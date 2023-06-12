6 Bodyweight Exercises That'll Transform You From Flabby To Fit After 30

If you're over 30 and feeling out of shape and flabby, you're not alone. The good news is that there's no need to stress. Yes, getting into shape is never an easy road, but if you have a game plan and incorporate bodyweight exercises into your workout routine, it will help get you on track.

One highly effective way you can turn your physical appearance and fitness around is with bodyweight exercises. Working with just your body weight can be an incredibly efficient form of training if you want to sculpt lean muscle, torch calories, and give your conditioning and cardiovascular health a nice little boost. According to Anthony J. Yeung, a fitness expert and the founder of GroomBuilder, "Bodyweight exercises also have extra advantages like increasing your body's balance, stability, coordination, and mobility. Over time, this slashes your fat and increases your metabolism so you can get leaner and enhance your overall health and well-being."

There's no better time than the present to kickstart a healthy routine. Shaping up now can lead to boosted fitness moving into your mid-30s, 40s, and beyond, considering you lose lean muscle mass every 10 years after 30. With just six exercises and some solid commitment, you can drastically change your body and get yourself into shape. So without further ado, let's get into Yeung's six recommended bodyweight exercises to transform your body from flabby to fit after 30. And when you're done, be sure to read about the 8 No-Equipment Exercises To Get a Slim & Slender Body Fast.

1. T-Pushups: 6 sets of 6 reps, 2x a week

This first exercise is an excellent workout for your shoulders and triceps. You'll begin T-pushups in a classic pushup position with your hands under your shoulders and your legs extended behind you. Lower your chest toward the ground, and when you press yourself back up, extend one of your arms toward the ceiling. Let your gaze follow your hand. Repeat this motion as you extend your opposite arm. If you're looking to up the challenge, hold dumbbells. Complete six sets of six reps for each side, two times a week.

2. Hip/Thigh Extensions: 6 sets of 6 reps, 2x a week

Play

Hip/thigh extensions incorporate several of the strongest muscles in your body. This movement helps keep your pelvis stable and improves quite a lot of how you move every day.

To begin, lie down flat on your back with one knee bent at a 90-degree angle. Keep your other leg extended. Squeeze the glute of your bent leg as you press through your heel to move your hips upward. Be careful to keep your hips level as you lift up. Your straight leg should remain extended during the exercise and be aligned with your torso. Complete six sets of six reps per side, two times a week.

RELATED: 7 Fitness Habits That Are Destroying Your Body After 30

3. Single-Leg Box Squats: 6 sets of 6 reps, 2x a week

Play

Get ready to enhance your stability and coordination with single-leg box squats. You'll begin by facing away from a box or bench. Then, raise one of your legs as you sit back on the box or workout bench. Rise back up with your leg still raise. For an extra challenge, you can lower the workout bench. Complete six sets of six reps per side, two times a week.

4. Inverted Rows: 6 sets of 10 reps, 2x a week

Inverted rows boost the strength of your upper body and also enhance how strong your grip is. This move will give your biceps, hamstrings, and glutes a stellar workout.

To begin, take hold of a Smith machine bar or TRX straps from the underside. Bring your shoulder blades together as you pull your body upward. Your torso should remain straight as you would when performing a plank. Complete six sets of 10 reps, two times a week.

RELATED: 5 Simple but Effective Workouts To Change Your Body Shape

5. Super Planks: 5 sets of 30 seconds, 3x a week

Play

Super planks are the total-body exercise you need to boost your core strength, along with your lower and upper body. The best thing about planks? You don't need any equipment to do them.

To begin super planks, both forearms should be on the floor and your legs extended behind you. Next, move into a pushup/high plank position, then descend into a plank once again. Perform five sets of 30-second super planks, three times a week.

6. Mountain Climbers: 5 sets of 30 seconds, 3x a week

Mountain climbers are another excellent way to improve your core strength and melt fat.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

To begin this exercise, position your feet on two sliding discs. Assume a pushup/high plank. Maintain a tight core as you "run" in place as quickly as possible while keeping your feet on the sliding discs. Make sure your head remains up and your hips are kept low. Complete five sets of 30-second mountain climbers, three times a week.