You've likely heard of the term "superfood" before, but what makes a food, well, "super?" According to Amy Goodson, MS, RD, CSSD, LD, a registered dietitian and certified specialist in sports dietetics who sits on our Medical Expert Board, superfoods are packed with nutrients and are believed to offer substantial health benefits due to their high mineral, vitamin, and antioxidant content. And if you're looking to lose weight, superfoods are an excellent addition to your diet. Gear up to give your grocery list a refresh, because Goodson shares with us the #1 best superfood to eat for weight loss. Read on to learn more, and when you're finished, check out People Are 'Souping' for Weight Loss & Say It Can Get You a Flat Belly Fast.

How can superfoods help you lose weight?

"Superfoods, in general, can aid in weight loss through various mechanisms," Goodson explains. "Many superfoods are low in calories but high in fiber, which helps promote feelings of fullness and reduce overall calorie intake. Additionally, some superfoods contain compounds like polyphenols and antioxidants that may boost metabolism and promote fat burning. Others, like certain fruits and vegetables, are high in water content, which can help increase satiety without adding extra calories."

In addition, superfoods such as whole grains and lean proteins offer essential nutrients that boost your health and wellness and support a nutritious diet—a crucial aspect of sustainable weight loss. Working various superfoods into your diet can help boost your fat-loss efforts and promote an all-around greater sense of well-being.

What is the #1 best superfood to eat for weight loss?

While Goodson notes that foods such as oats, salmon, and quinoa are all stellar contenders, the #1 best superfood to eat for weight loss is "the incredible egg!" She tells us, "Eggs are often hailed as the number one superfood for weight loss due to several reasons. Firstly, eggs are a good source of high-quality protein, providing 6 grams of high-quality protein for only 70 calories. Protein helps in building and repairing muscles, leading to a feeling of fullness and reducing overall calorie intake. Additionally, eggs are low in calories but rich in essential, hard-to-find nutrients like vitamins B12, D, and choline, as well as minerals like iron and zinc. Plus, eggs even contain some omega-3 fatty acids."

The power-couple duo of essential nutrients and protein makes the egg a nutritious and delicious choice for anyone who's looking to lose weight.

How should you eat eggs for weight loss?

The great thing about eggs is that they're incredibly versatile, and you can enjoy them any time of day whether you're preparing breakfast, lunch, dinner, or a snack.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"There are numerous ways to cook eggs that can support weight-loss goals," Goodson says. "One popular method is to cook them boiled or poached, as this eliminates the need for added fats like oil or butter. Another option is to prepare them scrambled using non-stick cooking spray instead of butter or oil. Eggs can be hard-boiled and an easy on-the-go snack. Additionally, incorporating vegetables like spinach, tomatoes, or peppers into omelets or frittatas can increase the fiber content and further promote satiety."

You can also add egg to a freshly tossed salad or use it as the topping for a vegetable grain bowl or whole-grain toast for a well-balanced meal.