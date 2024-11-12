12 Best Sam’s Club Deals You Can Score in November

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Looking for more ways to save this month at the store? Sam's Club members can take advantage of plenty of new deals on items throughout the warehouse, including everything from frozen foods to seasonal desserts. Saving on groceries is top of mind this time of year, with extra cash set aside for holiday dinners, gifts, and decorations.

November brings cooler temperatures and the first glimpses of the holiday season. The days grow shorter, festive holiday drinks arrive at your favorite coffee chain, and Christmas trees pop up in your neighbor's windows. All of this can inspire any home chef to whip out their crock pots and Dutch ovens and prepare all of the soups and stews they can imagine. Thankfully, many of the groceries on sale this month at Sam's Club are those essential ingredients you'll need to do all the cooking and baking your heart desires.

Sam's Club members will also notice several Thanksgiving dinner components, from side dishes to desserts, on sale this month. Whether you are preparing to host family and friends in the month of November or you just need to restock on those pantry essentials, make sure to scope out the following savings the next time you visit Sam's Club.

Member's Mark Chicken Broth

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cup)

Calories : 10

Fat : 0 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 720 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 1 g

It's soup season, which means plenty of Sam's Club members will be shopping for all of the ingredients for a cozy dinner at home. November is the perfect month for savings on the Member's Mark Chicken Broth, which comes in a six-pack of 32-ounce cartons. It's normally available for $7.48, but members can save $1.50, bringing the price down to $5.98. This deal is active through Dec. 1.

Swiss Miss Milk Chocolate Hot Cocoa Mix Packets

Nutrition : (Per 1 Packet)

Calories : 160

Fat : 2.5 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 170 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 28 g)

Protein : 1 g

As the temperatures drop, hot cocoa becomes all the rage. It's the perfect hot beverage all ages can enjoy, which is why Sam's Club members will want to know about the savings they can get when buying the Swiss Miss Milk Chocolate Hot Cocoa Mix Packets. The 50-pack normally retails for $8.67, but it's currently $2.70 off and available for $5.98. This promotion is available through Dec. 1, so stock up now so you're good to go all winter long.

Marie Callender's Chicken Pot Pies

Nutrition : (Per 1 Pie)

Calories : 610

Fat : 36 g (Saturated Fat: 15 g)

Sodium : 950 mg

Carbs : 55 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 17 g

The best comfort food meals can take time to prepare. When you're short on time this month, frozen meals like the Marie Callender's Chicken Pot Pies come in handy. Sam's Club members can normally purchase the eight-pack for $12.98, but they are currently $4 off, bringing the price down to $8.98. This deal is good through Dec. 1.

Kerrygold Salted Butter Sticks

Nutrition : (Per 1 Tbsp)

Calories : 100

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 100 mg

Carbs : 0 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 0 g

You go through a lot of butter during the holiday season, especially when preparing an entire Thanksgiving feast with a roast turkey, mashed potatoes, and dinner rolls. To help keep your refrigerator well stocked, Sam's Club members can pick up a 6-pack of Kerrygold Salted Butter Sticks. Normally retailing for $10.88, members get instant savings of $2 off, bringing the price down to $8.88 through Dec. 1.

Carnation Evaporated Milk

Nutrition : (Per 2 Tbsp)

Calories : 40

Fat : 2 g (Saturated Fat: 1.5 g)

Sodium : 30 mg

Carbs : 3 g (Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 2 g

If you've taken up baking recently and are in the market for Carnation Evaporated Milk, you're in luck. Sam's Club members can save $1.80 on an eight-pack of 12-ounce cans through Dec. 26. Regularly $11.74, the discount price comes down to $9.94. With this promotion running through Christmas, you'll be able to bake as many sweets as your sweet tooth can handle.

Nature Valley Sweet & Salty Nut Peanut Granola Bars

Nutrition : (Per 1 Bar)

Calories : 170

Fat : 8 g (Saturated Fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 140 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 7 g)

Protein : 4 g

It can be difficult in a month like November with the holidays in full swing to stay on track with your day-to-day routines. Packing lunches and having snacks on hand is always important, and the Nature Valley Sweet & Salty Nut Peanut Granola Bars at Sam's Club is a convenient way to keep everyone full. The 36-pack box, regularly $11.98, is $2 off through December 1, bringing the cost down to $9.98 for Sam's Club members.

Pillsbury Original Crescent Rolls

Nutrition : (Per 1 Roll)

Calories : 100

Fat : 4.5 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 210 mg

Carbs : 12 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 2 g

There's something about the taste of a Pillsbury Original Crescent Roll that's difficult to replicate, which is why it makes the rounds each holiday season. Whether you're hosting a crowd or you want some on hand for dinners this month, Sam's Club is offering its 32-pack of the rolls for $2 off through Dec. 1. Normally $9.12, you can pick up a package for $7.12.

Member's Mark Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

Nutrition : (Per ½ Cup Serving)

Calories : 120

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 480 mg

Carbs : 18 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 3 g)

Protein : 5 g

It's hard to make it through November without finding yourself face-to-face with a bowl of warm, buttery mashed potatoes at the dinner table. To make things easier this Thanksgiving, Sam's Club members can pick up the Member's Mark Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes and have this popular side dish ready in minutes. Normally $7.98, the mashed potatoes are on sale for $6.98. The 64-ounce package is divided into two containers, offering an easy way to adjust how much to prepare and serve.

M&M'S Christmas Milk Chocolate Candy

Nutrition : (Per 1 Serving)

Calories : 140

Fat : 5 g (Saturated Fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 20 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: <1 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 1 g

November is when most of the Christmas decorations start to appear, with trees and wreaths appearing in houses nationwide. Christmas-themed treats also make their way into pantries, including the M&M'S Christmas Milk Chocolate Candy. At Sam's Club, members can save $3 now through Dec. 1 on the 62-ounce container of holiday M&M'S. Normally retailing for $16.48, the candy-filled tub comes down to $13.48.

Starbucks Medium Roast Ground Coffee, Holiday Blend

Nutrition information is unavailable.

Coffee chains nationwide are launching their lineup of holiday drinks in the month of November, but you don't have to shell out all of that extra money for a cup of freshly brewed seasonal coffee from your favorite cafe. Sam's Club members can purchase a 35-ounce bag of the Starbucks Medium Roast Holiday Blend Ground Coffee and make it themselves at home. The coffee at full price is $18.98, but members can save $6 and pay just $12.98 now through Dec. 2.

Member's Mark Pumpkin Crumb Cake

Nutrition : (Per 1 Serving)

Calories : 250

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 35 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 2 g

Thanksgiving dinner is one of the most highly-anticipated meals of the entire year, but for many, it's simply the opening act for the real star of the holiday: dessert. For those with a sweet tooth, Sam's Club is offering its Member's Mark Pumpkin Crumb Cake for $3 off. The 50-ounce crumb cake normally retails for $12.98, but members can buy one for $9.98 now through Dec. 3. It's ready to eat within a matter of minutes, allowing you to spend more time this Thanksgiving enjoying the company and less time toiling away in the kitchen.

Aqua Star Wild Southern King Crab Legs and Claws

Nutrition : (Per 3-Oz. Serving)

Calories : 70

Fat : 0.5 g (Saturated Fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 420 mg

Carbs : 1 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 0 g)

Protein : 14 g

If you really want to wow your guests this holiday season, serve them the Aqua Star Wild Southern King Crab Legs and Claws. The frozen two-pound bag of King Crab legs and claws is normally available at Sam's Club for $34.48. However, now through Dec. 31, members can save $5 and purchase the bag for $29.48. This is a perfect deal for anyone looking to elevate their holiday happy hour, whether it's for Thanksgiving, Christmas, or New Year's Eve.