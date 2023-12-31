25 New Year's Instagram Captions for a Healthy & Happy 2024

With a memory-filled year on its way out and the possibilities of a brand new one at your fingertips, you have much to celebrate. It's time to be excited about all you've accomplished this year, establish new goals to work toward, and update your bucket list. But before we get too ahead of ourselves, it's time to ring in the new year with loved ones and welcome 2024 with open arms. Whatever your plans may be, it's always important to be ready with some of the best New Year's Instagram captions that'll manifest a happy and healthy 2024. Keep reading for some of the best quotes to use with your holiday pics, and when you're finished, be sure to check out the 10 Most Useful Wellness Gifts You'll Enjoy Forever.

Check out these 25 New Year's Instagram captions for a healthy and happy 2024.

1. "Dreams are being chased all 2024." — Unknown6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

2. "In our perfect ways. In the ways we are beautiful. In the ways we are human. We are here. Happy New Year's. Let's make it ours." — Beyoncé

3. "Be healthy and take care of yourself, but be happy with the beautiful things that make you, you." — Beyoncé

4. "You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream." — C.S. Lewis

5. "New year is the glittering light to brighten the dream-lined pathway of future." — Munia Khan

6. "Enter this new year with a gratitude for this new chance to create your dreams." — Avina Celeste

7. "Ring out the old, ring in the new. Ring, happy bells, across the snow. The year is going, let him go; ring out the false, ring in the true." — Alfred Tennyson

8. "Life is change. Growth is optional. Choose wisely." — Karen Kaiser Clark

9. "Celebrate endings—for they precede new beginnings." — Jonathan Huie

10. "This is a new year. A new beginning. And things will change." — Taylor Swift

11. "I don't know where I'm going from here, but I promise it won't be boring." — David Bowie

12. "Don't go through life, grow through life." — Eric Butterworth

13. "If you don't like something, change it. If you can't change it, change your attitude." — Maya Angelou

14. "May your New Year sparkle brighter than the Times Square ball." — Unknown

15. "If it doesn't challenge you, it doesn't change you." — Fred DeVito

16. "We do not remember days, we remember moments." — Cesare Pavese

17. "The magic in new beginnings is truly the most powerful of them all." — Josiyah Martin

18. "We all get the exact same 365 days. The only difference is what we do with them." — Hillary DePiano

19. "Write it on your heart that every day is the best day in the year." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

20. "No matter how hard the past is, you can always begin again." — Jack Kornfield

21. "My resolution is for more nights like this." — Unknown

22. "The new year stands before us, like a chapter in a book, waiting to be written." — Melody Beattie

23. "It's never too late—never too late to start over, never too late to be happy." — Jane Fonda

24. "New Year—a new chapter, new verse, or just the same old story? Ultimately we write it. The choice is ours." — Alex Morritt

25. "Cheers to a new year and another chance for us to get it right." — Oprah Winfrey