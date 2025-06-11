 Skip to content

5 Simple Bodyweight Moves To Rebuild Muscle After 50

These bodyweight exercises will help you stay strong and mobile in your 50s and beyond.
Published on June 11, 2025 | 9:00 AM

You can get an incredibly productive workout using just your body weight—no fancy gym equipment or membership required. To help reverse age-related muscle loss, we consulted a fitness expert who shares a few essential bodyweight moves for individuals over 50.

“These are good for both men and women and a great kick off to developing strength as we age. I am an experienced athlete and I still incorporate these movements into my regular routine,” explains Patricia Greenberg, ACE certified in personal training, group fitness, and senior fitness, ISSA certified nutritionist coach, specializing in aging well.

Perform these exercises a minimum of three to five days a week, three rounds per exercise.

Pushups

mature man doing pushups outdoors, concept of no-equipment workouts to rebuild strength
“Depending on your level of strength and mobility, you can start with wall pushups, knee pushups, or full military pushups,” Patricia points out.

  1. Begin in a high plank with your hands under your shoulders, keeping your body straight.
  2. Bend your elbows and lower your chest toward the floor.
  3. Press through your hands to rise back up.
  4. Complete as many pushups as you can until you’re unable to straighten your arms; 15 reps per set is ideal.

Sit and Stand

chair yoga exercise, concept of daily chair yoga workout to shrink belly fat
This exercise strengthens the hips and glutes and keeps the cardio up,” Patricia explains.

  1. Begin seated in a chair with your feet evenly positioned hip-width apart.
  2. Cross your arms at your chest, and stand up tall.
  3. Sit back down, repeating 15 to 20 times.

Hip Bridge

man doing glute bridges
  1. Lie flat on your back with bent knees and feet hip-distance apart on the floor.
  2. Press through your heels as you lift your hips toward the ceiling until your body forms a straight line from head to heels.
  3. Squeeze your buttocks at the top.
  4. Hold for 5 seconds, then lower your hips.
  5. Repeat for 15 reps.

Planks

fit couple outdoors demonstrating floor workout to build lean muscle as you age
  1. Bring your forearms to the ground, parallel to each other.
  2. Extend your legs back so your body forms a straight line.
  3. Activate your abs as you hold the plank for 30 seconds to 1 minute.

Supermans

Sporty Senior Woman Making Superman Exercise While Training At Home, Smiling Mature Lady Doing Back Bending While Lying On Fitness Mat In Light Living Room, Raising Arms And Legs, Free Space
  1. ​​Start by lying facedown on the ground.
  2. Extend your legs behind you and your arms overhead.
  3. Squeeze your glutes as you float your arms and lift your legs off the floor.
  4. Hold the top of your “superman” for 10 seconds before slowly lowering.
Alexa Mellardo
Alexa is a content strategist, editor, and writer based in Greenwich, Connecticut. She has 11+ years of experience creating content for travel, lifestyle, fitness, wellness, F&B, home, and celeb news publications. Read more about Alexa
