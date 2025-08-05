4 Bodyweight Moves That Shrink Your Waist Size Better Than Planks After 40

Stubborn “muffin top” fat always seems to creep up when you least expect it—and it can be a true struggle to lose. The good news? You don’t need a home gym decked out with equipment to lean out your midsection. Your own body weight can be a secret weapon to your success. We spoke with a fitness pro who shares four bodyweight moves that will slim down your waistline even more effectively than a classic plank after 40.

Planks are a full-body isometric exercise that supports spine health, posture, balance, and functional movement. However, isometric holds do not imitate the everyday demands of life,” explains Christy Swaid, founder and health coach of Checkered Flag Living & HEAL Inc., world champion woman athlete, and nutrition and fitness expert. “Since the core is the center from which all other movement roots from, it’s essential to place a focus on a well-rounded core power routine. Incorporating a variety of core movements imitates real-life scenarios like getting in and out of a car, playing with kids, carrying grocery bags, moving furniture, or your favorite recreational sports. I call this kind of strength, power for purpose.”

It’s important to remember that spot reduction is a myth. Slimming down your waistline is only possible through overall fat loss or BMI reduction. When paired with healthy lifestyle habits, like eating a nutritious diet, these bodyweight exercises are great additions to a well-rounded fat-burning routine—one that gets real results.

4 Bodyweight Moves That Shrink Your Waist

Dead Bug

“Dead bugs protect the lower back and engage the deep core stabilizers called the transverse abdominis,” Christy says.

Lie flat on your back, arms extended toward the sky and knees bent to 90 degrees. Engage your core and lower your right arm and left leg until both hover above the floor. Make sure your back maintains contact with the ground. Exhale as you return to the start position.

Bird Dog

Start on all fours. Extend your left arm and right leg. Hold for a moment before returning to the start position. Switch sides. Hold and lower on each side until failure or your posture strays from alignment.

Bicycle Crunches

“Bicycle crunches raise the heart rate and throw all the core muscles into action,” Christy points out.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lie flat on your back, gently supporting your head with your hands. Lift your legs with bent knees. Raise your shoulders off the floor. Bring your left knee in toward your right elbow, extending your right leg. Repeat on the other side and continue to alternate. Aim to complete 3 sets of 20 reps.

Bridge Presses

“This variety of core movements empowers a well-rounded sense of balance, strength and posture,” says Christy.