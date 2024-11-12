Burger King Is Launching 3 Crazy New Whoppers This Week

From the Fiery Bacon Whopper that dropped over that summer to the purple-hued Wednesday's Whopper that launched earlier this fall, Burger King fans have been treated to some wildly unique Whopper innovations this year. The chain is now launching three more—and they may be some of the craziest Whopper creations yet.

A brand-new Fried Pickle Ranch Whopper, Maple Bourbon BBQ Whopper, and Mexican Street Corn Whopper will hit Burger King menus nationwide on Nov. 14. Though Burger King initially unveiled the new Whopper flavors in mid-September, the chain didn't unveil an official launch date for the burgers until this week.

RELATED: Burger King's New $20 Advent Calendar is Loaded with Nostalgic Treats6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The three Whoppers were all chosen as finalists in Burger King's "Million Dollar Whopper Contest" that kicked off earlier in 2024, calling on customers to submit original Whopper flavor ideas for a chance to win $1 million and have their custom burgers sold in restaurants for a limited time.

The chain said it reviewed more than one million contest submissions before narrowing it down to the Fried Pickle Ranch, Maple Bourbon BBQ, and Mexican Street Corn Whoppers. Now, customers will finally have the chance to try them and help choose which finalist wins the $1 million grand prize.

The Million Dollar Whopper sandwich wrappers will include QR codes that will prompt guests to visit the Burger King app or website, where they'll be able to cast votes for their favorite creations through Dec. 5. A Royal Perks account is required to vote, so make sure to sign up before then if you'd like to help crown the contest winner.

Here's what to know about each finalist before they hit menus later this week:

Fried Pickle Ranch Whopper —Created by Fabian of California, this features a quarter-pound flame-grilled beef patty topped with pickle ranch, lettuce, fried pickles, bacon, and Swiss cheese on a toasted sesame bun.

—Created by Fabian of California, this features a quarter-pound flame-grilled beef patty topped with pickle ranch, lettuce, fried pickles, bacon, and Swiss cheese on a toasted sesame bun. Maple Bourbon BBQ Whopper —Created by Calvin of California, this features a quarter-pound flame-grilled beef patty topped with maple bourbon BBQ sauce, maple bacon seasoning, bacon, American cheese, and crispy onions and jalapeños on a toasted sesame seed bun.

—Created by Calvin of California, this features a quarter-pound flame-grilled beef patty topped with maple bourbon BBQ sauce, maple bacon seasoning, bacon, American cheese, and crispy onions and jalapeños on a toasted sesame seed bun. Mexican Street Corn Whopper—Created by Kelsie of Nebraska, this features a quarter-pound flame-grilled beef patty topped with street corn spread, lettuce, tomato, Southwest seasoned tortilla crisps, and Mexican spicy queso on a toasted sesame seed bun.

Every Burger King Dipping Sauce—Ranked by Taste

As a gesture of appreciation for customers who submitted ideas but weren't chosen as finalists, Burger King is handing out one million original Whopper sandwiches for just $1 starting today, Nov. 12. Royal Perks members can claim this deal in the "offers" tab of the Burger King app while supplies last.

"We couldn't think of any better way to recognize and celebrate our biggest Whopper lovers than with a special offer that lets everyone feel like a winner," Pat O'Toole, chief marketing officer for Burger King North America, said in a statement. "We can't wait to hear how guests think these three new creations stack up to the classic and look forward to them ultimately crowning the winner of the $1 million grand prize."