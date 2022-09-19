The Best Store-Bought Desserts for Blood Sugar

If you have a sweet tooth, you know that skipping sweets simply won't do when a craving strikes. But if you are managing your blood sugars, you also know that eating too many sweets at one time may cause your blood glucose levels to spike—and nobody wants that.

While it may be tempting to toss those beloved sugary donuts or chocolatey puddings in your grocery cart, eating these refined carb-rich foods too frequently can work against your health goals. Thankfully, there are some sweet-tasting treats that you can enjoy that will offer some better blood sugar management support while still keeping your taste buds happy.

Finding blood sugar-friendly sweets is simple to do with a little know-how. Opting for choices that do not have a large quantity of added sugars is the most important first step when navigating the quest of finding the best desserts for your needs. Choosing options that contain some fiber, protein, and/or fat may help manage your blood sugars as well, as these nutrients help slow the digestion process, ultimately helping to reduce the risk of experiencing a blood sugar spike.

If you are a sweets lover and you prioritize stable blood sugars, toss some of these desserts in your grocery cart to enjoy along with your balanced and nutrient-dense diet. Because ignoring your sweets craving simply isn't an option.

1 Halo Top Chocolate Cake Batter

This pint of Chocolate Cake Batter light ice cream is lower in sugar compared to ordinary ice cream, and it is the perfect flavor to celebrate with every day. Having both protein and fiber in desserts may help manage blood sugars in a natural way. And since Halo Top Chocolate Cake Batter has 18 grams of protein and 17 grams of fiber per pint, this dessert has the key nutrients that may make a difference in our outcomes.



2 UNREAL Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

When a hankering for the classic tasty combo of dark chocolate and peanut butter comes on, grabbing a perfectly portioned UNREAL Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup can fit the bill. Each cup is individually wrapped, making portion control management much easier to accomplish.

And with 6 grams of fat and some fiber and protein in each cup, there is a balance of blood sugar-balancing macros that make this treat a nice option for many people who are focused on their blood sugar management. Bonus? The taste is seriously incredible, and you'd never know they are made with 36% less sugar than the leading chocolate peanut butter cups.

3 Wyman's Wild Blueberries

Wild blueberries have that gorgeous blue hue thanks to the anthocyanin pigment that they naturally contain. Data has shown that anthocyanin intake may be linked to lowered fasting plasma glucose and increased insulin sensitivity. Another study looking at three different groups of anthocyanins found that blueberries may help to induce insulin secretion (which is a common problem for people with type 2 diabetes). Bonus? Wild blueberries have a natural sweetness with no added sugar.

Wyman's wild blueberries contain up to 33% more anthocyanins than ordinary blueberries, making them a perfect choice for a dessert topper or ingredient. Add them to yogurt, incorporate in a cobbler, or make this Wild Blueberry Sorbet for a delicious dessert with antioxidants!

4 Clio's Less Sugar Greek Yogurt Bars

With 7 grams of protein and only one gram of sugar per bar, these yogurt snacks can be a perfect sub for a creamy cheesecake craving. The fat and fiber found in these bars certainly don't hurt the blood sugar-supporting cause either. Dipped in chocolate and sweetened with stevia, these bars are a great portion-controlled option that everyone can sink their teeth into.

5 Skinny Dipped Dark Chocolate Cocoa Almonds

Chocolate-covered nuts are always a delicious choice. But sometimes, these classic snacks are loaded with way too much chocolate and not enough nut. SkinnyDipped only adds a thin layer of chocolate to these snacks, making them a better-for-you choice with 5 grams of protein and far less sugar than many of the other options on the market.

6 Mavericks Cookies

Maverick Cookies have 40% less sugar than the leading kids cookie, along with 3 grams of fiber and a bit of protein.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

For any cookie monsters who know that eating too many chocolate chunks or oatmeal raisins is not a good idea when it comes to blood sugar management, know that you can still enjoy your favorite food by leaning on some better-for-you options.

7 Catalina Crunch Grab & Go Sandwich Cookies

Ditch your traditional sandwich cookies that are loaded with sugar for these low-sugar treats. With only 2 grams of sugar and 4 grams of protein, these perfectly portable packs of sandwich cookies are designed to be a sweet lunch box treat. Plant-based with no artificial ingredients and available in two traditional flavors, these cookies are a big win.

8 CORE Keto brownie Bites

A rich fudgy treat that is keto friendly with only 1 gram of net carbs is a perfect choice that won't result in a major blood sugar spike. And with 5 grams of fiber and 4 grams of protein, these bites have a nice balance of macros that people focused on keeping their blood sugars in check can enjoy.