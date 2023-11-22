10 Restaurant Chains Offering Amazing Black Friday Deals

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Most of your favorite retailers are probably offering amazing Black Friday deals, but did you know that restaurant chains are getting in on the action too? If fighting the crowds (or surfing the internet for cyber deals) makes you work up an appetite, you can score some great deals at some of your favorite eateries.

Once the turkey is carved and you've had a nap, take advantage of some of the best deals at these popular restaurant chains—including big rewards on gift cards, free treats, and cheap caffeine, so you can get all your shopping done before December (and then relax and unwind over a nice post-holiday meal!).

Applebee's

You'll be eatin' good in the neighborhood when you buy a $50 gift card and get two complimentary $10 gift cards. This offer is only available online at applebees.com. It's worth noting that bonus cards have an expiration date, just like a coupon. The offer is valid from Nov. 22 through Nov. 27.

California Pizza Kitchen

When you purchase $100 in gift cards, you'll get a $20 promotional card from the popular pizza chain. The free "eBonus" may be redeemed for food and non-alcoholic beverages at all participating California Pizza Kitchen restaurants in the US.

Carvel

Who wouldn't want one of Carvel's adorable Tom the Turkey or Santa cakes to celebrate the holidays? From now until Jan. 1, 2024, buy $25 in gift cards to get a free $5 reward card. This offer is valid online only and the $5 reward is redeemable in-store only from Jan. 2, 2024, to Feb. 29, 2024.

Chili's

Get a free $10 bonus card when you buy $50 in gift cards at Chili's. This offer is good on gift card purchases made from now until Dec. 31. Their holiday-themed gift cards are super cute, and now you can get one for yourself, too!

Cinnabon

Cinnabon just made your holidays even sweeter. For every $25 in gift cards you purchase, you'll get a $5 reward. The offer is good through the end of the year. MiniBon Roll, come to Mama!

Hooters

Follow Hooters' advice and "leave the leftovers to the in-laws." Once you've had your fill of turkey, stop by the popular chain restaurant for Black Friday All-You-Can-Eat Wings on Nov. 24 for just $19.83. (The price commemorates the year the chain was founded.)

IHOP

For a limited time at participating IHOP restaurants, kids eat free from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.! That way you can drag them Black Friday shopping and reward them with pancakes—everybody wins! The offer is valid with the purchase of an adult entrée and drinks are not included.

Jamba Juice

From now until Nov. 27, you'll get $10 in eRewards for every $30 in gift cards you purchase online. That's a great way to get some fruit and greens in after one too many leftover Thanksgiving sandwiches!

Red Lobster

When you're tired of turkey, head to Red Lobster for some seafood and an amazing gift card deal. When you purchase $50 in gift cards, you'll get two bonus coupons for $10 off. The offer is valid now through Jan. 7, 2024.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Tim Horton's

You'll need to be fully caffeinated for all that shopping, and fortunately, Tim Horton's has you covered. You can get a $1 latte—any flavor, hot or iced—when you order ahead on the Tim Horton's app or online. The offer is only valid through Nov. 28, so don't miss out!