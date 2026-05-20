6 Bodyweight Exercises That Reverse Aging Better Than Gym Workouts After 60

Counteract the natural changes that occur with aging by adding these productive moves to your workouts.

There are many products and treatments on the market that claim to help consumers look and feel younger. But the bottom line is, there’s no true way to turn back the clock. As you age, everyday tasks can start to feel more challenging. You may have difficulty lifting objects, opening jars, or even getting in and out of a seated position. This is majorly due to sarcopenia, the natural loss of lean muscle everyone experiences after 30. One productive way to help counteract this age-related change is by performing regular bodyweight exercises.

No need to stress—simply start working out! We spoke with Adam Dobrez, a personal trainer and the owner of Red Fox Gym, and are here with six bodyweight exercises that can reverse aging better than gym workouts after 60. Dobrez works closely with older adults who aim to build strength and boost their long-term well-being.

“The best exercises for aging are ones that improve confidence in everyday movements,” explains Dobrez. “Bodyweight training is easier and safer for adults over 60 to stay consistent with. They can be done anywhere and adjusted to fit one’s mobility level. They naturally improve coordination, joint control, and balance because the body has to stabilize itself through the movements.”

Below are six to add to your workouts.

Sit-to-Stand Squats

“Sit-to-stand squats mimic the movement of getting up out of a chair, which is an important movement for maintaining independence as we age,” says Dobrez.

Begin seated at the front of a sturdy chair, feet under your knees. Lean forward just a bit. Try to stand up without using your knees, hands, or additional support. Use control to slowly sit back down.

Wall Pushups

“Wall pushups are great for building upper-body strength without putting too much stress on joints,” Dobrez points out.

Begin standing tall, arms-length away from a wall. Place your hands shoulder-width apart on the surface. Engage your core and bend your elbows to lower your chest toward the wall. Press back up to the starting position, keeping the movement slow and controlled.

Bird Dog

“Bird dogs are useful for posture and spinal support,” Dobrez says.

Start on all fours. Extend your left arm and right leg. Hold for a moment before returning to the start position. Switch sides and continue to alternate.

Step-Ups

“Step-ups directly translate to walking on uneven surfaces or climbing up stairs, improving lower-body strength and coordination,” Dobrez explains.

Begin by standing tall, facing a low step, workout bench, or sturdy chair. Place your left foot firmly onto the surface, keeping your core engaged and chest tall. Press through your left heel to lift your body until your left leg is straight and you’re standing on the surface. Use control to lower back to the start position. Repeat on the other side.

Standing March

“Standing marches are great for balance, which naturally declines as we age,” Dobrez explains.

Start by standing tall with your feet hip-width apart and arms at your sides. Lift your left knee up to hip height while swinging your right arm forward and left arm back. Keep your core engaged. Lower your foot and repeat with your right knee, swinging your left arm forward and right arm back. Maintain solid posture and steady breathing throughout.

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Glute Bridges

“Glute bridges improve posture, walking, and lower body stability. The glutes are also critical for protecting the lower back and hips, so it is good to strengthen them,” Dobrez says.