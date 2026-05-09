5 Bodyweight Exercises That Burn More Belly Fat Than Gym Workouts After 50

Slim down your midsection with these simple moves.

Everyone has their equipment preferences at the gym. Some work with free weights while others turn to weight machines. But one exceptional functional workout that delivers stellar results? Bodyweight exercises. They target several muscle groups at the same time while boosting stability and balance. No equipment necessary—you simply use your own weight to build core strength and joint mobility. They’re a great choice for every fitness level because intensity is up to each individual.

To help you get started, we spoke with Jaqueline Gavino, MPH, CHES, Director of Fitness at Pritikin Longevity Center, who received her Bachelor of Science in Physical Education: Sports & Fitness Studies from Florida International University. Gavino shares five bodyweight exercises that can help burn more belly fat than gym workouts after 50. The best thing is that you can perform this routine right at home at your own convenience.

“Traditional workouts often focus on isolated exercises or short sessions that don’t create enough overall energy demand to support fat loss,” Gavino tells us. “After age 50, we have to keep in mind additional factors such as hormonal changes that influence fat storage, particularly around the midsection; loss of muscle mass (sarcopenia), which lowers metabolism; reduced daily movement, also known as Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis (NEAT). NEAT includes everyday movement such as walking, standing, and general activity throughout the day.”

With age, daily movement typically decreases, which can significantly alter your total daily energy expenditure. Standard exercise guidelines stress the importance of engaging in structured workouts and simple daily movement to promote solid energy levels and fat loss in the long term.

“As a result, doing exercises like crunches or machine-based movements alone is often not enough. Fat loss, especially in the abdominal area, requires a combination of full-body strength training, consistent daily movement, and proper nutrition,” Gavino adds.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Below, she breaks down five stellar bodyweight exercises to add to your workouts.

Wall Sit

Stand tall with your back pressed against a wall and arms extended ahead of you. Slide down until your knees are bent at a 90-degree angle as if you’re sitting in a chair. Hold the position for the prescribed amount of time.

Step-Back Lunges

Stand tall with your feet hip-distance apart and arms at your sides, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Step your left foot back a few feet, making sure to land on the ball of your foot. Lower into a lunge position until your front thigh is parallel to the ground and your back knee hovers just above the floor. Press through your front heel to rise back up to standing.

High Plank

Place your hands under your shoulders. Press into the pads of your fingers and hug your inner arm toward your armpit. Walk your feet out to hip-width. Engage your abs, squeeze your buttocks, and pull upward through your quads. Hold the plank position with proper form.

Side Lunge

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart. Take a big step out to the side with your left foot, press your hips back, and lower into a lateral lunge. Press through your left heel to rise back up. Repeat on the other side.

Glute Bridge With Chest Fly