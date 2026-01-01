5 Standing Exercises To Shrink Lower Belly Fat in 30 Days After 55

Shrink and firm your lower belly “pooch” with these standing moves.

After the age of 55, burning abdominal fat is a goal for many individuals. You can thank hormonal changes, a slower metabolism, and possibly certain lifestyle habits this stage of life brings. Unfortunately, fat ends up in the midsection, and it can be difficult to lose. We spoke with experts to help you out and are here with five productive standing exercises.

Standing movements engage your core, increase metabolism, and torch calories. The regimen consists of five standing exercises that will shrink your lower belly in 30 days.

According to Pilates guru Portia Page, 63, Balanced Body Educator, CPT, NCPT, PMA, ACE and AFAA certified, a productive standing routine should hit the core in every way your core loves to be challenged. This includes the following elements: standing hollow work, controlled power, balance-based core loading, and anti-rotation, rotation, and lateral stability.

“You get a stronger, more reactive, more sculpted midsection without ever hitting the floor,” Page shares.

According to La Vonn Gilbert, the founder of BCF Wellness, “It’s rare for me to have any of my clients over 55 do any sort of floor exercises. Most of our work consists of standing exercises. They are effective tools for shrinking belly fat when compared to floor exercises because they recruit and use more muscles to perform the exercises which leads to a greater calorie burn.”

Standing “Hollow” Scoop + Reach + Deep Squat

“This is a standing version of the Pilates hollow body with deep squat and heel lift balance,” Page shares. “Keeping the hollow position standing forces your deep stabilizers to fight gravity every second, while lifting the heels challenges your core.”

Stand tall with your knees soft and feet hip-distance apart. Breathe out and scoop your abs up and inward. While maintaining the “scoop,” lift your arms overhead. Keep your arms up, bend your knees, and sit back and down to lower into a deep squat. Straighten your legs, lower your arms, and lift the heels into a balance. Repeat as you slowly move up and down.

High Knee Twist With Extension

“When performing this exercise, think bicycle crunch and balance challenge,” Page shares. “To make it harder, lift your knee higher than hip height and/or hold your arms overhead.”

Slowly lift your right knee up to hip level. Rotate your ribs toward the lifted knee. Lower your leg and extend it behind you while rotating and extending in the opposite direction. Repeat 5 to 10 times on one side, then repeat the same amount of reps on the other side.

Lateral Side Crunch

The lateral side crunch works your obliques, hip strength, and balance. “To make it harder, keep the leg lifted the whole interval. Your obliques will file a complaint,” Page tells us.

Begin standing tall with your hands behind your head. Shift your body weight onto one leg. Then, lift the opposite leg out to the side. Pull your ribs toward your lifted hip, mimicking a side crunch motion. Lower your leg and then crunch to the other side. Perform 5 to 10 reps on each side.

Woodchop Squat and Twist

6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

You’ll perform this exercise in an explosive fashion on the “down phase,” and use control on the return. According to Page, blending speed and control challenges your core’s ability to remain stable under shifting loads.

Begin standing tall with your hands together over your right shoulder. Slightly bend your knees before powerfully chopping down toward your left hip. Hold at the bottom for a moment, stop the momentum, and then gradually return to the start position. Repeat 5 to 10 times on each side.

Med Ball Slam

“The benefits of this exercise include combining strength training and cardio while working the core. The med ball slam improves stability and power while engaging deep abs and glutes, with a full-body movement,” Gilbert explains.