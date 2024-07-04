I Tried Wendy’s New Triple Berry Frosty & Was Not Disappointed

Wendy's Frosty is one of the most iconic treats in the fast-food universe. This cool dairy dream was whipped up in 1969 when the restaurant first opened its doors, joining just hamburgers, french fries, chili, and soft drinks on the original menu. That's nearly 55 years of sipping, spooning, and even dipping fries into the cold yet comforting frozen creation.

In the beginning, chocolate was the only Frosty flavor available. According to Wendy's, it was inspired by the unique taste of frozen malts and mixed with vanilla for a less intense chocolaty effect. This classic has remained a dominant presence on the Wendy's menu from summer to winter, through rain and shine. And unlike the fair-weather frozen desserts at McDonald's, the Frosty seems to come from a fairly reliable machine.

In a typical year, Wendy's sells over 300 million of its signature desserts, according to the company–enough to give the entire world a brain freeze–and they're not all cocoa bean-based. The Vanilla Frosty was the first new spin out of the icy gates in 2006. In more recent years, the Ohio-based company has churned out more seasonal installments, including Strawberry, Peppermint, Pumpkin Spice, and Orange Dreamsicle. And, as of June 12, the chain is onto bigger and berrier things with the introduction of the never-before-seen Triple Berry Frosty.

This summer sweet is only available for a limited time. So, I quickly headed to my local Wendy's to get the inside scoop and to see if it lives up to the famed Frosty name.

The Triple Berry Frosty

Nutrition :

Triple Berry Frosty (Per 1 Medium Size)

Calories : 400

Fat : 10 g (Saturated Fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 340 mg

Carbs : 67 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 57 g)

Protein : 11 g

This latest dessert endeavor has been described as the "biggest and juiciest flavor to join Wendy's iconic Frosty lineup yet." It is said to combine tastes of strawberry, blackberry, and raspberry—a trifecta of colorful fruits all perfectly ripe during summertime. However, the ingredient list shares that it is made with a simple triple berry-flavored syrup combined with the chain's standard vanilla Frosty mix. Sorry to burst your berry bubble, but it's not quite as fresh-from-the-market as it sounds. Like all Wendy's Frostys, it's sold in small, medium, large, and Jr. sizes. I picked up a medium at the drive-thru for $2.69, the same price I would have paid for a chocolate Frosty.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The look: Mesmerizing in a lovely shade of lilac. Thick and swirled into its clear plastic cup, it almost looks too good to eat…almost.

The taste: After a quick whiff, I worried the creation would taste too much like berry yogurt rather than a frozen treat. But, it actually morphs into the perfect balance between the two, like a Go-Gurt and soft serve fusion. It's light and refreshing while still being smooth and creamy, although it is missing that malt-adjacent essence that defines the chocolate version.

In terms of the berry flavor, the variety I would liken it to the most is, ironically, blueberry–one of the only seedy fruits not listed in the description. It's almost a dead ringer for the baby blue ice cream cones I used to obsess over at a local amusement park growing up.

The Verdict

Now, I can already hear the grumbles from people like my mom and sister who think treats similar to this taste like nothing more than cold cough syrup. So, I don't necessarily think it will be everyone's cup of tea. However, as an ice cream fanatic with an adventurous palette, I cosign on the Triple Berry Frosty all the way.

Do I think that it pairs just as well with a fresh and salty fry as the chocolaty original? No. But, that was to be expected. If dessert-dipped fries are your move, rest assured: the trusty old regular Frosty is always on the menu.