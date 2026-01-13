5 Bodyweight Moves That Banish Bat Wings in 21 Days After 40

Firm “bat wings” fast, try these 5 CSCS-approved bodyweight moves for 21 days.

Loose upper arm skin and softness often appear earlier after 40, especially when daily activity declines and muscle stimulation becomes inconsistent. The triceps play a huge role in arm shape, and they respond best to frequent, well-executed tension rather than occasional high-effort workouts. When you train them with intention, you create the firmness and support that gives your arms a tighter look.

Bodyweight training works exceptionally well for this goal because it allows you to practice quality reps more often. You can control tempo, dial in joint angles, and keep tension exactly where you want it without stressing your shoulders or elbows. That matters after 40, when smart exercise selection keeps progress moving forward instead of being stalled by aches and setbacks.

Over the next 21 days, these five moves can reshape how your arms look and feel by challenging your triceps from multiple angles. Each one builds strength, improves muscle tone, and reinforces stability through your shoulders and core. Let’s break down the exact exercises that make this approach work so well.

Bench Dips

Bench dips directly load the triceps through elbow extension, which targets the exact area most people associate with bat wings. Because your feet stay planted, you can scale the difficulty easily and focus on slow, controlled reps. This position also strengthens the shoulders and upper back when performed with proper posture. Over time, that added stability helps your arms look firmer even at rest.

Muscles Trained: Triceps, shoulders, chest, and core.

How to Do It:

Sit on the edge of a bench or a sturdy chair, and place your hands at your hips. Walk your feet forward until your hips slide off the bench. Lower your body by bending your elbows while keeping your chest tall. Press through your palms and straighten your arms to return to the start.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Knock out 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps. Rest for 45 seconds between each set.

Best Variations: Bent-knee bench dips, straight-leg bench dips, single-leg bench dips.

Form Tip: Keep your shoulders pulled down and back as you lower.

Close-grip Push-up

A close-grip push-up shifts the workload away from the chest and places it squarely on the triceps. The narrow hand position requires your arms to do more of the pressing, creating strong tension through the back of the upper arm. It also trains core control, as your body must remain rigid throughout the set. This combination helps tighten arms while improving total upper-body strength.

Muscles Trained: Triceps, chest, shoulders, and core.

How to Do It:

Start in a plank position with your hands directly under your shoulders. Bring your hands slightly closer together so your thumbs nearly touch. Lower your body while keeping your elbows close to your ribs. Press the floor away and return to the top position.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 8 to 10 reps. Rest for 60 seconds between each set.

Best Variations: Knee close-grip push-ups, diamond push-ups, tempo close-grip push-ups.

Form Tip: Squeeze your glutes to keep your body in a straight line.

Incline Close-grip Push-up

Incline close-grip push-ups reduce joint stress while maintaining high triceps engagement. Elevating your hands helps you practice better control and maintain elbow position. This version works especially well when you want higher volume without fatigue breaking down your form. Consistent reps here help build endurance and visible arm firmness.

Muscles Trained: Triceps, chest, shoulders, and core.

How to Do It:

Place your hands close together on a bench or sturdy surface. Step your feet back until your body forms a straight line. Lower your chest toward your hands with elbows tucked in. Press up until your arms fully extend.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Knock out 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps. Rest for 45 seconds between each set.

Best Variations: Wall close-grip push-ups, low-bench incline push-ups, slow-tempo incline push-ups.

Form Tip: Keep your neck neutral and eyes focused slightly ahead.

Plank Hold

Plank holds challenge the triceps isometrically as they stabilize your elbows and shoulders. This constant tension improves muscular endurance and firmness without movement. Planks also reinforce posture and shoulder alignment, which enhances how your arms look during everyday activities. Holding quality positions builds strength that carries over to every pressing movement.

Muscles Trained: Triceps, shoulders, core, and upper back.

How to Do It:

Place your forearms on the floor with elbows under your shoulders. Step your feet back and form a straight line from head to heels. Brace your core and squeeze your glutes. Hold the position while breathing steadily.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Perform 3 sets of 30 to 45 seconds. Rest for 60 seconds between each set.

Best Variations: High plank, plank shoulder taps, elevated plank hold.

Form Tip: Push the floor away to keep your shoulders strong and stable.

Eccentric Push-up

Eccentric push-ups emphasize the lowering phase, which stimulates muscle growth and control. Slowing the descent increases time under tension, a key driver of triceps firming. This approach also improves joint awareness and strength through vulnerable ranges. Over time, these reps make your arms look tighter and more defined.

Muscles Trained: Triceps, chest, shoulders, and core.

How to Do It:

Start in a standard push-up position. Lower your body toward the floor for a slow count of five. Lower your knees if needed, then return to the top. Reset your position before the next rep.

Recommended Sets and Reps: Knock out 3 sets of 6 to 8 reps. Rest for 75 seconds between each set.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Best Variations: Knee eccentric push-ups, incline eccentric push-ups, pause eccentric push-ups.

Form Tip: Keep your elbows angled back instead of flaring out.

Best Tips for Toning Arms After 40

Building firmer arms after 40 comes down to consistency, recovery, and smart execution. Short daily sessions often outperform longer workouts done sporadically. When you combine focused movement with supportive habits, results show up faster and last longer.

Stick with these five moves for 21 days, and your arms will feel stronger, tighter, and more confident every time you move.

