9 Grocery Items Created By Your Favorite Celebrities

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Celebrities, as the saying goes, are just like us—some even have side hustles too! Famous faces often get involved in the food and beverage industry, and whether we like to admit it or not, us fans have been caught buying their grocery products one time or two.

The original face of celebrity grocery lines, Paul Newman, proved how successful a household name can be. In 1980, the famous actor and race car driver created a line of salad dressings that gives 100% of the profits to help kids in need. Per CNBC, Newman's Own is now worth $500 million.

Since then, celebrities have been venturing into the culinary arena in ever greater numbers. So we rounded up the best of these luminary-launched grocery items for all you star-struck shoppers out there.

1 Rob's Backstage Popcorn

What would a celebrity article be without a mention of the Jonas Brothers? Co-founded by the famous pop music trio in 2022, Rob's Backstage Popcorn was inspired by the three brothers' family friend, Rob Garbowsky, who created a self-proclaimed "special" popcorn recipe. The snack quickly became a "backstage staple" at the group's concerts, according to the company's website. Rob's now comes in two flavors: the original "secret" recipe, and a new barbecue flavor created alongside fellow pop star Kelly Clarkson. Both are available at Walmart, starting at $5.99 for a four-ounce bag.

Sign up for our newsletter!

2 Snoop Cereal

Though better known for "Gin and Juice," hip hop star Snoop Dogg now has his mind on a new line of breakfast cereals: "Snoop Cereal." According to an Instagram post from the rapper himself, the cereal line was originally named "Snoop Loopz," but ran into a legal conflict that resulted in a name change. Created in partnership with fellow entertainer Master P and the cereal manufacturer Post Consumer Brands, Snoop Cereal is launching three flavors this summer, all infused with the rapper's own distinctive style: Fruity Hoopz with Marshmallows, Cinnamon Toasteez, and Frosted Drizzlerz.

3 Patti LaBelle's Sweet Potato Pie

Been to Walmart lately? If you have, then you may have noticed singer-songwriter Patti LaBelle's Sweet Potato Pie in the bakery section. Food & Wine reports that as of 2020, Walmart sold 36,000 of this dessert every single day. If LaBelle's treat is sold out in your area, the sweet potato pie recipe is easily available and ready to make at home.

4 Duncan Hines Dolly Parton Baking Collections

Country music star Dolly Parton is turning heads with her limited-edition baking collections (and yes, that's plural). Duncan Hines launched Parton's first collection last year, including two Southern-influenced cake mixes, two buttercream frostings, a collectible tea towel, spatula, and custom recipe cards. The initial products must have performed well, because the brand expanded the musician's baking line in January 2023 with two brownie mixes, one biscuit mix, and a sweet cornbread and muffin mix.

5 Whipshots

Boozy ice cream has been done before, so why not top it off with some boozy whipped cream? Famous rapper Cardi B co-founded a premium vodka-infused whipped cream in December 2021, named Whipshots, consisting of 10% alcohol. A new peppermint flavor dropped last November, in addition to the original mocha, vanilla, caramel flavors. Cardi B advertises the sweet add-on as bougie and boozy, which seems like a pretty accurate product description. Whipshots is available for online order at Drizly.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

6 This Saves Lives

For Kristen Bell, it seems, wholesomeness is not just an act. The down-to-earth actress co-developed a grain-based snack bar company named This Saves Lives back in 2013, which sends food to children in need with every purchase. According to the company's website, sales of the granola and oatmeal bar have generated over 30 million packets of food for malnourished kids. Good Worldwide acquired This Saves Lives last year for just under $5 million, according to Food Business News. You can do your part by snagging a snack bar at retailers including Stop & Shop, Kroger, Whole Foods, and H-E-B.

7 Once Upon a Farm

Actress Jennifer Garner co-founded the nutritional snack company Once Upon a Farm in 2017. It sells a variety of fruit and veggie blends, dairy-free smoothies, and overnight oats for children aged from babies to "big kids," according to the brand's website. Garner's farm-fresh offerings are available at ShopRite, Target, Whole Foods, and more. The famous actress even takes care of her own family farm, which grows everything from pumpkins to blueberries.

8 Skinnygirl

Skinnygirl is the brainchild of Bethenny Frankel, star of Bravo TV series The Real Housewives of New York City. The brand started out with a low-calorie margarita, but now produces a range of snacks, dressings, preserves, coffee syrups, and more. According to Fox Business, the brand is worth $120 million.

9 Fresh Vine Wine

Actresses and longtime best friends Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough are the co-owners of Fresh Vine Wine, which launched in 2019 and is now a publicly traded company on the New York Stock Exchange. The brand produces wines that are described as low-calorie, low-carb, and low-sugar. Six varietals are available, including a Sauvignon blanc launched just last year, but the actress duo told Mashed that their top sellers are the brut rosé and pinot noir.