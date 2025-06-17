5 Bodyweight Moves To Flatten Belly Fat Fast After 40, Coach Says

Flattening belly fat after 40 isn’t about endless crunches or extreme dieting, it’s about smart, consistent movement that fires up your metabolism and targets the muscles that support your midsection. As a coach, I work with clients in their 40s, 50s, and beyond who want real results without beating up their joints or wasting time on ineffective routines. That’s where bodyweight workouts shine: they’re accessible, joint-friendly, incredibly effective, and increase metabolism when you choose the right moves.

These five exercises are designed to strengthen your core, boost calorie burn, and increase stability in one efficient circuit. The best part? You don’t need equipment or a gym membership to get started. You only need a little space, some determination, and 10-15 minutes to get moving.

Each of these moves targets your core from a different angle, working deep abdominal muscles and firing up your entire body. By combining strength, stability, and a touch of cardio, you’ll torch fat, tighten your midsection, and build the kind of core strength that supports better posture and pain-free movement. Let’s get to work.

5 Bodyweight Moves To Flatten Belly Fat Fast After 40

High Knees

A fast-paced, cardio-driven move, high knees spike your heart rate while activating your core. They burn calories quickly, improve coordination, and keep your midsection engaged throughout. Done consistently, high knees tighten the lower abs and trim fat around the waistline.

How to do it:

Stand tall with feet hip-width apart. Drive your right knee toward your chest while pumping your left arm. Switch quickly to the opposite side, running in place with high knees. Continue for 30 seconds, keeping your core tight and your back straight.

Plank Shoulder Taps

This variation of the classic plank adds an element of instability that forces your abs to work even harder. It strengthens your entire core, especially the obliques and lower abs, while also training your shoulders and upper body. The key is to move slowly and keep your hips from swaying side to side.

How to do it:

Start in a high plank with hands under shoulders and feet hip-width apart. Keeping your body steady, lift your right hand to tap your left shoulder. Lower it back down and repeat on the other side. Alternate taps for 30-45 seconds, keeping your core braced the entire time.

Reverse Crunches

Reverse crunches zero in on the lower abdominal muscles, which often seem tough to target with traditional ab moves. By lifting from your hips instead of your neck or shoulders, you avoid strain while still challenging your core. Reverse crunches are known to work for tightening and strengthening the lower belly, reverse crunches .

How to do it:

Lie flat on your back with your arms at your sides and knees bent at 90 degrees. Engage your core and lift your hips off the floor, bringing your knees toward your chest. Slowly lower your hips back to the ground with control. Repeat for 12-15 reps.

Mountain Climbers

Mountain climbers combine core strength with cardio, allowing you to burn belly fat while training your entire body. The mountain climber engages your abs, shoulders, and legs, all while keeping your heart rate elevated. Think of mountain climbers as a moving plank that packs a fat-burning punch.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

How to do it:

Start in a high plank position with your hands under your shoulders. Drive your right knee toward your chest. Quickly switch legs, driving the left knee forward while extending the right leg back. Alternate legs rapidly for 30 seconds, keeping your hips level.

Dead Bug

The dead bug teaches you to brace your abs while moving your arms and legs independently. Dead bugs target the deep stabilizing muscles in your core, improve coordination, and support lower back health. It’s especially effective for flattening the stomach because it trains the body to keep the core engaged during movement.

How to do it: