The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Thanksgiving will be over before you know it, but fear not! There's still something very exciting in store for members of a particular warehouse club chain, taking place immediately after the highly anticipated fall holiday: Costco's Black Friday sale.

The retailer has already unveiled a boatload of deals that members can score on and around Nov. 24. The discounted items range from pantry staples to kitchen appliances, to furniture, and even to fancy jewelry with a serious markdown. So, if there's a certain item you've been waiting for the right time to invest in, you're getting started on your holiday shopping, or you just want to get extra savings on your usual haul of groceries, this may be a perfect opportunity.

We've rounded up some of Costco's best deals to help members plan their Black Friday shopping lists with a little lead time. Just take note—some of these deals are only available online, others are only available in warehouses, and some are available to both in-person and online shoppers. So, make sure to plan accordingly!

Read on for the 20 best Costco Black Friday deals you won't want to miss this year.

Gift cards

If you have a penchant for dining at chain restaurants, this deal will probably seem like a no brainer. Costco members can score $100 worth of e-gift cards for either Red Lobster or Domino's for just $74.99. That's an extra $5 off Costco's original online price of $79.99. This deal is only available on Nov. 23, and can only be purchased online.

RELATED: Costco vs. Sam's Club: Which Has the Better-Priced Thanksgiving Essentials?

Petite Cuisine Mozzarella Sticks

Per serving (3 pieces) : 190 cal, 10 g fat (4.5 g saturated fat), 610 mg sodium, 17 g carbs (less than 1 g fiber, 1 g sugar), 9 g protein

Costco shoppers have no shortage of praise for these Petite Cuisine Mozzarella Sticks. Some have even declared them the best frozen mozzarella sticks that money can buy.

In good news for the item's diehard fans, Costco is offering a $5 discount on the snack this Black Friday. For comparison, a box with 82 to 92 mozzarella sticks costs $18.36 online near me in New Jersey right now (prices may vary in stores or at different warehouses). Customers can only score this deal in the brick-and-mortar Costco warehouses, rather than online.

Panasonic Countertop Microwave Oven

Black Friday may very well be one of the best times of the year to invest in a much-needed kitchen appliance. And Costco's deal on these stainless steel Panasonic Countertop Microwave Ovens is a shining example. Available both online and in warehouses, Costco is knocking $30 off the item's warehouse price of $149.99, so customers will only have to pay $119.99. This is one of Costco's early Black Friday deals, so customers can cash in on the promotion now through Nov. 27.

RELATED: 12 Best Costco Soups to Warm Your Bones All Winter

Keurig K-Cup Crafted Classics Coffee Collection

This deal may appeal to members looking to stock on up pods for their Keurig, or sample a few different coffee blends in one go. Costco is offering a $7.50 discount this Black Friday on these Keurig K-Cup Crafted Classics Coffee Collections, which include brands like Newman's Own, Caribou Coffee, and Green Mountain Coffee Roasters. The original warehouse price for the item is $36.49, so customers will only have to pay $28.99 after the discount. This deal will be available both in warehouses and online.

Bose QuietComfort SE Noise Cancelling Headphones Bundle

You can drown out all clamor without breaking the bank thanks to Costco's Black Friday deal for these Bose QuietComfort SE Noise Cancelling Headphones Bundles. The original warehouse price for the item was $299.99, but Costco slashed $120 off of the total, so customers will only have to pay $179.99. This deal became available on Nov. 17, so interested customers can score those savings right now both in warehouses and online.

RELATED: 25 Best Costco Holiday Items to Buy Before They Sell Out

Ghirardelli Treats Tower

Milk Chocolate Caramel Squares (2 pieces) : 150 cal, 8 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 45 mg sodium, 18 g carbs (16 g sugar), 2 g protein

If you love to keep your home well stocked with treats during the holidays, or you're looking for the perfect gift for a loved one with a sweet tooth, Costco is offering a serious markdown on these Ghirardelli Treats Towers. The towers include a wide array of different treats, including Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate Squares with caramel filling, Ghirardelli Double Chocolate Hot Cocoa, and Ghirardelli Milk Chocolate Drizzled Popcorn. Customers can score all of these confections and more for $29.99 after a $10 markdown from Costco. The deal will only be available online on Nov. 27.

Ninja Professional Blender 1000 with Auto-iQ

Your smoothies could taste even sweeter after this Black Friday, thanks to Costco's significant markdown on this Ninja Professional Blender 1000 with Auto-iQ. In a deal that will be available in warehouses and online, customers can snag one of these blenders for $49.99 after a $30 discount this Black Friday. As for the blender itself, it comes with a 72-ounce capacity and is capable of crushing ice, fruits, and vegetables "in seconds," according to the product description.

RELATED: 17 Best Sam's Club Holiday Items to Buy Before They Sell Out

Kirkland Signature Fresh Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts

Even if you aren't looking to splurge on something expensive this Black Friday, Costco has several deals lined up for some of its classic grocery items. That includes the Kirkland Signature Fresh Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts, which will be $6 off per package on Black Friday. For context, 9.22-pound packages of these chicken breasts currently cost $32.27 online near me, but prices may vary in stores or at different warehouses. This deal will only be available in warehouses rather than online.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Google Nest Cam

For anyone looking to add an extra or new level of surveillance to their home, Costco is knocking a whole $100 off of these Google Nest Cams in honor of Black Friday. These cameras are capable of high-quality 24/7 video, night vision, and can provide alerts for people, animals, and vehicles. After the $100 discount, customers can score a three-pack of cameras for $299.99. This online-only deal became available starting on Nov. 16, but customers can cash in on these savings all the way through Nov. 29.

RELATED: Costco vs. Trader Joe's: Which Has the Best Orange Chicken?

Junior's Mini Cheesecakes

Per serving (about 1.5 oz) : 120 cal, 8 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 90 mg sodium, 11 g carbs (9 g sugar), 2 g protein

Even members who aren't lucky enough to live near a Junior's Restaurant & Bakery have the opportunity to try the chain's famous cheesecakes thanks to this mini variety pack sold at Costco. And in an extra bonus for cheesecake fans, these petite desserts are available with a tempting discount for Black Friday. Costco is selling 24-count boxes—which include original, chocolate swirl, and strawberry swirl flavors—for $6 off. The warehouse-only deal is already available, so interested customers can snag a discounted box now.

32 Degrees Ladies' Winter Tech Jacket

With the weather progressively getting chillier and chillier, some consumers may find themselves in need of new outerwear to get through the cooler months. If any Costco members fall into that category, take note that the retailer has a sweet deal lined up for these 32 Degrees Ladies' Winter Tech Jackets.

The jackets come in several colors and a wide range of sizes, including plus sizes. Costco is slashing $10 off the jackets' warehouse price of $29.99 for Black Friday, so customers will only have to pay $19.99. This deal is already available in warehouses and online, and it will last through Nov. 27.

RELATED: Sam's Club's Luxurious New Advent Calendar Costs a Whopping $3,799

Godiva Premium Chocolate Variety Assorted Chocolates, 4-pack

Chocolate lovers, unite! This fancy assortment from Godiva is available with a $5.20 markdown for Black Friday. This means that customers can score dark, milk, and white chocolates with several different sweet fillings with a nice little discount. This deal is available both in warehouses and online now through Nov. 27 while supplies last.

Shark Matrix Plus Robot Vacuum

Why spend the time vaccuuming when you can have a robot do it for you? If that type of mindset speaks to you, you might want to take a peek at Costco's Black Friday deal for these Shark Matrix Plus Robot Vaccums. Costco is offering a $100 discount on its warehouse price of $399.99, so customers will end up paying $299.99. Some standout features of these sleek vacuums include a self-cleaning brushroll for picking up pet hair and the ability to detect edges and corners. This deal is already available now in warehouses and online.

RELATED: 8 Best Inexpensive Wines at Costco, According to Customers

Barcalounger Columbia Leather Power Recliner

While the Barcalounger Columbia Leather Power Recliner is one of the pricier items on this list, Costco's Black Friday price does make it significantly more affordable. The retailer is knocking $200 off the leather chair's original $799.99 price, so members can score it for $599.99. This online-only deal is available now through Nov. 27, so customers who order it now can start lounging very soon.

Reynolds Wrap Heavy Duty Aluminum Foil

While an aluminum foil promotion may not seem quite as exciting as discounts on reclining barcaloungers or massive chocolate assortments, Costco is still offering a pretty tantalizing deal for the household staple this Black Friday. The retailer is marking down Reynolds Wrap Heavy Duty Aluminum Foil by $5.30, so customers will only end up paying $14.69 for 300 square feet of foil. The deal is available in warehouses and online now through Nov. 27, but Costco is limiting the promotion to just three packages per member.

RELATED: 10 Affordable Costco Bakery Items That Taste Expensive

Beautyrest 12 Silver BRS900 Medium-Firm Mattress

If any Costco members have been waiting for the optimal time to invest in a new mattress, Costco's Black Friday deal on these Beautyrest queen-sized beds might pique your interest. The mattresses are 12 inches in height and come with gel memory foam lumbar support, among other features. While the beds originally cost $649.99 online, Costco knocked $150 off of the price so customers will only have to pay $499.99. The deal is available now through Nov. 27.

Rao's Marinara Sauce

Per serving (1/2 cup) : 80 cal, 5 g fat (0.5 g saturated fat), 420 mg sodium, 6 g carbs (1 g fiber, 4 g sugar), 2 g protein

To say that Costco fans love Rao's Marinara would be a grand understatement. When the Campbell Soup Company announced in August that it was acquiring the Rao's brand, customers were so fearful the sauce would change that Campbell's CEO had to repeatedly assure them that they wouldn't touch the recipe. Luckily for the pasta sauce's many devoted fans, Costco is discounting the item by $2.90 for Black Friday with a limit of five per customer. The warehouse-only deal is available now, so customers can cash in on the promotion ahead of Black Friday.

RELATED: 20 Cheap Costco Buys That Make Membership Worth It

Hisense 32" Class 720p LED LCD TV

If you peruse Costco's early deals and Black Friday weekend deals, you'll see a very wide array of promotions for different televisions. But one deal that stands out is Costco's markdown on these 32-inch Hisense televisions, which are Alexa compatible and come with a three-year warranty. The television is currently priced at $119.99 online, but customers can snag one for just $89.99 on Nov. 23. This deal is online-only and limited to three televisions per customer.

RELATED: 10 Best Costco Foods To Buy for Weight Loss

Kirkland Signature Beef Lasagna

Per serving (1 cup) : 330 cal, 19 g fat (9 g saturated fat, 0.5 g trans fat), 650 mg sodium, 28 g carbs (3 g fiber, 8 g sugar), 19 g protein

Let's face it—the chances that you'll feel like cooking something from scratch right after preparing massive Thanksgiving feasts are pretty slim. In good news for Costco fans seeking easy and affordable meal options to get them through the days after the fall holiday, the retailer is discounting its popular Kirkland Signature Beef Lasagna. Customers can score the frozen, pre-made meal with a $4 markdown in warehouses right now as one of Costco's early Black Friday deals. As an added bonus, there's no limit to how many you can buy.

RELATED: Costco vs. Sam's Club: Which Has the Best Pumpkin Pie?

Round Brilliant 3.00 ctw VS2 Clarity, G Color Diamond Cluster 14kt White Gold Bracelet

This Black Friday deal is still pretty pricey, even after a significant markdown. Still, certain Costco members may jump at the opportunity to splurge on themselves or a loved one this Black Friday.

These white gold bracelets are studded with a whopping 140 diamonds and are seven inches in length. Costco members can score one of these bejeweled finds for $1,999.99, which is $800 less than their original warehouse price. The deal is available in warehouses and online now as part of Costco's early Black Friday deals.