The 8-Minute Bed Routine That Restores Hip Strength Faster Than Floor Stretches After 65

This bed routine is even better than traditional floor workouts for building and restoring hip strength.

Whether you realize it or not, your hips are responsible for a lot of work. They’re the basis of all movement in the lower body. Strong hips keep you balanced and stable while helping you avoid back, knee, and ankle injuries. Basically, strong, healthy hips promote an active, pain-free life. So, we spoke with experts who share the benefits of bed workouts and an eight-minute bed routine that restores hip strength faster than floor stretches after 65.

Why Bed Workouts Are So Effective for the Hips

"I specialize in age-related strength loss and joint health, as well as safe movement techniques for older adults. One of the main areas I concentrate on, and the one most critical to maintaining independence and mobility past the age of 65, is the preservation of hip strength," says Dr. Timur Alptunaer, MD, RN, FACEP, a sports medicine physician at In House Wellness.

A bed routine is helpful for older adults in engaging the hip muscles in a productive manner. This kind of workout alleviates any balance challenges and joint compression.

“Physiologically, developing strength comes from active muscle engagement, not from stretching,” Dr. Alptunaer explains. “Movements performed from bed allow for low-load resistance against gravity, while also providing support for alignment. This is more effective for neuromuscular reactivation than static stretching on the floor.”

Why They Trump Floor Workouts

Why does this routine trump floor stretching? For those 65+, consistency trumps intensity when building and restoring hip strength. Traditional floor workouts typically present barriers rather than solutions because of balance concerns, stiffness, pain, or difficulty getting up from the ground, says Sean Carpenter, PT, DPT, Cert. MDT, Cert. DN, Lead Therapist Golf Specialty, Sports Medicine & Rehabilitation with Memorial Hermann Health System.

“When exercises are uncomfortable or feel unsafe, adherence drops—and without consistency, strength gains stall. A bed-based routine removes these barriers,” Carpenter adds. “Performing exercises on a supportive surface allows older adults to move with better control, reduced fear of falling, and less muscle guarding. This enables frequent, low-load activation of key hip muscles, which improves neuromuscular control and strength without aggravating symptoms.”

The 8-Minute Bed Routine

This bed workout promotes joint safety, accessibility, and targeted muscle activation, making it a stellar choice for those 65+.

“By reducing barriers to daily movement and strengthening the hips in positions that feel safe and manageable, it supports better walking mechanics, balance, and confidence in everyday life,” Carpenter explains.

Perform this eight-minute routine daily. Each exercise should be slow, controlled, and free of pain.

Posterior Pelvic Tilts

Start by lying flat on your back. Lightly tilt your pelvis backward to engage the hip stabilizers and deep core muscles. Perform 1 to 2 sets of 10 to 12 reps.

“A helpful cue [when performing this exercise] is to imagine the pelvis as a bucket of water slowly pouring backward,” says Carpenter.

Pelvic Floor Hip Adduction Squeeze

Lie flat on your back with feet on the mattress and knees bent. Place a towel or pillow between your knees, and gently squeeze. Breathe normally as you hold. Perform 2 sets of 8 to 10 reps; 5-second holds.

“Coordinated breathing is important, as the diaphragm works in opposition to the pelvic floor. Individuals with a history of low-back pain often unintentionally hold their breath during effort,” Carpenter notes.

Modified Bridges

Lie flat on your back. Slightly lift your hips off the mattress while keeping your heels close to your glutes. Maintain a posterior pelvic tilt to maximize glute engagement and limit your hamstrings from dominating the movement. Perform 2 sets of 8 to 10 reps.

Side-Lying Clamshells (External and Internal Rotation)

Lie on your side with your knees stacked and bent. For the external rotation, your feet should stay together as your knees separate. For the internal rotation, your knees should stay together as your feet move apart. Avoid rotating through your lower back. Perform 1 to 2 sets of 8 to 10 reps in each direction.

“A small cushion between the knees can help maintain alignment during internal rotation,” Carpenter notes.

Hip Windshield Wipers

Begin seated with your knees bent and feet flat on the mattress. Alternatively, lie flat on your back with feet flat and knees bent. Gently rotate your legs inward and outward while maintaining a still pelvis. Move to the point where you feel a mild stretch on each side to boost hip rotation control and joint awareness. Perform 1 set of slow and controlled reps.

“The foot of the moving leg should resemble the motion of a windshield wiper,” Carpenter says.