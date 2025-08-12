This 8-Minute Core Routine Burns More Fat Than an Hour of Crunches After 50

The importance of training your core goes beyond aesthetics. A strong, sculpted core is essential to protect your spine, seamlessly perform daily activities, and lead an all-around independent life—especially after 50. That’s why we spoke with a fitness pro who outlines an eight-minute core workout that burns more fat than an hour of crunches.

Keep in mind that training your entire core is different than simply focusing on your abs. Your core includes your rectus abdominis, transversus abdominis, internal and external obliques, diaphragm, erector spinae, pelvic floor muscles, and multifidus.

As you age, your stabilizer muscles begin to weaken, resulting in reduced postural stability, says Rachel Pieroni, NASM CPT and operations manager for Pure Barre.

“Stabilizer muscles are crucial for balance, coordination and injury prevention; all which decrease naturally with age,” Pieroni explains. “Having strong stabilizer muscles, especially ones found within ones’ core, plays a vital role in functional independence.”

The 8-Minute Core Workout To Burn Fat

This routine is designed to be a quick and productive workout—especially when you’re short on time. Pieroni instructs you to perform the entire sequence twice through for a complete eight-minute session.

Barrel Crawls

Assume a high plank—hands under your shoulders, feet hip-width apart and parallel. Keep your neck neutral and gaze slightly forward without rounding your shoulders. Engage your core. Climb down to your right forearm, followed up by your left forearm, to assume a forearm plank. Reverse the motion as you climb back up to a straight-arm plank. Keep your hips neutral throughout, avoiding twisting them. Perform 8 to 12 reps or 30 seconds total.

Russian Twists With Weights

Begin seated on the floor—feet firmly planted, hip-width apart and parallel. Hold a moderately heavy weight sideways at your chest. Keep your hips stable as you rotate side to side with the weight. Perform 10 reps or 30 seconds total. (Moving from the right to the left counts as 1 full rep.)

Supermans

“Supermans strengthen your back, core and the entire posterior chain,” Pieroni says. “More specifically, they target the erector spinae muscles, glutes, hamstrings and multifidus (deep back muscles). It is also normal to feel your shoulders, quadriceps and calf muscles engage. This all depends on your range of motion and arm and leg positioning.”

Begin lying on the ground in a prone position. Extend your legs straight behind you and extend both arms overhead. Engage through the front side of your abdominal wall. Squeeze your buttocks and lower back to lift your arms and legs off the ground. Hold at the top before lowering with control. Perform this exercise for 1 minute.

Sit-up With Overhead Press

Begin seated on the floor—feet firmly planted, hip-width apart and parallel. Grab a moderately-heavy weight. Lie flat on your back with the weight in between your palms at your chest. Gradually roll all the way up to a seated position. Once you reach the top, add an overhead press with the weight. Bring the weight to your chest and slowly roll back down. Perform 8 to 12 reps or 30 seconds total.

Shoulder Taps

Begin in a high plank with your hands under your shoulders and body straight. Engage your core. Lift your right hand off the floor and tap your left shoulder. Set your right hand down and repeat with your left hand, tapping your right shoulder. Keep your hips steady as you continue to tap from side to side. Perform 10 reps or 30 seconds total. (Moving from the right to the left counts as 1 full rep.)

Alternating Jack-Knife Sit-ups

Lie flat on your back Extend your arms overhead and legs straight. Curl your upper body off the floor while lifting your right leg straight up. Think about reaching your hands toward your right foot as you crunch up. Lower and repeat with your left leg. Perform 10 reps or 30 seconds total. (Moving from the right to the left counts as 1 full rep.)

Side Plank With Twist

Assume a forearm plank. Bring your right forearm center and open up to assume a side plank, stacking your hips and feet. Place your left hand behind your head, keeping that elbow wide. Rotate your left elbow down toward the ground, then rotate back to return to the start position. Keep your core engaged throughout. Complete 12 reps on each side or 30 seconds total.

