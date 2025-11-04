7 Best New Sam’s Club Holiday Foods Hitting Shelves Right Now

Are you ready for the holidays? With Thanksgiving just a few weeks away, followed by Christmas, it’s time to start thinking about your menu. Sam’s Club is here to help. The warehouse is dropping its holiday foods offerings and sensational sales on everything needed to cook your meals this season. From holiday blend coffee to turkeys and pot pies, start your meal planning now. Here are the 7 best new Sam’s Club holiday foods hitting shelves now.

Starbucks Medium Roast Ground Coffee

Get your coffee maker ready! Starbucks Medium Roast Ground Coffee, Holiday Blend, 35 oz. is on sale for $6 off, now just $13.98 until November 30. “Love this coffee! I highly recommend!” says a shopper. “Really enjoy this special Holiday Blend! I wish it was available all year round! It has a special depth of flavor of the holidays which I really enjoy!” adds another.

Member’s Mark Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes

A two-pack of Member’s Mark Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes, 32 oz. each, is also on sale for $1 off, now just $6.98 until November 3. “Party ready or freeze for later,” writes a shopper. “There is a lot of mashed potatoes for 2 people. So we flip the container over and slice them. We bag them and into the freezer they go. When we want mashers, we grab a couple of slices. We just microwave them. They come out perfect. Not watery or runny. Taste homemade. No reason to ever make from scratch again.”

Member’s Mark Christmas Pajamas

Get holiday pajamas for the whole family including the dog for $3 off. For example, Member’s Mark Family Sleep Women’s 2-Piece Pajama Set is just $13.98 until November 30 in sizes XS to XXL. “The is a very cozy pajama set. It come with a top and bottom. They have a set for the whole family. It’s not a too tight fit. This will be great for the winter months. The even have one for the dog. Family approved,” writes a shopper.

Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom Soup and Cream of Chicken Soup

Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom Soup and Cream of Chicken Soup, 10.5 oz., 8 pack, are also on sale. Get each cooking essential for $7.48 after $1.50 off until November 30. “Holiday Essential,” writes a shopper. “Campbell’s Cream of Mushroom Soup (10.5 oz., 8 pk.) is a holiday essential in our house! I use it to make my Green Bean Casserole, and it always delivers the perfect creamy texture and flavor. It’s a huge time-saver, especially during the busy holiday season, and the 8-pack is great for stocking up. The soup is rich and flavorful, and it helps keep the casserole creamy and delicious every time. Plus, it’s a money-saver compared to making the sauce from scratch. A pantry staple that never disappoints!”

Hidden Valley Original Ranch Dressing

Get the Hidden Valley Original Ranch Dressing, 40 oz., two pack for $2.50 off, just $9.98 until Nov 30. “I buy the double pack dressing from Sam’s Club. I can’t keep it in my house. Everyone just enjoys it a lot. It never reaches to the expiration date lol,” writes a shopper.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Jennie-O Whole Turkey

Don’t forget to buy a turkey! Jennie-O Whole Turkey 10-16 lb., is just $0.51 per pound, an average of $8.16 per bird. “Jennie-O is Always Amazing!” writes a shopper, calling it the “juiciest turkey.”

Member’s Mark Chicken Pot Pie

Sam’s shoppers are obsessed with Member’s Mark Chicken Pot Pie, $3.78 per pound, an average of $20.41 per pie. “These are amazing! I like to add an egg wash to the top for the classic down home finish. Great meal for a large family, or for a small family with plenty of leftovers. The leftovers of one of these are just as good or better than right out of the oven. My daughter and I love these. Highly recommended,” one shopper says.