11 Best Fall Desserts at Sam’s Club Right Now

The fall season is filled with several special occasions, from tailgate parties to Halloween to Thanksgiving. And what better way to celebrate these events than by enjoying some mouthwatering desserts?

Over the last month or so, food retailers like Sam's Club have been stocking their shelves with an array of comfy, cozy autumnal treats, showcasing beloved fall flavors like apple cinnamon and pumpkin spice. Some of these seasonal treats are debuting in stores for the first time, while others are making their highly anticipated annual reappearance.

Ahead of your fall festivities, consider swinging by Sam's Club to fill your cart with this season's sweets. Read on to discover 11 of the best fall desserts you can score at the Walmart-owned warehouse club right now.

Fall Cutout Cookies

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cookie)

Calories : 280

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 11 g)

Sodium : 110 mg

Carbs : 32 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 19 g)

Protein : 3 g

Sam's Club is celebrating the vibrant colors of fall by offering new 15-count containers of frosted Fall Cutout Cookies. These feature a crispy exterior with a soft bite and come in three shapes, including orange pumpkins, yellow leaves, and candy corn. Enjoy these fall confections for $10.98!

Pumpkin Pie

Simple but tried and true, pumpkin pie is a crowd-pleaser for a reason. This seasonal bakery item is baked fresh in-club daily and features a flaky crust filled with a blend of pumpkin purée, brown sugar, cinnamon, and other spices. Weighing just over three pounds, this pie serves around 11 to 14 people. And if it hasn't already drawn you in, perhaps the $5.98 price tag will.

"I wait all year for this Sam's Club pie. Taste similar to a homemade. Love the price as well," one customer raved in a recent product review on the Sam's Club website.

Member's Mark Pumpkin Cheesecake

Nutrition : (Per 1 slice)

Calories : 430

Fat : 26 g (Saturated Fat: 15 g, Trans Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 260 mg

Carbs : 43 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 34 g)

Protein : 7 g

Can't decide between pumpkin pie or cheesecake? Sam's Club merges the two desserts in this seasonal treat. The Member's Mark Pumpkin Cheesecake consists of a New York-style cheesecake with a graham cracker crust, pumpkin, and fall spices. For the final touch, it's topped with whipped cream and cut into 14 individual slices. Each cheesecake comes frozen and costs $18.86.

Pumpkin Crumb Cake

Nutrition : (Per 1/24th of Cake)

Calories : 250

Fat : 12 g (Saturated Fat: 4 g)

Sodium : 180 mg

Carbs : 35 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 18 g)

Protein : 2 g

This new bakery item is the essence of sugar and spice and everything nice. Weighing just over three pounds, the Member's Mark Pumpkin Crumb Cake is a moist pumpkin cake infused with aromatic spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. For additional sweetness and texture, it's topped with buttery streusel crumbles and dusted with powdered sugar. Each cake has 24 servings and costs $12.98. Pair the dessert with a cup of coffee or tea to make it feel even cozier.

Cinnamon Crunch Muffins

Nutrition information unavailable.

For some cinnamony goodness without the presence of pumpkin, Sam's Club offers six-count packages of Cinnamon Crunch Muffins. This sweet, spiced, caky confection is topped with crunchy streusel and retails for just $4.98.

In a recent customer review, one shopper called these muffins "deliciously dangerous," while another one wrote, "These muffins are some of the best I've ever had."

Holiday Muffin Variety Pack

Nutrition : (Per 1 Muffin)

Calories : 620

Fat : 33 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g, Trans Fat: 0.5 g)

Sodium : 740 mg

Carbs : 73 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 35 g)

Protein : 8 g

When you can't choose one muffin flavor, opting for a variety pack is a no-brainer. The Holiday Muffin Variety Pack costs just $7.48 and includes nine muffins in three flavors: apple pie, cranberry orange, and pumpkin. The apple pie option is made with diced apples and comes topped with a cinnamon streusel, while the cranberry orange features real cranberries.

Pumpkin Spice Cake Balls

Nutrition : (Per 1 Cake Ball)

Calories : 120

Fat : 6 g (Saturated Fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 90 mg

Carbs : 16 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 12 g)

Protein : 1 g

If you're looking for something a bit more bite-sized, the Pumpkin Spice Cake Balls are finally back on the shelves. Each container includes 24 cake balls, which are decorated in two different fall-festive designs. According to Sam's Club, this dessert offers "a great balance of sweet and pumpkin spice in every bite." Try them for yourself for $18.98, as they're a clear favorite among shoppers.

"These Pumpkin Spice Cake Balls are always a hit every fall! I personally love putting sticks on them to turn them into cake pops!" wrote Instagram user @samsclublovers.

"So good and I love the new design! 😍👏," one Instagrammer commented.

Apple Lattice Pie

Nutrition : (Per 1/16th of Pie)

Calories : 320

Fat : 15 g (Saturated Fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 290 mg

Carbs : 43 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 23 g)

Protein : 3 g

Enjoy the classic combination of apples and cinnamon by indulging in the ultimate apple dessert: pie. The Apple Lattice Pie is baked fresh in-club daily and is designed to feed a crowd, weighing 4.5 pounds. Each pie costs $10.98. For some extra oomph, you can reheat this pie in the oven for a few minutes and top it with a scoop of your favorite vanilla ice cream.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Summ! Apple Pie Rolls

Nutrition : (Per 2 Pieces w/Sauce)

Calories : 290

Fat : 7 g (Saturated Fat: 1 g)

Sodium : 200 mg

Carbs : 53 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 26 g)

Protein : 4 g

For a twist on traditional apple pie, Sam's Club sells packages of Summ! Apple Pie Rolls for $8.87. These are fully cooked, stuffed with apple and cinnamon, and come with a side of caramel sauce for dipping. Pop them in the oven or air fryer for a cozy fall treat. Just don't forget the vanilla ice cream!

"The sweetness level was just right, not overly sweet but enough to pair well with the caramel," one Sam's Club shopper wrote in a product review on Instagram. "The cinnamon added warmth and a savory aspect, enhancing the comforting feel of an apple pie, and was flawlessly executed."

Pecan Pie

Nutrition : (Per 1/12th of Pie)

Calories : 560

Fat : 29 g (Saturated Fat: 9 g)

Sodium : 360 mg

Carbs : 72 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 37 g)

Protein : 6 g

While it might not get the same amount of hype as pumpkin or apple pie, pecan is still a popular dessert option in the fall. This Sam's Club bakery item has a flaky crust and a sweet, creamy filling made with Georgia pecans. Each pie serves around 10 to 12 people, weighs 3.5 pounds, and costs $12.98.

Breakfast Pastry Tray

Nutrition :

Chocolate Banana Swirl (Per 1 piece)

Calories : 250

Fat : 11 g (Saturated Fat: 2 g)

Sodium : 200 mg

Carbs : 36 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 20 g)

Protein : 2 g

While breakfast might not be the first thing that comes to mind when looking at this pastry assortment, it's certainly an inviting option, no matter the time of day. Each tray includes 40 pastries that come in four varieties: Chocolate Banana Swirls, Lemon Velvet Cakes, Iced Apple Strudels, Cinnamon Crumb Cakes, and Very Berry Swirls. Pick up a tray for a group brunch or party for $20.98.