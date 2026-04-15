5 Chair Exercises That Restore Leg Muscle Faster Than Gym Machines After 60

Strong legs are essential for leading an active lifestyle well into your golden years.

Strong leg muscles aren’t just for fast runners or heavy lifters. They’re necessary for everyone who loves leading an independent, active lifestyle and doesn’t want to give up on one bit of fun. Have you ever experienced heavy, tired, or achy legs without just having exercised? Or has it been difficult to get out of a chair or to walk for a long period of time? All of these symptoms and more can mean you have weak leg muscles.

It’s essential to build and maintain strong, healthy legs, and it’s never too late to get started with just the right routine that will help you accomplish just that. We spoke with Karen Ann Canham, CEO and founder of Karen Ann Wellness, Board-Certified Wellness Coach, and Nervous System Specialist who has almost two decades of experience in the wellness space, and learned five chair exercises that can help restore leg muscle faster than gym machines after 60. So whether you walk or run, let’s grab a chair and get moving!

“Chair-based exercises provide a stable, controlled environment, which is ideal for older adults building strength safely,” Canham tells us. “For many adults over 60, consistency and proper form lead to better outcomes than heavier, machine-based training done inconsistently. These exercises [below] build leg muscle in a safe, accessible, and functional way, helping older adults move more confidently, maintain independence, and reduce fall risk over time.”

Sit-to-Stands

Begin seated at the front of a sturdy chair, feet under your knees. Lean forward just a bit. Try to stand up without using your knees, hands, or additional support. Use control to slowly sit back down. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 8 to 12 reps.

Seated March

Begin seated with your feet placed hip-width apart on the floor. Lift your left knee up to hip height. Lower. Then, lift your right knee up to hip level. Lower. Maintain solid posture as you continue to “march.” Perform 2 to 3 sets of 20 alternating marches.

Seated Leg Extensions

Begin sitting tall with your back supported against the chair. Place your feet flat on the floor. Hold the sides of the chair for added stability. Lift your legs in front of you until your knees are completely extended. For max quad engagement, keep your toes flexed toward your shins the entire time. To increase the challenge, hold a dumbbell between your feet. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps on each leg.

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Seated Heel Raises

Sit tall in the chair with your feet flat on the ground and knees bent to 90 degrees. Hold onto the sides of the chair for support. Lift both heels off the ground, rising onto the balls of your feet. Go as high as possible—picturing reaching the sky with your toes. Hold at the top for 2 seconds. Lower your heels back to the start position. Perform 2 to 3 sets of 12 to 15 reps.

Seated Banded Hamstring Curls