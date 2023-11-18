11 Best Sam's Club Black Friday Deals You Won't Want To Miss

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

As you put the final touches on your Thanksgiving grocery list, you're still going to want to keep Black Friday shopping on your radar. On Nov. 24, retailers all over the nation will be holding highly anticipated sales, with many dropping their deals even earlier in the month.

At Walmart-owned Sam's Club, Black Friday is starting online a day early and lasting until Nov. 26. And luckily for shoppers, the warehouse club is providing a sneak peek at what you can expect to score from the retailer's website next week during its Thanks Savings event. Club members can begin shopping on Nov. 23 at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, while Plus members can start two hours earlier on Nov. 22 at 10:01 p.m.

As a bonus, the warehouse club is also offering first-time memberships for 60% off, bringing the cost down to just $20. This deal ends on Jan. 31, 2024.

Need some updated cookware? Jonesing for some new dinner plates? Here are 11 of the best Sam's Club Black Friday deals that can help you take your cooking to the next level.

Member's Mark 11-Piece Modern Ceramic Cookware Set

If you're on the hunt for some non-stick cookware, Sam's Club has just the thing for you. Available in 11 different colors, this 11-piece ceramic cookware set includes two fry pans, a two-quart covered saucepan, a four-quart deep sauté pan, two Dutch ovens, and a multi-function stainless steel basket.

The cookware features ceramic non-stick interiors and "heavy-gauge aluminum construction," allowing you to cook with less oil and have an easier cleanup. The set will be $40 off, which brings the final price to $119.98.

Viking 13-Piece Tri-Ply Copper Cookware Set

Another cookware set going on sale next week is Viking's 13-piece copper option. As highlighted by Viking, a few perks of using copper cookware is that it not only heats up quickly, but it also cools down fast.

Each set includes two fry pans, two saucepans, a four-quart soup pot, a sauté pan, and an eight-quart stockpot with a stainless steel pasta strainer insert. With a $70 discount, the cost of this copper cookware comes to $279.98.

Dash Holiday Mini Waffle Makers Set of 4

What's more adorable than mini waffles? Mini waffles in fun shapes, of course. This set includes four waffle makers in four different shapes: a snowman, a Christmas tree, a heart, and a pizzelle (the traditional Italian waffle cookie). Each waffle maker prints a specialty design on one side and the classic waffle pattern on the other. Additionally, all of the waffle makers are made with a non-stick coating, which makes for an easy cleanup. Thanks to a $10 discount, this set will be $27.98 online next week.

Chefman Custom-Temp 1.8L Electric Tea Kettle With Tea Infuser

Calling all tea lovers! The Chefman Electric Tea Kettle is going on sale at Sam's Club. In addition to boiling water fast for all your favorite beverages, the appliance also includes a removable tea infuser, so you can steep an entire pot of tea all at once. Select your preferred water temperature or opt for a preset boil option and have your hot water ready within minutes. Marked down by $8, this electric tea kettle will be $21.98 starting next week.

Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker With Fold-Away Frother And Glass Carafe

We can't forget about the coffee fans. From iced lattes to hot cappuccinos, this specialty coffee maker does it all. Choose from six custom brew sizes, whether that's a single cup or a full carafe. The coffee maker also features a frother and an adjustable heating plate that can keep your coffee hot for up to four hours. With a $50 markdown, this item will be on sale for $85.39.

Chef iQ Smart Thermometer 3 Probe + Hub

If you need to buy a gift for your favorite foodie, cooking tech is a great place to start. These thermometers will notify your smartphone with temperature updates, flip reminders, rest indicators, and more. Plus, you can get more than 40 hours of use after charging the thermometers for just 10 minutes. Save $50 on this set, which comes to $99.98.

Over&back 32-Piece Embossed Dinnerware Set

Simple and stackable, this 32-piece embossed dinnerware set can be a welcome addition to easy weeknight dinners or festive holiday gatherings. Featuring eight table settings, the set is complete with eight dinner plates, eight salad plates, eight bowls, and eight mugs. Grab this next week for $69.98 after a $10 markdown. Or, opt for a square-shaped version for the same price.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Zak Designs Ceramic Modern Mug Set

There's something about drinking a hot beverage out of a fun mug that just feels extra comforting. And Sam Club is targeting Disney fans this cozy season. This four-count ceramic mug set includes mugs with different Disney designs, such as princesses, Mickey Mouse, and "The Nightmare Before Christmas." Save $5 on this mug set, priced at $14.98, through Nov. 26.

Over&Back Lazy Susan, Chip and Dip Set

Whether you're entertaining a few people or a large group, having a selection of snacks is vital. And this chip and dip set makes it even easier to satisfy your guests' hunger. Fill each bowl with chips, crackers, veggies, dips—the list goes on. Available for $10 off, this entertaining essential will be selling for $29.98 next week.

Rubbermaid 50-Piece EasyFind Lids Vented Food Storage Set

Food containers are a kitchen essential, and Sam's Club is helping you stock up. This Rubbermaid 50-piece food storage set includes various sized containers with lids, all of which nest and snap together, making them easily stackable. Plus, the containers are BPA-free, as well as microwave, freezer, and top-rack dishwasher-safe. Grab a box of these for $10 off, which comes to $16.98.

FoodSaver Multi-Use Food Preservation System With Built-In Handheld Sealer

Containers aren't the only food storage items that will be on sale at Sam's Club on Black Friday. The warehouse club is also marking down the FoodSaver Multi Use Food Preservation System. The heat-seal strip can be used for long-term storage in the freezer, while the handheld sealer is designed for short-term preservation in the fridge or pantry. According to Sam's Club, this nifty gadget can keep food fresh in the freezer for up to five times longer than ordinary storage methods. Get your hands on one of these for $79.98 after a $70 markdown.