5 Chair Exercises That Build Thigh Strength Faster Than Machines After 55

Sculpt a strong, stable lower body from the comfort of home with these seamless chair exercises.

Chair exercises are a popular choice for many, since they are low-impact, extremely accessible, can be done at home, and are very safe. They’re especially great for individuals dealing with mobility challenges, chronic pain, injuries, or balance issues. These exercises can help boost strength, cardiovascular health, posture, and flexibility while burning calories. Even though you’re working from a seated position, chair exercises can be incredibly effective in helping you reach your goals.

There are many movements that can build thigh strength, but we spoke with Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Hilliard, Certified Pilates Instructor and Owner of Hilliard Studio Method, who helps women of all age groups build strong, healthy bodies—and she shares the best ones to prioritize. After all, a strong lower body means being able to live independently and tackle daily tasks with ease. Below are five stellar chair moves that can help boost thigh strength faster than machines after 55.

Why do chair exercises beat classic machines as you age?

“Machines isolate. Your body integrates. Exercise machines fix your spine, pelvis, or range of motion artificially—creating strength in a fixed pattern that doesn’t always transfer to real movement. You get stronger on the machine but not necessarily stronger in life,” explains Hilliard. “Chair exercises demand something different … Nothing holds you in position, so the small muscles that protect your joints have to do their job. You can work each leg independently, which most machines don’t allow at all. [In addition,] you move through the arcs your body actually uses, not a predetermined mechanical path.”

Sit-to-Stand With Controlled Tempo

“The slow lowering phase is where muscle is built. It’s also the phase most machines skip entirely,” Hilliard tells us.

Begin standing in front of a sturdy chair. Gradually lower your hips toward the seat, taking a full 5 counts to lower. Hold briefly at the bottom. Then, press through your heels to rise back up to standing.

Seated Leg Extensions With Resistance Band

“This isolates the quadriceps through a full range of motion without compressive load on the joint. The band has an advantage over the machine: resistance increases as the band stretches, which means the hardest point is at full extension, right where your quad is strongest and can handle the most load,” Hilliard explains.

Begin by looping a resistance band around the ball of one foot. Extend that leg straight out from the hip, holding for 2 seconds at the top. Repeat on the other side.

Chair-Assisted Bulgarian Split Squats

“This is a serious strength builder because it loads each leg independently, exposing and correcting the strength asymmetries that can cause falls and knee deterioration after 55,” Hilliard notes.

Stand tall, a few feet away from a sturdy chair. Place your back foot on the surface. Bend your front knee to lower until your front thigh is parallel to the floor. Press through your front heel to return to standing. Repeat on the other side.

Seated Isometric Squeeze

“This exercise activates the adductors and the muscles and joints around the knees,” Hilliard tells us. “They are generally undertrained and are the ones most responsible for knee stability.”

Begin sitting tall on a chair with your feet flat on the ground. Place a rolled towel or Pilates ball between your knees. Press your knees together against the object, holding for 10 to 30 seconds. Release.

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Standing Chair-Supported Squat Pulses

“After hormonal shifts reduce the anabolic response, time under tension becomes a key component of muscle growth, making exercises like this one extremely valuable,” Hilliard says.