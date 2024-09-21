 Skip to content

6 Best Cardio Workouts To Maintain Weight Loss

These workouts are tried-and-true ways to enhance your cardiovascular fitness.
Avatar for Anthony J. Yeung
By
Published on September 21, 2024 | 6:00 AM
FACT CHECKED BY Alexa Mellardo

Cardio should be an essential part of any effective fitness routine. First, it's super important for your overall well-being; cardiovascular exercise is linked to all kinds of benefits for your brain health, heart health, cholesterol, and mood. Second, it helps you maintain great and consistent progress in your weight-loss journey. (After all, cardio helps you burn calories and fat without fatiguing your muscles as much as a typical strength workout!) To help upgrade your cardio day, I've rounded up six of the best cardio workouts to maintain weight loss.

Below, you'll find six productive workouts that are tried-and-true ways to enhance your cardiovascular fitness and help you maintain your new goal weight. For best results, perform them three to four times per week, whichever ones you feel like.

Workout #1

illustration of man doing treadmill sprint or run
Shutterstock

What you need: This is what's called a "Fartlek" run. The method is to do a steady jog and, occasionally, increase the intensity to reach the limit of your aerobic window, which is when your body shifts from aerobic to anaerobic—that way, over time, you can increase your aerobic window.

For this, you just need a good pair of running shoes. You can do this outside or even on a treadmill if you feel like staying indoors or the weather doesn't permit outdoor training. (A heart rate monitor is another great useful tool too.) Aim for 30 to 60 minutes.

The Routine:

  • Jog at an easy pace between 135 to 150 bpm.
  • Increase the speed so you run at 70% to 80% intensity for 10 to 20 seconds.
  • Bring your speed back down to your easy pace.
  • Repeat an interval every few minutes.

Here's How Often You Really Need To Do Cardio To Lose Weight

Workout #2

What you need: This could be the simplest yet effective cardio workout because it keeps your heart rate in the perfect zone to strengthen your heart, improve your aerobic system, and burn fat without stressing your muscles or joints. Just walk on a treadmill at an incline for a period of time—that's it.

The Routine:

  • Set the treadmill incline to at least 10%.
  • Walk at a pace where your heart rate is between 135 to 150 bpm for time.

5 Best Cardio Workouts for Weight Loss

Workout #3

What you need: To transform a regular walk into a fat-burning workout, try "rucking." Wear a weighted backpack or vest—called a "rucksack"—and go for a long walk outside. The weight will help strengthen the muscles in your body and increase the intensity.

Invest in a proper weighted vest or ruck rather than just putting weights inside a regular backpack; it will sit better on your shoulders and take pressure off your lower back.

The Routine:

  • Wear a ruck and walk for 30 to 60 minutes. Never run with a ruck.

15 Best Cardio Exercises for Faster Weight Loss

Workout #4

What you need: For this workout, all you need are just a few dumbbells or kettlebells (ideally kettlebells). The beauty of a carry is it's astonishingly simple: You just take a weight, hold it, and walk. Yet the benefits are vast because they improve your cardiovascular fitness, increase your strength endurance, boost your core stability, and help build "farmer strength," which is extremely practical in your daily life.

The Routine:

  • Farmers Carry (5 sets of 20 yards per side)
  • Waiters Walk (5 sets of 20 yards per side)

1. Farmers Carry

The farmers carry is an easy and effective way to boost your cardiovascular health and fitness without lots of impact on your joints. On top of that, this exercise helps improve your total-body strength, which is beneficial inside and outside of the gym.

  1. Grab a weight in one hand.
  2. Keep your chest up and shoulder blades squeezed together.
  3. Walk for 20 yards.
  4. Switch sides and repeat.

2. Waiters Walk

  1. Grab a kettlebell or weight plate in one hand and hold it overhead.
  2. Lock out your elbow.
  3. Keep your wrists as straight as you can.
  4. Keep your shoulders down and back, and walk while keeping your hips and shoulders level.

10 Best At-Home Cardio Exercises for Weight Loss

Workout #5

What you need: All you need is a step and either a suspension trainer or gymnastic rings. This routine is called "HICT" or "high-intensity continuous training." The idea is to do a strength exercise but turn it into an aerobic exercise—that way, you're not pushing your body too hard, you're strengthening your muscles, and you're boosting your cardiovascular fitness.

Just do one explosive repetition of an exercise every 3 to 5 seconds for the specified amount of time.

The Routine:

  • Step-ups (12 minutes)
  • Pushups (10 minutes)
  • Inverted Rows (10 minutes)

1. Step-ups

illustration of step-ups
Shutterstock
  1. Place one foot on a box or bench.
  2. Pull all your weight on that foot and drive yourself up by pushing through your heel.
  3. Avoid pushing off with your bottom leg.

2. Pushups

illustration of woman doing pushups
Shutterstock
  1. Get in a pushup position with your hands about shoulder-width apart.
  2. Keep your lower back flat, and don't let your hips sag.
  3. Lower yourself and keep your elbows close to your body as you descend.

3. Inverted Rows

TRX row illustration
Shutterstock
  1. Grab TRX straps or rings from underneath with your feet closer to the anchor point.
  2. Squeeze your shoulder blades together.
  3. Pull yourself up while keeping your body straight like a plank.

Workout #6

treadmill walk or cool-down illustration
Shutterstock

What you need: This workout is a speed walking interval, so all you need is your body. Walking, in general, is great for your overall health, but to maintain weight loss, a stroll around the block might not be intense enough to burn lots of calories or put your body into the "fat-burning zone." By pushing yourself with occasional intervals, you'll dial up the intensity and get better results.

The Routine:

  1. Do a 5-minute warm-up by walking at a comfortable pace.
  2. Walk 1 minute as fast as you can without running.
  3. Walk 1 minute at a regular pace.
  4. Repeat this 9 more times.
  5. Do a 5-minute cool down by walking at a relaxed pace.
Anthony J. Yeung, CSCS
Anthony J. Yeung, CSCS, is a fitness expert featured in Esquire, GQ, and Men’s Health and the founder of GroomBuilder, the destination for men who want to transform their bodies for their weddings. Join the free 5-day course to burn fat and build muscle for the big day! Read more about Anthony
Filed Under
// // //
Sources referenced in this article
  1. Source:
More in Weight Loss
  • fit woman doing jump squat exercise on stairs outdoors

    11 Best Interval Training Exercises To Melt Belly Fat

  • design of various kitchen tools for weight loss on purple and pink background design

    25 Essential Kitchen Tools for Weight Loss

  • a healthy, portion-controlled plate with rice, chicken, broccoli, and corn

    What Are the Most Ideal Portion Sizes for Weight Loss?

  • fit, focused brunette woman doing pushups outdoors under bridge

    10 Exercises a Trainer Gives Clients To Maintain Weight Loss

  • fit brunette woman doing dumbbell walking lunges on boardwalk by the beach on a cloudy day

    The Ultimate 30-Day Superset Workout To Lose Weight

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.