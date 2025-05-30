 Skip to content

7 Morning Drinks Celebs Swear By To Stay Slim, Energized & Glowing

From celery juice to apple cider vinegar, here’s how A-listers start their day.
By ·
Published on May 30, 2025 | 7:00 AM

The start of each day is an essential time to make healthy choices—including what you drink. Your AM beverage of choice may be a cozy mug of French vanilla coffee or a refreshing iced matcha. However, there are many options worth exploring. We looked at what seven A-listers drink each morning to feel and look their absolute best. Check them out for fresh inspiration to kick up your morning routine. Who knows—you may find something new to try!

Coffee With Cinnamon, Agave, and Collagen

Mug of coffee with beans and cinnamon on black background
Shutterstock

Reality TV star and fashion icon Lauren Conrad told E! News that she’s a coffee drinker. However, LC adds a few surprising ingredients to perk up a classic cup of joe.

“The first thing I do every morning is make myself a cup of coffee with almond milk, cinnamon, agave, and collagen,” she shared.

Cinnamon is a healthy add-in to your morning brew, as it’s an antioxidant and anti-inflammatory.

Celery Juice

celery juice
Shutterstock

It’s no secret that Amanda Seyfried has a glowing complexion, and some of that is due to what she drinks each morning. She told Vogue that she loves celery juice and black coffee, as they help with her eczema.

“First step, drinking my celery juice. Apparently that’s what you do…So two years ago, I had another flare up and I cut out dairy. Boy, it was hard. Bye-bye, cappuccinos, black coffee all the way,” the Mamma Mia! star said.

Celery juice is bursting with health benefits, providing many nutrients, anti-inflammatory properties, and hydration, which is beneficial for your complexion. Plus, this tasty green beverage is low in calories.

Lemon Water

Lemon water
Shutterstock

Secret Life of the American Teenager‘s Francia Raisa starts her mornings with a citrusy hydration boost: lemon water.

The actress shared with E! News that her mornings go as follows: “I drink warm lemon water, journal, eat a light breakfast, work out, and then have my coffee and start my day. I wake up really early to get all of this done.”

Lemons are chock-full of goodness. Lemon juice helps alleviate bloating, build immunity, prevent kidney stones, and promote healthy skin. And that’s not all! It can also lower your risk of cancer, stroke, and heart disease.

How Water With Lemon

Hot Lemon water
Shutterstock

Summer House star and Giggly Squad podcaster Paige DeSorbo is also a major fan of lemons—so much so that she adds fresh lemon juice to her morning beverage.

“I drink a hot water with lemon because I heard it helps start the day off right,” she said.

Frothy Hazelnut Espresso Blend

cup of coffee latte on a wooden table next to a laptop
Shutterstock

Oprah broke down her daily routine with Harper’s Bazaar, sharing the morning coffee habit she swears by.

“I mix caffeinated and decaffeinated espresso with milk and a little hazelnut. As I wait for the brew to froth, I pull out a card from my 365 Gathered Truths box. I read five of them each morning; it’s a beautiful way to start the day,” she said.

Tea

Hot green tea with mint and black tea with lemon and mint in glass cups. Side view. Selective focus.
Shutterstock

Actress Rachel Naomi Hilson told E! News that she loves drinking tea and goes to a specific company for her teas.

“I just got these new loose teas from this Black-owned tea company called Nya Tea (can be found at the Hollywood Farmer’s Market or online!) and it’s my favorite morning ritual. I’ve been trying to get up early because the sun is in full swing by 6:30 or so these days. It’s nice to have a quiet moment with my tea and my plant children (the ones that are still alive :/) before I get started with my day.”

Apple Cider Vinegar

apples and apple cider vinegar
Shutterstock

Actress/singer Merle Dandrige’s morning routine is fresh and simple.

“[I] Wash my face and make a morning tonic of lemon juice and apple cider vinegar in warm water. It makes me feel cleansed, refreshed and nourished inside and out,” the celeb shared.

Apple cider vinegar has been having a moment. Many people include it in their diet for weight loss, to reduce bloating, and lower cravings for sugar.

