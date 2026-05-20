6 Beginner Dumbbell Exercises That Restore Arm Strength Faster Than Gym Classes After 60

These beginner-friendly dumbbell moves deliver real strength gains at home.

As you age, it’s essential to keep your arms strong. Arm strength is necessary to perform simple daily tasks that are easily taken for granted—things like getting dressed, taking out the garbage, carrying grocery bags, and even walking your dog. This self-care step can help you live independently for the long haul.

If there’s one affordable and effective piece of gym equipment to invest in, it’s a pair of dumbbells. For as little as $32, you can snag a seven-piece dumbbell set at Target. In fact, it’s much less than the cost of a gym membership, and you can work on building arm strength right in the comfort of your own home.

To get you started, we spoke with Gerard Washack with Strong Republic Personal Training, and learned six beginner dumbbell exercises that can help restore your arm strength faster than gym classes after 60. Washack has more than 20 years of experience owning and operating personal training studios across the Coachella Valley. He designed Strong Republic around one belief system: Adults 40+ deserve a workout program designed specifically for them and their needs.

“Arm strength is one of those things that quietly leaves you in your 60s,” Washack explains. “[With dumbbell work at home,] you pick a weight that actually challenges you. Add a little more every couple of weeks. You progress at your own pace. You can also focus on the exact muscles you want to strengthen, which a group class cannot do because it’s designed for the average person in the room, not your specific needs.”

Below are six dumbbell exercises that, when performed two to three times a week at home, will deliver real strength in roughly six to eight weeks.

Bicep Curls

Stand tall with your feet slightly staggered. Hold a dumbbell in each hand at your sides with a supinated grip. Bend your elbows to curl the weights up toward your shoulders. Squeeze your biceps at the top. Use control to lower, stopping right before your elbows fully lock out. Begin with whatever weight allows you to perform 10 reps while maintaining solid form.

Hammer Curls

“This hits a slightly different part of the bicep plus the forearms. Forearm strength is what creates a stronger grip. Grip strength is one of the strongest predictors of how long you live,” Washack explains.

Stand tall with your feet hip-width apart, holding a dumbbell in each hand at your side with a neutral grip. Make sure your elbows stay locked to your ribs as you curl the dumbbells up. Stop once your forearms are vertical or just past. Slowly lower. Perform 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

Standing Overhead Press

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“This works the shoulders and the triceps together,” Washack points out.

Stand tall, holding a dumbbell in each hand at shoulder level, palms facing inward. Press the weights overhead, extending your arms. Use control as you lower the weights to shoulder height. Perform 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

Tricep Kickbacks

“This exercise works the back of the arm, which is where most of the softness shows up after 60,” Washack says.

Begin by standing tall, holding a dumbbell in each hand. Hinge forward at the hips, keeping your back flat and your core engaged. Keep your upper arms parallel to the ground as you extend the dumbbells behind you. Squeeze your triceps at the top of the movement. Use control as you return to the start position. Perform 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

Bent-Over Rows

“Most people think of this as a back exercise, and it is, but the biceps and forearms are working the whole time—two muscle groups for the price of one,” Washack says.

Stand tall, feet hip-width apart, and a dumbbell in each hand in front of you. Hinge at the hips until your torso is parallel to the ground. Maintain a flat back and soft knees. Allow the weights to lower with your arms completely extended. Row the dumbbells up toward your torso. Lower to the start position with control. Perform 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

Lateral Raises

“This is the move that gives the shoulder its shape,” Washack points out.