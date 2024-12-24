 Skip to content

15 Delicious Bourbon Cocktails You'll Want to Sip All Winter

These bourbon drinks will have you feeling warm and cozy all season long.
Published on December 24, 2024 | 12:00 PM
Whether you're snuggling up by the fire, hosting for the holidays, or just meeting old friends at the bar, there's nothing like a bourbon cocktail in the winter. Just one sip of bourbon whiskey will warm you right up on even the coldest days. Some people drink it neat or on the rocks, while others prefer a flavorful bourbon cocktail.

And, when it comes to cocktails, thankfully, the options are endless. Iconic drinks like old fashioneds, Manhattans, mint juleps, whiskey sours, and hot toddys all use bourbon as the base to bring out each cocktail's unique qualities.

While these classics are solid go-tos for any occasion, you can also kick it up a notch during the winter months with a more festive, seasonal approach.

Spicy Bourbon Pumpkin Smash

Pumpkin bourbon smash
Half-Baked Harvest

Homemade pumpkin spice syrup, orange juice, bitters, ginger beer, and your bourbon of choice all come together to make this Spicy Pumpkin Smash. People most often associate pumpkin with fall, but these flavors can keep you warm and cozy all winter long, too.

Get the recipe from Half-Baked Harvest.

Vanilla Chai Old Fashioned

Vanilla Chai Old Fashioned
Half-Baked Harvest

You can't go wrong with a cocktail made of toasty vanilla, spicy chai, and warming bourbon. All you need to do ahead of time is make a chai simple syrup from chai tea bags, sugar, and water, which you can keep in the fridge for future drinks!

Get the recipe from Half-Baked Harvest.

Brown Sugar Bourbon Smash

Brown sugar bourbon smash
How Sweet Eats

This Brown Sugar Bourbon Smash feels like the cocktail version of your favorite holiday desserts, with flavors like ginger, brown sugar, apple, and cinnamon. It may be served over ice, but this winter bourbon cocktail will warm you right up.

Get the recipe from How Sweet Eats.

A Long Winter's Nap

A Long Winter's Nap
Feasting at Home

This bourbon cocktail, appropriately called A Long Winter's Nap, can be served chilled or hot and features a satisfying combination of maple, ginger, anise, lemon, cinnamon, and bourbon.

Get the recipe from Feasting at Home.

Winter Bourbon Smash

Winter Bourbon Smash
Minimalist Baker

A typical bourbon smash would be made with freshly muddled fruit, but this Winter Bourbon Smash uses fruit preserves, as well as orange juice and triple sec, to save you time and still provide a burst of comforting flavors for the chilly months ahead.

Get the recipe from Minimalist Baker.

Boulevardier

Boulevardier
Gimme Some Oven

You can sip on a Boulevardier year-round, but this simple bourbon-based recipe featuring orange, Campari, and sweet vermouth can warm your insides right up during the coldest months.

Get the recipe from Gimme Some Oven.

Holiday Cheermeister Bourbon Punch

bourbon punch
Courtesy of Half Baked Harvest

This holiday-inspired punch features some of your favorite winter flavors of pomegranate and orange combined with bourbon and Prosecco. This bourbon cocktail is great for impressing a party, and you can even add a sprig of rosemary for a fancy touch.

Get the recipe from Half-Baked Harvest.

Chili Cinnamon Bourbon Hot Toddy

cinnamon hot toddy
Courtesy of Minimalist Baker

A hot toddy is a classic winter beverage for when you need to warm up, and it's also a popular cold remedy for those who want a little kick of bourbon to clear those sinuses. This recipe resembles the traditional hot toddy but features cinnamon and red chili pepper for extra spice.

Get the recipe from Minimalist Baker.

Spiced Honey Bourbon Old Fashioned

spiced honey old fashioned
Courtesy of Half Baked Harvest

This recipe is similar to a classic old fashioned, but with a seasonal twist. You'll enjoy cozy flavors of cinnamon, cardamom, rosemary, and honey, along with your favorite bourbon.

Get the recipe from Half-Baked Harvest.

Bourbon Lemon Rosemary Sour

Bourbon lemon
Foxes Love Lemons

This bourbon cocktail is one of the lighter, more refreshing options on our list for those who don't want something super heavy and boozy. It's like your typical sour, but with some rosemary-infused simple syrup to balance out the tart citrus flavors. This one is sure to impress those who love lemon and bourbon together.

Get the recipe from Foxes Love Lemons.

Cranberry Bourbon Sour

Cranberry bourbon sour
Courtesy of Half Baked Harvest

Another take on a whisky sour, but this time with the seasonal flavor of cranberry and orange. This one also goes great with a sprig of candied rosemary on top, which is a move that will make you look like a professional bartender with very little effort at all.

Get the recipe from Half-Baked Harvest.

Hot Buttered Bourbon

buttered bourbon
Courtesy of Well Plated By Erin

Hot buttered bourbon is a delicious cozy drink that will warm you right up. It combines apple cider, butter, a variety of spices, honey, and bourbon, and this drink can be stored in the refrigerator and reheated again whenever you'd like.

Get the recipe from Well Plated By Erin.

Cinnamon Bourbon Old Fashioned with Brûléed Oranges

cinnamon bourbon old fashioned
Courtest of Half Baked Harvest

This is another rendition of an old fashioned, but this time with homemade cinnamon simple syrup, orange juice, and brûléed oranges. Making brûléed oranges is simple and requires very little effort, but it's a detail that makes this drink unique.

Get the recipe from Half-Baked Harvest.

Cinnamon Maple Whisky Sour

maple whiskey old fashioned
Courtesy of Cookie + Kate

This recipe is simple and requires only four ingredients, so it's a great choice for beginner at-home bartenders. Just grab your bourbon of choice, maple syrup, lemon, and ground cinnamon, and you've got yourself a cozy winter cocktail.

Get the recipe from Cookie + Kate.

Autumn Apple Bourbon Fizz

autumn apple bourbon fizz
Courtesy of How Sweet Eats

Yes, this is technically an autumn-themed cocktail, but the recipe is too cozy and delicious not to include on your list of winter drinks. The use of flavors like apple, cinnamon, orange, fig, and ginger makes for a great cold-weather bourbon cocktail to try on your own or share with friends.

Get the recipe from How Sweet Eats.

