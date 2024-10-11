18 Best Sam's Club Holiday Items to Buy Before They Sell Out

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

While we're still in the middle of peak Halloween shopping season at Sam's Club—seriously, have you seen all those enticing deals on spooky treats in bulk?—the chain is already gearing up for the Christmas holidays. And, frankly, we're here for it! After all, anything that gets us excited for during the dead of winter is A-ok! At Sam's Club, that includes a plethora of Christmas-themed ingredients, decor, and other tchotchkes that are too adorable to resist.

Whether you're looking for festive foods for your holiday entertaining (or your own holiday snacking once all the guests have gone home), Sam's has got you covered with food, drinks, and sweet treats that are sure to please a crowd.

The decorations at Sam's are also amazing. Whether you're into creating a winter wonderland on your front lawn, or you just want to cheer up the living room, they've got you covered.

And don't forget the gifts! Instead of scrambling on Black Friday, take advantage of the great sales happening right now at Sam's and then give yourself a little breathing room to kick back and enjoy a treat.

Read on to see the items you'll want to grab right now to make your winter holidays oh-so-special.

Mickey and Minnie Blown Glass Ornaments

Spruce up your tree with these adorable Mickey and Minnie ornaments. Each delicate piece features matte and shiny finishes with glitter accents and a ribbon attachment for easy hanging on the tree or mantel. A set of four is $26.98. Sam's Club fans were also buzzing about the Hallmark Peanuts ornaments featuring Snoopy, so there's definitely many beloved characters to choose from.

Hanna's Luxury 5-Wick Candle

This 36-ounce candle with 5 wicks will light up your holiday season—and your home smell fantastic! It comes in four seasonal scents: Hearthside Gathering, Winter Balsam, Cranberry Spiced Sangria, and most intriguing, Gilded Prosecco, which has fragrances of Meyer Lemon, ginger, raspberry, Pamplemousse, and agave nectar. "I got this today and my house smells amazing!!" wrote one fan on Instagram. This giant candle costs $19.97 and gives you 40 hours of burn time.

Member's Mark Pre-Lit Prismatic Ornaments

These gorgeous ornaments will dazzle neighbors and passers-by and put you in the Christmas spirit every time you step out your front door. Innovative materials create a unique prismatic effect, and the 280 cool white LED lights have a magical twinkle effect. These decorations can actually be used indoors or outdoors. A set of two is $129.88. Also, check out the other items in the Member's Mark Prismatic Collection, including an angel, a tree, a deer family of three, and a snowman. "Walked in to get diapers, walked out with a $170 snowman. In September," wrote one fan on Instagram.

Member's Mark Adult Plush Robe

'Tis the season to be cozy—in this beautiful plush robe that comes in plaid or ivory! This luxurious item offers the feel of genuine fur, but it's actually made of recycled polyester. It's also easy to care for and can be tossed in the washing machine. The robe comes in two sizes S/M or L/XL and retails for $19.99. "Plush wonderful warmness," wrote a reviewer on the Sam's Club website. "This robe isn't only stylish it is also super warm."

State of Mine Women's Holiday Sweatshirt

Forget the ugly Christmas sweaters! These holiday sweatshirts are absolutely adorable, cost only $14.86, and are sure to fly off the shelves at Sam's! Made of a cozy fleece material that's a cotton/poly blend, they come in six different fun holiday graphics, including North Pole University, Candy Cane Co., and Merry & Bright (the cutest!). You can also choose from five different seasonal colors. "They get better every year!" wrote a fan on Instagram.

Member's Mark Pre-Lit Frosted Topiaries

This stunning set of topiaries will make the inside of your home feel like a winter wonderland. This set of 3 trees includes a 5-foot, 4-foot and 3-fot tree so you can create a beautiful scene by your entryway or in the living room. The warm white LED lights supply the seasonal glow and each tree is set in a burlap base to give it an authentic look. "Really cute trees," wrote a reviewer on the Sam's Club website. Pick up a set of 3 for $114.96.

Canada Dry Winter Variety Pack

If you're thirsty for a seasonal beverage, Canada Dry has got you covered. This cute variety pack of 36 12-ounce soda cans has a snowman on the label, so you know it's perfect for winter parties. You'll get 12 of each variety—classic ginger ale, cranberry ginger ale, and blackberry ginger ale. Use them as drink mixers or enjoy them on their own. Even better, they are all caffeine-free! "I love the flavors I wish they would be available all year round," wrote one fan on the Sam's Club website. Pick one up for $18.57.

Member's Mark Jerky Treat Advent Calendar for Dogs

Why should people have all the Xmas fun? This adorable advent calendar will get your four-legged friend psyched for the holidays (or at least for the next doggie treat). They can look forward to 25 days of new treats: beef jerky mini bites, chicken jerky patties, beef jerky strips, and chicken jerky bites. Pick this up for your pup for $14.98. "Our dog loves these, the treats are good quality and look fresh, the variety is nice and the dog loves them…" wrote one reviewer on the Sam's Club website.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Member's Mark 12-Piece Stoneware Holiday Dinnerware Set

This 12-piece dinnerware set for four will bring your holiday tablescape to the next level. With dinner plates, salad plates, and cereal bowls that are perfect for holiday gatherings, you can choose from holly, Christmas tree, or snowflake patterns—and that's hard since they are all so beautiful! Pick up a set for $29.98. "Good quality for the price. Enhanced my winter table theme," wrote one reviewer on the Sam's Club website.

Lindt Lindor Holiday White Chocolate Peppermint Truffles

Sweeten up your holiday with this limited edition bag of white chocolate peppermint truffles. Great for holiday gatherings, these feature a delicate white chocolate shell infused with peppermint pieces and a smooth peppermint truffle filling. A 19-ounce bag sells for $12.94. "So good I could eat the whole bag," wrote one review on the Sam's Club website.

Member's Mark Imported European Cheese Collection

Cheese makes every holiday gathering better, and this selection of cheese from Europe will be a hit at your next bash. A 32-ounce package contains four types of cheese: sharp Irish Cheddar, buttery French Emmental, mild Belgian Fontina, and creamy Dutch Gouda. Make a board for your next party or just snack on it yourself when the mood strikes! "A new find for me at Sam's. Great with wine as you have 4 cheese to choose from," wrote one reviewer on the Sam's Club website. Grab it now for $13.88.

Starbucks Holiday Blend Ground Coffee

The limited-edition Starbucks Holiday Blend has notes of sweet maple and herbs to put you in the holiday spirit, even first thing in the morning. This 35-ounce bag of ground coffee comes in a festive red bag and will keep you going as you power through your Christmas shopping list. This balanced, medium roast is the same 100% Arabica coffee beans brewed in Starbucks cafés. "The only problem is it's only available from October to January," wrote one reviewer on the Sam's Club website. The solution? Stock up now!

Member's Mark Gourmet Brownie Platter

Want to win the best hostess gift award? Want to be remembered as the person who brought the best dessert to a holiday potluck? Then this crazy delicious brownie platter is for you. With 24 luscious chocolate brownies for just $20.98, it's a complete steal, too. These brownies are coated with fudge and topped with rich cream cheese icing, creamy caramel icing, and decadent chocolate icing. "Probably the best brownie I've ever had that was store-bought," wrote one reviewer on the Sam's Club website. "Soft, yummy, and delicious, well worth the money spent, and the family loves them too."

Member's Mark Holiday Plush Throw

These cozy throw blankets from Sam's will keep you warm all winter. They're 60-by-70 inches and come in a variety of festive designs for only $12.98. Super soft and machine washable, they are velvet plush on one side and sherpa on the other. Choose from Dressed Up Dogs, Poinsettia, Festive Cats, Holiday Woodland Deer, Snowman Village, Holiday Cars & Trucks, and more. "The best blankets!!!" wrote one fan on Instagram.

"You're My Little Christmas Cookie" Board Book

The only thing better than eating Christmas cookies is reading about them with a sweet little tot (okay, tie maybe?). This cute board book will bring a smile to the face of your little one as you spend quality time reading together. Perfect for ages 0-2, it's another gem in the "You're My Little" series with a holiday theme. Pick it up today for $5.98. "Adorable book. Granddaughter loves it," wrote one happy grandma on the Sam's Club website.

Jacobsen's Danish Butter Cookies Tin

Is it really the holidays if someone doesn't gift you a tin of butter cookies? We think not! But this two-pack for $28.96, and you'll have one to gift and one to keep. Each gold tin with a festive holiday theme 56.4-ounce tin contains 240 cookies and, once it's empty, can turn into adorable storage. "Childhood memories are as good as remembered," wrote one reviewer on the Sam's Club website.

Hallmark Wrapping Paper Rolls

Keep all the presents under wraps with this pretty wrapping paper from Hallmark. A package of 6 rolls costs just $17.96 and at 55 square feet (30-by-22 inches) you'll be able to wrap gifts of any size. Choose from Fun & Bright, Classic Christmas, Festive Blues, or Hanukkah.

Member's Mark Family Pajamas Sets

Whether you're wearing them for a family photo or just being cozy around the fire, you've got to get the whole family together in some comfy cozy holiday pajamas! Made with breathable material, these jammies come in five different designs: Red Let It Snow, Navy Ornaments, Ivory Fair Isle, Grey Dogs, and Blue Hannukah. The women's 2-piece set is $16.98, and matching pajamas are also available for men, kids, infants, and even the family pet. "Overall these are great and I feel they are true to size," wrote one happy reviewer on the Sam's Club website.

