markdown next month. Each pack comes with two 40-ounce bottles, so customers will end up with 80 ounces in total. Sam's Club is also selling Hidden Valley's Original Ranch Salad Dressing and Seasoning Mix with a $2.50 discount.

Kraft Singles

Per serving (1 slice) : 50 cal, 3.5 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 210 mg sodium, 2 g carbs (1 g sugar), 3 g protein

Looking to stock up on dozens of Kraft Singles? If you shop at Sam's Club, February is your lucky month.

The retailer is selling 72 individually wrapped slices for $2 off all month. Each box of Kraft Singles weighs in at a whopping three pounds, so just imagine how many grilled cheese sandwiches you could whip up this February.

RELATED: 10 Best Sam's Club Foods to Buy for Weight Loss

Charmin Ultra Strong Toilet Paper

Toilet paper may not be the most exciting find at the grocery store, but it's always smart to grab a pack of this household staple when it's on sale.

Sam's Club is selling Charmin Ultra Strong Toilet Paper with a $4 markdown this February. Each pack comes with 32 rolls, enough to last you weeks or even months depending on the size of your household.

Starbucks coffee products

Whether you like to buy coffee grounds, K-Cups, or whole beans to grind yourself, you'll have access to some serious discounts on your morning cups of joe at Sam's Club in February.

The warehouse club is offering $6 discounts on a myriad of different Starbucks coffee products, from Pike Place K-Cups to dark roast espresso beans. Make sure to check out the Sam's Club website if you'd like to view the full list of discounted coffee options.

RELATED: 10 Best Member's Mark Products at Sam's Club Right Now

Frozen pizzas

DiGiorno Original Rising Crust Pepperoni Pizza (1/6 of pizza) : 300 cal, 11 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 750 mg sodium, 37 g carbs (2 g fiber, 6 g sugar), 14 g protein

Having a supply of frozen pizzas on hand can be a lifesaver on busy weeknights—and February will be a great month for Sam's Club shoppers looking to grab a few frozen pies.

The retailer is selling all DiGiorno frozen pizzas for $3 off throughout the month. A $3 discount will also be available for Red Baron's Frozen Deep Dish Pizza Singles, a box of which comes with 12 individually portioned pies that can be heated in the oven or microwave.

Cereal

Frosted Flakes (1 cup) : 130 cal, 0 g fat, 190 mg sodium, 33 g carbs (1 g fiber, 12 g sugar), 2 g protein

The only thing better than chowing down on a bowl of your favorite cereal is snagging a whole box of the stuff at a nice little discount. If you happen to be a cereal fanatic with a Sam's Club membership card, you're in luck this February.

Shoppers will see a $2 discount on 55-ounce boxes of Frosted Flakes throughout the month. Even if you're not a big Frosted Flakes fan, you still have options. Sam's Club is selling 20.35-ounce boxes of Cheerios and 46-ounce boxes of Lucky Charms at a $2 discount in February as well.

RELATED: Costco vs. Sam's Club: Which Has the Better Food Court Items?

Puffs Plus Lotion Facial Tissues

The United States is currently smack dab in the middle of flu season, which typically takes place throughout the fall and winter each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. So if you'd like to make sure your home is prepared for potential illnesses, you might want to consider snagging a big pack of tissues from Sam's Club this February.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The retailer is selling Puffs Plus Lotion Facial Tissues at a $2.50 discount throughout the month. Each pack comes with 12 boxes of tissues, so you'll be set no matter what flu season throws at you.

Silk Unsweetened Original Almond Milk

Per serving (1 cup) : 30 cal, 3 g fat, 140 mg sodium, less than 1 g carbs, 1 g protein

If you're an avid almond milk drinker, you might want to make a beeline to the dairy section during your next Sam's Club run. The warehouse club is discounting Silk Unsweetened Original Almond Milk by $2 during February, so members can get their non-dairy milk fix for even cheaper than usual.

Each pack contains three half-gallon containers of milk, a serving of which clocks in at just 30 calories and zero grams of sugar.

RELATED: I Tried 6 Sam's Club Prepared Meals & There's Only 2 I'd Buy Again

Jimmy Dean breakfast sandwiches

Jimmy Dean Delights Ciabatta (1 Sandwich) : 260 cal, 10 g fat (4 g saturated fat), 850 mg sodium, 26 g carbs (2 g fiber, 3 g sugar), 16 g protein

Your breakfasts could be both affordable and convenient this February thanks to this tantalizing new Sam's Club deal. Two of the retailer's frozen breakfast sandwich options—the Jimmy Dean Crispy Chicken Honey Biscuits and Jimmy Dean Delights Ciabatta Sandwiches—will be discounted by $2 next month.

The ciabatta option features egg whites, turkey sausage, and cheese, while the other features a breaded chicken breast patty sandwiched inside a honey biscuit.

Nature Valley Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Protein Bars

Per serving (1 bar) : 190 cal, 12 g fat (3.5 g saturated fat), 160 mg sodium, 15 g carbs (6 g fiber, 7 g sugar), 10 g protein

There are tons of protein bar brands to choose from at grocery stores nowadays, but don't be too surprised if you find yourself reaching for a box of Nature Valley at Sam's Club this February. The retailer's lineup of February deals includes a $3 discount on 30-count boxes of Nature Valley's Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate Protein Bars. The bars contain 10 grams of protein and six grams of fiber per serving, and they're completely free of artificial flavors, artificial colors, and high fructose corn syrup.

RELATED: I Tried 10 Sam's Club Bakery Desserts & the Winner Was a Chocolatey Classic

Campbell's Soup

Campbell's Condensed Chicken Noodle Soup (1/2 cup) : 60 cal, 2 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 890 mg sodium, 8 g carbs (less than 1 g fiber), 3 g protein

Doesn't the chilly winter weather make a steaming cup of soup sound extra appealing? Luckily, Sam's Club is marking down not just one, but two popular soup varieties this February.

Members can snag Campbell's Condensed Chicken Noodle Soup and Condensed Tomato Soup at a $2 discount. Sam's Club sells both options in 12-count packs with 10.75-ounce cans, providing more than enough soup to warm your bones during these dreary days.

Microwaveable macaroni and cheese

Kraft Microwavable Original Macaroni and Cheese (1 cup) : 220 cal, 3.5 g fat (2 g saturated fat), 500 mg sodium, 40 g carbs (1 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 7 g protein

When you need to whip up a small meal or snack in the span of a couple of minutes, microwaveable macaroni and cheese will always come through. In great news for college students and any other consumers who rely on these convenient cups, you can score them in bulk and at a discount at Sam's Club this February.

Both Kraft's and Velveeta's microwaveable macaroni and cheese will be on sale at the warehouse club with a $2 markdown. Sam's Club offers both brands in 12-count boxes.

RELATED: The 20 Healthiest Foods You Can Find at Sam's Club

Finish Quantum Powerball Dishwasher Detergent Tablets

If your dishwasher is constantly cycling through loads of dirty dishes, make sure to keep your eyes peeled for this new Sam's Club offer. Finish Quantum Powerball Dishwasher Detergent Tablets will be on sale with a $4 discount in February, but take note that there's a limit of two boxes per customer.

Each pack contains 100 cleaning tabs, which should hopefully keep you stocked for a while.

Tide Pods, Spring Meadow

The discount on Finish dishwasher tabs isn't the only deal on a key cleaning item you'll find at Sam's Club this February. The retailer is also marking down Tide Pods by $6, with a limit of one per customer. Inside each box, you'll find 156 laundry pods in Tide's Spring Meadow scent.