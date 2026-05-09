4 Beginner Chair Exercises That Build Core Strength Faster Than Planks After 60 

No floor needed: a veteran trainer's 4 chair moves rebuild your core after 60.

After almost 40 years working as a personal trainer, and the last 20 training other PTs through TRAINFITNESS, core weakness is one of the most common issues I see in adults over 60. The good news is that you don’t need to get down on the floor to fix it. A simple chair, the kind you already have at home, is one of the best tools for rebuilding core strength safely and effectively. These four exercises can help you rebuild that strength without ever leaving your living room.

The Biggest Challenges

The greatest barrier is rarely the movement itself; it’s the surrounding context. The overwhelming majority of my 60-plus clients who want to do core work have been avoiding floor time, and it takes a while to get used to that again. Getting down there doesn’t feel great. Getting back up feels a lot worse. And the idea of lying on their back triggers concerns around their hips, knees, and lower back.

The second challenge is that traditional core work can be rough on the lower back and neck. For people who are stiff or dealing with back issues (which is most of the 60-plus clients I work with), those workouts aren’t going to solve anything and may make things worse.

The third challenge is more subtle. Most people don’t know what their core is actually meant to do. They think it’s to give them a flat stomach or visible abs. The true purpose of the core is to keep the spine stable, to move force from the upper body to the lower and vice versa, and to stay upright. Once you understand that, you stop chasing a burning sensation and start chasing the ability to control the core.

Chair exercises solve all three issues: you’re stable, so there’s no floor transition; you’re supported, so the exercises don’t tax the back the way standard crunches and sit-ups do; and the movement pattern makes it much easier to feel the intended muscles firing rather than just flailing about.

Why Chair Exercises Work

There are a few distinct differences between sitting and doing exercises while standing or lying down. When you’re in a seated position with your feet on the floor, your core muscles have more stability, and you’re already in good posture. The angle at the hips and knees is roughly 90 degrees, and the shoulder blades can be directly over the hips, with the chair taking care of the balance. This frees up the body so the nervous system can focus on the core muscles instead of trying to keep the torso upright while learning how to fire them.

For beginners, that focus is everything. Most people have spent decades not really using their deep core muscles (the transverse abdominis and the small muscles that run along the spine). When you stand up or lie down to do core work, those muscles often get bypassed because the bigger surface muscles take over. Sitting on a chair restricts the bigger muscles from cheating, which means the smaller, deeper muscles have to do their job.

The other thing chair exercises do brilliantly is build what we call “trunk endurance.” Real life doesn’t ask your core to do 50 crunches. It asks it to hold you steady while you carry shopping, reach into a cupboard, or stand up from a chair. Seated exercises mimic those everyday demands far better than traditional floor work.

There’s also a confidence factor that’s hard to overstate. When someone over 60 succeeds at an exercise, they want to do it again. Chair exercises let people experience that success from day one, and that’s what builds the habit that drives real results.

Seated Marching

Seated marching trains your deep core to stabilize your spine while your legs move independently. This is exactly what your core needs to do when you’re walking, climbing stairs, or stepping over a curb. It also gets your hip flexors working without putting any pressure on your lower back.

Muscles Trained: Deep core (transverse abdominis), hip flexors

How to Do It:

Sit tall on a sturdy chair with your feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart

Place your hands lightly on the sides of the chair seat for support, not for pulling

Pull your belly button gently towards your spine to switch your core on

Lift one knee towards your chest as high as you comfortably can

Lower it back down with control, then lift the other knee

Aim for 10-12 lifts per leg, alternating

Avoid These Mistakes:

Don’t lean back as the knee lifts; the moment you do, your hip flexors take over, and your core stops working

Keep your chest tall and imagine someone has tied a string to the top of your head, pulling you upwards

Recommended Sets and Reps: 1 set of 10-12 lifts per leg (weeks 1-2); build to 2-3 sets from week 3 onward.

Seated Side Bends

This targets your obliques, the muscles that run down the sides of your trunk, which are responsible for side-to-side movement and rotation. Strong obliques help you reach to the side without losing balance and protect your spine when you twist to look behind you, like when reversing the car.

Muscles Trained: Obliques, lateral core

How to Do It:

Sit tall with your feet flat on the floor, hip-width apart

Let your arms hang relaxed by your sides

Slowly slide your right hand down the side of the chair towards the floor, allowing your trunk to bend to the right

Only go as far as feels comfortable; you should feel a stretch on the left side of your waist

Use the muscles on your left side to pull yourself back up to the starting position

Repeat on the other side

Aim for 8-10 bends per side

Avoid These Mistakes:

Don’t twist as you bend; most people unconsciously rotate, which turns the exercise into something else entirely

Keep both hips firmly planted on the chair and imagine you’re sandwiched between two panes of glass; you can only move sideways, not forwards or backward

Recommended Sets and Reps: 1 set of 8-10 per side (weeks 1-2); build to 2-3 sets from week 3 onward.

Seated Trunk Rotations

Rotation is the movement most older adults lose first, and it’s the one that causes the most problems. When your trunk can’t rotate, you start using your lower back or your shoulders to compensate, both of which lead to pain. This exercise rebuilds rotational control safely.

Muscles Trained: Obliques, deep spinal stabilizers, thoracic rotators

How to Do It:

Sit tall with your feet flat on the floor, slightly wider than hip-width

Cross your arms over your chest, hands resting on opposite shoulders

Engage your core by drawing your belly button towards your spine

Slowly rotate your trunk to the right, leading with your shoulders, not your head

Pause for a second at the end of the rotation

Return to the center with control, then rotate to the left

Aim for 8 rotations per side

Avoid These Mistakes:

Don’t let the hips and knees swing with the rotation; the whole point is to rotate the trunk while keeping the lower body still

Keep your feet planted and your hips facing forward throughout; if your knees are moving, your core isn’t doing the work

Recommended Sets and Reps: 1 set of 8 per side (weeks 1-2); build to 2-3 sets from week 3 onward

Form Tip: If you have lower back pain, move slowly and only rotate as far as feels completely comfortable. Stop immediately if you feel any sharp pain.

Seated Leg Extensions with Core Hold

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This is the most demanding of the four because you’re asking your core to hold your spine steady while your legs do something challenging. It also strengthens your quads and hip flexors, which are essential for walking and getting up from chairs. The combination of moving legs and a still trunk is exactly what your body needs for everyday life.

Muscles Trained: Deep core, quadriceps, hip flexors

How to Do It:

Sit tall on the front half of the chair with your feet flat on the floor

Hold the sides of the chair seat lightly for stability

Engage your core and sit up tall

Slowly straighten your right leg out in front of you until it’s parallel to the floor

Hold for 2-3 seconds, keeping your back tall and not leaning backward

Lower with control and repeat on the left leg

Aim for 8-10 extensions per leg

Avoid These Mistakes:

Don’t round the lower back as the leg extends; as soon as your back rounds, your core has stopped doing its job

If you can’t keep your back tall, lower the leg slightly or hold for a shorter time; quality always beats quantity with this one

Recommended Sets and Reps: 1 set of 8-10 per leg (weeks 1-2); build to 2-3 sets from week 3 onward

Form Tip: Doing a little bit right is a hundred times better than a huge amount wrong. As strength builds, your range will increase naturally.

How to Structure Your Weekly Routine

For someone starting out, three sessions per week is the sweet spot. Your core muscles, like all muscles, need a day in between to recover and adapt. Monday, Wednesday, and Friday work well for most people because they’re easy to remember and give weekend flexibility.

Each session should take 15-20 minutes, including a brief warm-up. Don’t be tempted to do more, especially in the first few weeks. The mistake I see most often is people doing too much too soon, getting sore, and then stopping altogether. Less done consistently will always beat more done sporadically.

For the first two weeks, do one set of each exercise at the rep ranges given. That’s it. The aim is to learn the movements properly and let your body get used to working in these new ways.

From week three onwards, build up to two sets of each exercise with about a minute of rest between sets. By weeks five and six, you can add a third set if it feels manageable, or increase the reps slightly within each set.

A typical session looks like this: 2-3 minutes of seated marching as a warm-up at a gentle pace, then move through the four exercises in order with about 30-60 seconds of rest between each. Finish with a minute of slow, deep breathing while sitting tall on the chair.

Consistency is more important than intensity. Three steady sessions a week for six weeks will transform how your core feels. One brutal session a week for the same period won’t.

Safety Tips and Modifications

The first thing to sort out is the chair itself. Use a sturdy, stable chair without wheels or arms (or with arms only if you genuinely need them for getting up and down). Dining chairs are usually ideal. Avoid armchairs, sofas, or anything with cushioning that lets you sink in; you need a firm surface so your hips and pelvis stay in the right position.

For balance issues, the seated position already gives you a big safety advantage. Keep your feet firmly planted throughout every exercise, and if you’re nervous, position the chair near a wall or sturdy piece of furniture you could grab if needed. Don’t do these exercises on a soft rug or slippery floor; your feet need to feel grounded.

If you have any history of disc problems, recent surgery, or significant joint issues, have a conversation with your doctor or physiotherapist before starting. These exercises are gentle, but everyone’s situation is different, and a quick check-in is sensible.

One general modification that works for everyone: if you ever find an exercise too hard, simply decrease the range of motion rather than skipping it entirely. Pay attention to your body after each workout. Feeling the muscle a little the next day is good and shows you’re working the core enough. Sharp pain, joint pain, or pain that lasts more than a day or two is a signal to reduce what you’re doing.

What to Expect in 4 to 6 Weeks

Things will happen faster than you expect in the first week, but they won’t be the things you’re expecting. You may not look any different, but you’ll notice an increase in awareness. You may find you sit up straighter at the dinner table and become aware when you’re slumping. This is your body starting to fire muscles that haven’t fired in a long time, and it’s really important.

By the end of week two, simple daily movements start to feel different. Reaching into a high cupboard, turning to look behind you, and getting up from a low chair; all of these become slightly easier. You’re not stronger yet in any measurable way, but your body is getting much better at coordinating the muscles you already have.

Around week three or four is when proper strength gains start showing up. You’ll notice you can hold the leg extensions for longer, the side bends feel deeper, and you can complete the rotations without losing your posture. Your trunk feels more solid when you walk, and standing up from chairs requires noticeably less effort.

By weeks five and six, the bigger changes appear. Your posture has improved enough that other people might comment on it. Activities that were tiring (carrying shopping, climbing stairs, gardening) feel less of a struggle. If you had back pain, it’s often noticeably reduced because the muscles that protect your spine are now actually doing their job. Balance feels more solid, too, even though we haven’t done specific balance work, because a strong core is the foundation that everything else stands on.

What you won’t see at six weeks is a flat stomach. That’s not what these exercises are designed for, and visible changes to your midsection come almost entirely from nutrition rather than exercise. What you will have is a body that works better, moves better, and feels more stable. That’s what matters as we get older, and that’s what these exercises deliver.