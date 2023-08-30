Skip to content

Burger King Just Launched 4 Spicy New Menu Items—But There's a Catch

All of the offerings, including a new Whopper, revolve around the jalapeño pepper.
By Zoe Strozewski
Published on August 30, 2023 | 10:24 AM
More and more fast-food chains have been infusing their menus with extra spice this year, from the July debut of McDonald's Cheesy Jalapeño Bacon Quarter Pounder to Wendy's Ghost Pepper Ranch Chicken Sandwich that hit menus this past spring. Now, Burger King is the latest chain to bring the heat with the recent debut of not just one, but several spicy new options. Unfortunately for American Burger King fans, these new items are currently only available in Canada.

Burger King's four new Canadian menu items all revolve around the jalapeño pepper: a Jalapeño Whopper, Jalapeño Crispy Chicken Sandwich, Spicy Jalapeño Crispy Chicken Sandwich, and Jalapeño Chicken Wrap. Although American customers can't get their hands on them yet, they can hope that the new menu items bring in enough success in the Canadian market to inspire Burger King to launch them stateside in the future.

Any Canadian customers who do get to try the spicy new options should expect to find the namesake jalapeño incorporated on multiple levels. The Jalapeño Whopper features Burger King's signature Whopper patty, plus jalapeño cheese, jalapeño slices, and a creamy jalapeño sauce.

burger king canada Jalapeno Whopper Medium Combo
One of Burger King Canada's newest launches is the Jalapeño Whopper.Burger King Canada

The Jalapeño Crispy Chicken Sandwich features a seasoned and breaded white meat chicken fillet topped with jalapeño cheese, jalapeño slices, and a creamy jalapeño sauce. The Spicy Jalapeño Crispy Chicken Sandwich is nearly identical, but it replaces the regular chicken fillet with a spicy one.

burger king Spicy Jalapeño Crispy Chicken Sandwich Medium Combo
Burger King's New Spicy Jalapeño Crispy Chicken Sandwich Medium Combo is available in participating locations in Canada.Burger King Canada

Meanwhile, the Jalapeño Chicken Wrap features a seasoned and breaded chicken fillet, tomato, lettuce, jalapeños, and the creamy jalapeño sauce wrapped in a soft tortilla.

Suggested prices for the new items aren't currently available. However, a Toronto Burger King location is selling the new Whopper for $8.99, both chicken sandwiches for $7.99, and the wrap for $2.99. Prices may vary depending on the location, so customers should check directly with their local Canadian Burger King restaurant for more details.

Burger King's new jalapeño menu items join a growing list of exciting new fast-food options in 2023 that have hit menus in Canada, but not in the United States. Earlier this week, Burger King Canada launched a new line of Breakfast Wraps available in three flavors: sausage, bacon, and egg and cheese.

McDonald's also debuted two new extra-large breakfast sandwiches—the Mighty McMuffin and Mighty McGriddle—exclusively in Canada last week. The Mighty McMuffin comes with a double portion of hickory-smoked bacon, a freshly cracked Canada Grade A egg, processed cheddar cheese, and a sausage patty on a toasted English muffin. The Mighty McGriddle features all the same elements but replaces the English muffin with two sweet maple-flavored griddle cakes.

Zoe Strozewski
Zoe Strozewski is a News Writer for Eat This, Not That! A Chicago native who now lives in New Jersey, she graduated from Kean University in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Read more about Zoe
