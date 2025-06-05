5 Bodyweight Moves To Melt Your Middle-Aged Belly Fat Fast

As people age, they typically have less movement each day—hence, the dreaded “middle-aged spread.” Why do we move less? It’s simple. We may drive places instead of walking and sometimes perform activities that aren’t all that physical. This is why we reached out to an expert to learn the best bodyweight workout to melt middle-aged spread belly fat—because you don’t need fancy gym equipment to get your waistline into shape.

Losing body fat involves more than just bodyweight exercises.

“Fat loss is a combination of three things: targeted exercises to strengthen areas like the core, aerobic activity to boost your metabolism and build endurance, and most importantly, your diet,” explains Maria Vazquez, NASM-certified personal trainer, nutrition coach, and head of training at MYWOWFIT. “You only lose fat when you’re in a calorie deficit. If you eat too many calories and just focus on ab exercises, fat won’t disappear—it’ll just move somewhere else. If you stop exercising, it often settles right back around your waist.”

All that said, bodyweight exercises can be an excellent addition to a well-rounded fitness routine. Below, Maria outlines the best bodyweight movements to address middle-aged spread belly fat.

Squat to Knee Twist

This full-body movement fires up your core.

Perform a basic squat, lowering until your thighs are parallel to the floor. As you rise back up, lift one knee and twist your torso toward it as if you’re trying to touch your elbow to your knee. Switch sides.

Plank Shoulder Taps

Plank shoulder taps may be a small movement, but they’ll give big strength results.

Assume a high plank with your hands under your shoulders and your body straight. Tap your left hand to your right shoulder, keeping your hips and body stable as you do so. Repeat on the other side, continuing to alternate tapping.

Reverse Crunch

This exercise engages your lower abs, which can be quite a stubborn area. Be sure to perform it slowly and controlled to make the most out of the movement.

Lie flat on your back. Bring your knees up to your chest, lifting your hips slightly off the floor.

High Knees

High knees provide an excellent calorie burn and will get your heart pumping. A mere 30 seconds will activate your core and have you breaking into a sweat.