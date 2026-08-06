5 Chair Exercises That Restore Energy Faster Than Morning Coffee After 65

One of the best ways to gain more energy is by exercising.

How energized are you after waking up in the morning? It’s not uncommon to feel like going back to bed—especially if you didn’t sleep well. Whatever the reason, one of the best ways to help you feel more energized is by exercising. Not only will a workout get your blood flowing, but physical activity also releases mood-boosting hormones and can help you feel ready to tackle the day ahead. So before you refill your cup of joe, we have a plan for you.

We spoke with Jacob Siwicki, founder and head coach of Siwicki Fitness, NCSF and AFAA certified, former top 1% globally ranked Equinox group fitness instructor (2019), Dartmouth economics graduate and former Dartmouth football player, fitness expert on FOX 5 DC, ranked #1 personal trainer in D.C. in 2021, who recommends five chair exercises you can do that can help restore your energy levels even faster than morning coffee after 65.

“Chair exercises work because the chair removes the fear of falling and gives someone a safe place to begin. Once that fear is gone, people are more willing to move with a little speed and effort. That gets the muscles working, increases blood flow, loosens stiff joints, and usually makes the person feel more alert,” Siwicki tells us. “I chose these because they move the whole body without requiring somebody to get onto the floor or already have great balance. They are simple enough to do first thing in the morning, but active enough to shake off that stiff, sluggish feeling.”

There’s no healthier way to start your day, so let’s get started. Perform each exercise in a mini circuit fashion, for 30 to 45 seconds each. Repeat the circuit two to three times, depending on how you feel.

Seated Marches

Begin seated on a chair with your feet placed hip-width apart on the floor. Gently draw your lower belly inward. Slowly lift one knee up to hip height. Lower. Alternate sides in a “marching” fashion.

Sit-to-Stand

Begin seated at the front of a sturdy chair, feet under your knees. Lean forward just a bit. Try to stand up without using your knees, hands, or additional support. Use control to slowly sit back down.

Seated Knee Extension

Begin seated with your knees bent to 90 degrees. Brace your core. Gradually straighten one knee until that leg is completely extended. Hold at the top for 2 to 3 seconds. Lower with control Repeat on the other side.

Heel-to-Toe Raises

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Begin sitting tall with your feet hip-width apart on the ground. Activate your core. Shift back onto your heels, lifting your toes off the ground. Pause for a moment. Then, shift forward onto the balls of your feet, lifting your heels off the ground. Continue to alternate.

Seated Punches