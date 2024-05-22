The 15 Best & Worst Frozen Fast-Food Desserts, According to a Dietitian

If you frequent fast-food restaurants, you've probably tried one of the many popular frozen desserts to finish your meal. While there's nothing wrong with occasionally treating yourself to something sweet, you may want to know which frozen desserts are better health-wise and which ones experts consider the unhealthiest fast-food desserts.

When evaluating the health impact of a fast-food dessert, there are a few factors you should consider:

You'll also want to consider saturated fat content. Many frozen desserts are high in saturated fat and far exceed the daily limit of 13 grams recommended by the American Heart Association. Added sugars: Finally, pay attention to how much sugar the dessert contains. While it's true that any dessert will contain sugar, some fast-food desserts have upwards of three times the daily limit of 50 grams recommended by the Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

We've compiled a list of the 15 best and worst fast-food frozen desserts based on calories, saturated fat, and sugar content so you can make the best choice for your goals the next time you're at the drive-thru.

7 Healthiest Frozen Fast-Food Desserts

Best: McDonald's Vanilla Ice Cream Cone

Nutrition (Per cone) :

Calories : 200

Fat : 5 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 80 mg

Carbs : 33 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 23 g)

Protein : 5 g

"If you're looking for a simple dessert without a ridiculous amount of calories at McDonald's, consider the simple Vanilla Ice Cream Cone," says Michelle Rauch, MSc, RDN for The Actors Fund. At 200 calories, the vanilla cone won't break the calorie bank as you would with a McFlurry or Shake. Rauch adds that, at just 5 grams of fat, it's a lower-fat option than other menu items. Plus, you get 180 milligrams of calcium, 15% of the recommended daily value, which is important for bone health.

Best: Wendy's Jr. Classic Chocolate Frosty

Nutrition (Per Junior Frosty) :

Calories : 190

Fat : 6 g (Saturated fat: 3.5 g)

Sodium : 115 mg

Carbs : 31 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 26 g)

Protein : 6 g

If you're craving something chocolatey, look no further than the junior-sized Classic Chocolate Frosty from Wendy's. At less than 200 calories, it's a sweet treat that's not a calorie overload. Plus, it contains just 3.5 grams of saturated fat, making it a better choice for heart health than some of their other dessert options. While it contains 26 grams of sugar, some is naturally occurring sugar from lactose. It's important to note that the daily sugar recommendations refer to added sugar intake. That means naturally-occurring sugars like lactose don't count towards the limit. Stick to the junior size, as the calorie, saturated fat, and sugar content increase significantly with the larger sizes.

Best: Chick-fil-A Icedream Cup

Nutrition (Per cup) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 3.5 g (Saturated fat: 2.5 g)

Sodium : 75 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 24 g)

Protein : 4 g

While this frozen dairy dessert can't technically be called ice cream because it doesn't contain enough milk fat, it is a treat you can indulge in without sabotaging your health goals, says Kelsey Sackmann, MS, RD, owner of Kelsey P. RD. A cup of Chick-fil-A's Icedream will set you back 140 calories, and at 24 grams of sugar, it has significantly less sugar than most ice cream treats. Plus, at just 2.5 grams of saturated fat, it's a better choice for heart health than the chain's milkshakes.

Best: A&W Diet Root Beer Float

Nutrition (Per small float) :

Calories : 160

Fat : 5 g (Saturated fat: 3 g)

Sodium : 190 mg

Carbs : 24 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 21 g)

Protein : 4 g

For a refreshing summer drink that won't blow your daily calorie budget, try A&W's Diet Root Beer Float. At 160 calories, it's a treat you can enjoy without exceeding your daily calorie goal. Plus, at 21 grams of sugar, it comes in below the recommended daily added sugar intake. It's also relatively low in saturated fat, making it a better choice for those concerned about heart health. By sticking to diet root beer over regular root beer, you save 150 calories and 38 grams of sugar.

Best: Baskin Robbins Blossom's Berry Twirl (One Scoop)

Nutrition (Per 2.5 ounce scoop) :

Calories : 170

Fat : 9 g (Saturated fat: 6 g)

Sodium : 55 mg

Carbs : 20 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 16 g)

Protein : 3 g

While many of the desserts on the Baskin Robbins menu are an overload of calories, saturated fat, and sugar, the individual scoops of ice cream are great options for those watching their portions. The Blossom's Berry Twirl flavor contains 170 calories per 2.5-ounce scoop, and at 16 grams of sugar, it's one of the lowest-sugar frozen fast-food desserts we could find. Those concerned about their heart health can also enjoy this dessert, which clocks in at less than half the recommended daily intake of saturated fat.

Best: Dairy Queen Dipped Cone (Kid's)

Nutrition (Per kid's cone) :

Calories : 210

Fat : 9 g (Saturated fat: 7 g)

Sodium : 105 mg

Carbs : 31 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 20 g)

Protein : 5 g

At Dairy Queen, stick to kid-sized treats to avoid overloading with saturated fat and sugar. At 210 calories, the kid's DQ Dipped Cone is a smart dessert choice that is a step up from a plain vanilla cone. While its saturated fat content is about half of your recommended daily intake, its sugar content is below the recommended daily intake. This sweet indulgence can be the perfect end to a meal.

Best: Tim Hortons Frozen Lemonade (Original)

Nutrition (Per 12-ounce serving) :

Calories : 140

Fat : 0 g (Saturated fat: 0 g)

Sodium : 15 mg

Carbs : 34 g (Fiber: 0 g, Sugar: 32 g)

Protein : 0 g

If you're looking for a sweet treat that contains no saturated fat, try Tim Hortons' Original Frozen Lemonade. At just 140 calories for a small, it's free from saturated fat, making it a better choice for heart health than some of its other options. Its 32 grams of sugar are below the recommended daily limit of 50 grams of added sugar daily. Enjoy it on its own or to finish off a meal.

8 Unhealthiest Frozen Fast-Food Desserts

Worst: McDonald's McFlurry with M&M's Candies

Nutrition (Per regular McFlurry) :

Calories : 640

Fat : 21 g (Saturated fat: 14 g)

Sodium : 200 mg

Carbs : 96 g (Fiber: 2 g, Sugar: 83 g)

Protein : 13 g

The regular-sized McFlurry with M&M's is one of the restaurant's higher-calorie dessert options. With a whopping 83 grams of sugar, this McFlurry far exceeds the daily recommended sugar intake. Plus, it packs 14 grams of saturated fat—more than a day's worth. Since saturated fat can raise cholesterol levels and increase your risk of heart disease, this dessert is one to skip. Instead, share it with a friend or choose an option that's lower in calories, sugar, and saturated fat.

Worst: Sonic Oreo Big Scoop Cheesecake Sundae

Nutrition (Per one sundae) :

Calories : 570

Fat : 30 g (Saturated fat: 17 g)

Sodium : 420 mg

Carbs : 65 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 43 g)

Protein : 8 g

The Oreo Big Scoop Cheesecake Sundae is one dessert to avoid, Rauch says. "It contains 570 calories, which is more than some of their main menu items," she explains. Plus, it contains 30 grams of fat—almost the equivalent of one-third of a cup of butter. Of this, 17 grams are saturated fat, which can increase your risk of developing metabolic diseases like heart disease, she explains. And don't forget the sugar content. "It contains 43 grams of sugar, which is more than the amount of sugar in a 12-ounce can of Coca-Cola."

Worst: Dairy Queen Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Blizzard Treat (Large)

Nutrition (Per large Blizzard) :

Calories : 1,340

Fat : 53 g (Saturated fat: 32 g)

Sodium : 740 mg

Carbs : 195 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 143 g)

Protein : 22 g

"A large Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough Blizzard nearly wipes out half your day's worth of calories," Sackmann points out. It also contains 53 grams of fat—32 grams of which are saturated fat. Plus, at 143 grams of sugar, you get almost three times the daily recommended added sugar intake. Talk about a sugar overload! If you still want to enjoy this treat, Sackmann recommends sticking to the mini size to reduce calories, fat, and sugar significantly.

Worst: Baskin Robbins Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Layered Sundae

Nutrition (Per one sundae) :

Calories : 1,250

Fat : 85 g (Saturated fat: 33 g)

Sodium : 740 mg

Carbs : 106 g (Fiber: 7 g, Sugar: 87 g)

Protein : 28 g

Baskin Robbins' Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Layered Sundae includes three scoops of Reese's Peanut Butter Cup Ice Cream, peanut butter sauce, chopped Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, and hot fudge, making it one of the most calorie-dense frozen desserts out there. Clocking in at 1,250 calories per serving, 33 grams of saturated fat, and 87 grams of sugar, this sundae exceeds the daily recommended allowance of saturated fat and sugar by a long shot. Skip this dessert in favor of one of its many different flavors of scooped ice cream.

Worst: Chick-fil-A Cookies & Cream Milkshake

Nutrition (Per one shake) :

Calories : 630

Fat : 26 g (Saturated fat: 15 g)

Sodium : 440 mg

Carbs : 90 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 84 g)

Protein : 13 g

While Chick-fil-A's Cookies & Cream Milkshake clocks in at 630 calories per serving—lower than many of the other desserts we reviewed—it packs a whopping 84 grams of sugar. Plus, it contains more than an entire day's worth of saturated fat, making this dessert one to limit if you're concerned about your heart health. Instead, opt for their Icedream Cup, which is much lower in calories, saturated fat, and sugar.

Worst: Burger King Hershey's Sundae Pie

Nutrition (Per slice) :

Calories : 310

Fat : 18 g (Saturated fat: 12 g)

Sodium : 230 mg

Carbs : 32 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 22 g)

Protein : 3 g

At 310 calories, the Hershey's Sundae Pie may seem healthier than some other Burger King offerings. While it's lower in sugar content than many other fast-food frozen desserts, this dessert has 12 grams of saturated fat per serving (almost an entire day's worth!) and is one you'll want to avoid if you're concerned about your heart health. If you want to enjoy this treat, consider sharing it with a friend instead of eating it all yourself.

Worst: Culver's Vanilla Concrete Mixer with Brownie Pieces (Large)

Nutrition (Per large) :

Calories : 1,590

Fat : 89 g (Saturated fat: 49 g)

Sodium : 390 mg

Carbs : 177 g (Fiber: 3 g, Sugar: 142 g)

Protein : 29 g

Culver's Vanilla Concrete Mixers are high in calories, sugar, and saturated fat—even before you add any mix-ins. But when you add brownie pieces to a large size? You'll be getting over half your daily calorie requirements in one dessert. And when it comes to saturated fat, at 49 grams per serving, you're getting almost four times the recommended daily saturated fat intake. Plus, it contains nearly three times the daily recommended sugar intake. Best to leave this dessert at the restaurant.

Worst: Jack in the Box Oreo Cookie Shake with Whipped Topping (Large)

Nutrition (Per large shake) :

Calories : 990

Fat : 39 g (Saturated fat: 25 g)

Sodium : 680 mg

Carbs : 145 g (Fiber: 1 g, Sugar: 113 g)

Protein : 19 g

When it comes to frozen desserts, those that contain cookie or brownie pieces are consistently high in calories, saturated fat, and sugar. The Oreo Cookie Shake with Whipped Topping from Jack in the Box is no exception. At just under 1,000 calories, it can put a serious dent in your daily calorie allowance. Plus, it contains almost double the recommended daily saturated fat intake and over double the recommended daily sugar intake. While a smaller size can make this a better choice, even the smaller sizes exceed daily sugar and saturated fat recommendations.